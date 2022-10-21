Transportation Research Board names Victoria Sheehan new executive director

Victoria Sheehan will take the helm at the Transportation Research Board (TRB) on Dec. 5, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine announced Wednesday.

Sheehan, currently a New Hampshire Department of Transportation commissioner, will succeed Neil Pedersen, who has served as TRB’s executive director for the past eight years.

“We are excited that Victoria will be joining our leadership team,” said Gregory Symmes, chief program officer of the National Academies. “Her experience with complex, multifaceted projects and organizations will bring important skills not only to TRB but to the important cross-disciplinary work that is necessary to address the implications for transportation of the ongoing challenges of climate change, pandemics, diversity, and economic growth.”

As NHDOT commissioner, Sheehan was responsible for a staff of more than 1,600 employees covering aeronautics, rail, transit, construction, operations, finance, and administration, operating on a budget of more than $650 million. Before that position, Sheehan was at the Massachusetts DOT for 10 years leading strategic planning and highway performance, managing the bridge consulting program, and overseeing an eight-year $3 billion Accelerated Bridge Program.

Sheehan has also served as the president of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and is active as a board member of several other professional organizations. She holds a master’s degree in structural engineering and architecture from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

“Through our discussions about industry issues and her track record at New Hampshire Department of Transportation and AASHTO, I am confident Victoria is an excellent choice to lead TRB in its crucial mission of providing transportation professionals with the research and advice they will need to address our shared challenges,” said Nathaniel P. Ford, chair of the TRB Executive Committee and chief executive officer of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority.

