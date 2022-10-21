Read full article on original website
Attis Silo Fire In Volney To Be Extinguished
VOLNEY, NY – The lingering smell plaguing Volney and Fulton residents from a slow burning silo fire at the abandoned Attis Ethanol Plant is finally about to be over; Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announcing today, Monday, October 24, an emergency legislative order to extinguish the smoldering headache.
Frank Castiglia Jr.: Fulton Is So Lucky
A recent letter to the editor made claims that the City of Fulton was so lucky that Housing Visions of Syracuse was willing to help the city with their DRI project. Well let’s look at how lucky the city has been when we were chosen as focal points of any help, telling us we were so lucky.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 16 – October 22
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Fulton Savings Bank recently donated $1,000 of equipment to the Fulton Fire Department for use in their Community Risk Reduction educational program, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard. Full story here. Please take notice that...
Connie Jean Moody – October 21, 2022
Connie Jean Moody, 53 of Oswego died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie enjoyed singing and karaoke. She was...
Theresa M. DiSalvo
PHOENIX, NY – Theresa M. DiSalvo, 97, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 21, 2022. Theresa was born in Canastota, New York, on May 6, 1925, to the late Nunzio and Rosario (Caltabiano) Lizzio. Theresa grew up in Canastota and lived most of her life in Phoenix. She had a passion for baking and enjoyed baking breads, especially Italian bread loaves.
Standing room only at first Micron Town Hall
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was standing room only Monday night as community members came together for the first opportunity to ask questions of their soon-to-be new neighbor Micron. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and other local elected officials were joined by Micron executives who outlined the company’s historic investment and the next steps for Central […]
H. Lee White Maritime Museum Presents Coast Guard Commemoration Event During Oswego Common Council Meeting
OSWEGO – A commemoration event to honor six former Oswego Coast Guardsmen was presented during last night’s Oswego Common Council meeting public session forum, Monday October 24. Executive Director of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum Mercedes Niess and H. Lee White Board of Director Vice-President Dr. Robert...
Town hall in Clay to discuss Micron project: jobs, housing, infrastructure
Clay, N.Y. — The first in a series of community discussions with county officials on the $100 billion Micron Technology project is slated for Monday. The town hall is 6 p.m. at Clay Town Hall, the county executive’s office said Saturday. The discussions will be centered around the...
Oswego County Legislative Office Building Moves To Single Public Entry Door
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislative Office Building located at 46 E. Bridge St. in Oswego will move to a single public entry door effective Tuesday, Oct. 25. The public will be required to enter at the lower East Second Street entrance on the first floor of the building. It is located just south of the corner entrance at the intersection of East Second and Bridge streets near the Oswego County Treasurer’s Office.
Former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd Honored In Public Safety Building Dedication
OSWEGO – Former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd received the honor of a lifetime, the Oswego County Public Safety Building dedicated in his honor Friday, Oct. 21 as throngs of people came to celebrate the beloved Sheriff. The warm sun shone brightly on the crowd as...
How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?
Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/11/2022 – 10/19/22
Time/Date: 19:38:00 – 10/13/22 Booking Number: 8741. 00:59:56 – 06/23/22 – CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) Time/Date: 19:52:00 – 10/12/22 – Booking Number: 8724. Loc. of Arrest: 900 S 1ST ST; DOLLAR TREE Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description: 19:33:33 – 10/12/22. VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) – AGG...
Playwriting Contest Winners Introduced
OSWEGO – At a recent membership meeting of the Oswego Players, two of the three winners of the 2022 Donald J. McCann Memorial Playwriting Contest were introduced to attendees: Anton Porcari and Nicholas Gentile, both tied for second place. The first prize winner, Peter Spartano, was not present. All...
Author Jim Farfaglia Presents ‘Historic Snowstorms Of Central New York’ Nov. 2
OSWEGO – The next and final “History on Tap” presentation of 2022 features Fulton native James Farfaglia, who will speak about his new book, “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York.” The program begins at 7 p.m. in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamers Restaurant in the Clarion Hotel, 70 E. First St., Oswego. Admission is free.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: October 24, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 307 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23) this past week, and another COVID-19 related death has been reported. “We send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of...
National Grid’s ‘Project C’ Supports Imagination Library Of Oswego County
Oswego County – National Grid recently awarded a $50,000 grant to United Way of Greater Oswego County to support Imagination Library of Oswego County through the company’s Project C initiative. This grant will allow the Imagination Library Program the ability to continue providing free age-appropriate books to children,...
Free Community Dinner At Minetto United Methodist Church
OSWEGO – The Minetto United Methodist Church will provide a free dinner on Thursday, November 3, serving dine-in guests and take-outs only in the dining room from 4 to 5:30 p.m. or until the food is gone. There will be no drive-thru service. The menu will be pulled pork,...
OCO Presents Employees Awards For 10 Years Of Service
FULTON – Celebrating 10 years. Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with ten years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.
Stone’s Steakhouse closing, October 27
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website. The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says. April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres […]
Long-Time Pulaski, CiTi BOCES Board Member Retiring
PULASKI, NY – After 20 years as a board member at both Pulaski and CiTi BOCES, Ted Williams has made the decision to retire. At Pulaski, he served from 2002-2014. Three years as vice president, and eight years as president. At CiTi BOCES, he served from 2015-2022. When asked...
