Fulton, NY

Oswego County Today

Attis Silo Fire In Volney To Be Extinguished

VOLNEY, NY – The lingering smell plaguing Volney and Fulton residents from a slow burning silo fire at the abandoned Attis Ethanol Plant is finally about to be over; Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announcing today, Monday, October 24, an emergency legislative order to extinguish the smoldering headache.
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr.: Fulton Is So Lucky

A recent letter to the editor made claims that the City of Fulton was so lucky that Housing Visions of Syracuse was willing to help the city with their DRI project. Well let’s look at how lucky the city has been when we were chosen as focal points of any help, telling us we were so lucky.
iheartoswego.com

Connie Jean Moody – October 21, 2022

Connie Jean Moody, 53 of Oswego died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie enjoyed singing and karaoke. She was...
Oswego County Today

Theresa M. DiSalvo

PHOENIX, NY – Theresa M. DiSalvo, 97, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 21, 2022. Theresa was born in Canastota, New York, on May 6, 1925, to the late Nunzio and Rosario (Caltabiano) Lizzio. Theresa grew up in Canastota and lived most of her life in Phoenix. She had a passion for baking and enjoyed baking breads, especially Italian bread loaves.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Standing room only at first Micron Town Hall

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was standing room only Monday night as community members came together for the first opportunity to ask questions of their soon-to-be new neighbor Micron. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and other local elected officials were joined by Micron executives who outlined the company’s historic investment and the next steps for Central […]
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Legislative Office Building Moves To Single Public Entry Door

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislative Office Building located at 46 E. Bridge St. in Oswego will move to a single public entry door effective Tuesday, Oct. 25. The public will be required to enter at the lower East Second Street entrance on the first floor of the building. It is located just south of the corner entrance at the intersection of East Second and Bridge streets near the Oswego County Treasurer’s Office.
Syracuse.com

How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?

Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/11/2022 – 10/19/22

Time/Date: 19:38:00 – 10/13/22 Booking Number: 8741. 00:59:56 – 06/23/22 – CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) Time/Date: 19:52:00 – 10/12/22 – Booking Number: 8724. Loc. of Arrest: 900 S 1ST ST; DOLLAR TREE Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description: 19:33:33 – 10/12/22. VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) – AGG...
Oswego County Today

Playwriting Contest Winners Introduced

OSWEGO – At a recent membership meeting of the Oswego Players, two of the three winners of the 2022 Donald J. McCann Memorial Playwriting Contest were introduced to attendees: Anton Porcari and Nicholas Gentile, both tied for second place. The first prize winner, Peter Spartano, was not present. All...
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: October 24, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 307 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23) this past week, and another COVID-19 related death has been reported. “We send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Stone’s Steakhouse closing, October 27

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website. The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says. April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres […]
