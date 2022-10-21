ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Alabama basketball offers elite 2025 center with massive wingspan

By Brody Smoot
 4 days ago
Nate Oats and the rest of the coaching staff have not been shy in their pursuit of underclassmen. On Thursday, they extended an offer to 2025 center Francis Chukwudebelu.

Chukwudebelu has a wingspan that stretches 7-feet-5-inches. That is rare considering that he is just now entering his sophomore season at Prestonwood Christian Academy (TX). Alabama’s current center, Charles Bediako, has a wingspan that is 7-feet-2-inches.

So far, Alabama has offered five prospects from the 2025 recruiting cycle. Nonetheless, Bediako would be entering his senior season if he chose to stay until then. That would be an interesting duo at the center position in Nate Oats’ offense.

Of course, that is also just a possibility as the Texas native’s recruitment is sure to heat up over the next few years. As for now, he will focus on his sophomore season of high school.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at Francis Chukwudebelu’s recruiting profile below.

Recruiting

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 25 1 3

Rivals 5 14 – –

ESPN 4 22 3 3

On3 Recruiting 4 30 1 3

247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown McKinney, Texas

Projected Position Center

Height 6-10

Weight 220

Class 2025

Offers

  • Alabama
  • TCU
  • Vanderbilt
  • SMU
  • Memphis
  • Kansas
  • Kansas State

