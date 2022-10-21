ThroughPut Inc. announces AI-powered tech for supply chain optimization

On Wednesday, California-based ThroughPut Inc. introduced new geospatial capabilities to its logistics and distribution module.

The artificial intelligence supply chain software company announced its logistics and material flow dashboards would allow businesses to examine material flows overlaid on geo maps to identify choke points across their supply chain networks. The software would also allow organizations to identify distribution routes that do not meet OTIF metrics, are congested, or are not profitable.

“Currently, there is no solution available on the market that can dynamically reassess your demand priorities, as well as your true execution capabilities as a business or organization. At ThroughPut, we call this Dynamic Supply Chain Rationalization,” said Alla Anashenkova, head of product at ThroughPut Inc. “With our new geospatial capabilities, you effectively get a prioritized plan of action that helps you accomplish more with less to free-up precious capital and physical room for smoother material flow, and better inventory turns of what actually sells well at the most profitable levels. Our solutions are designed to constantly monitor variability on both the demand and the supply side and leverage that knowledge to inform the focused prioritization of improvements to create a sustainable competitive advantage.”

The company said that the new software will help companies analyze insights and streamline route effectiveness while pinpointing areas where material flow is disrupted to ease bottlenecks and analyze where improvements will yield the best bottom-line results.

“Most of the solutions in today’s market are aimed at fixing either demand or operational inefficiencies – not both,” said Bhaskar Ballapragda, CTO of ThroughPut Inc. “Such isolated approaches effectively fail to address the heavy interdependency of the sales and operations functions. Both these traditionally siloed functions that need to work together and share dynamic underlying processes can now be regularly analyzed, sensed, forecast, and factored with Streamline route effectiveness via dynamically updated insights-on-demand, throughput, and contribution-per-unit trends, OTIF percentages, and optimal product mixes.”

