Aurora homeless compromise backfiresDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for policeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: How does your church treat Denver homeless people?David HeitzDenver, CO
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Denver ranks No. 25 on list of best cities for remote workersSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Lebanon-Express
Backyard burning in Linn County open for the season
The Linn County Fire Defense Board has lifted its burn ban. Backyard burning is open until Dec. 15. It will open again after that on March 1. The burn season usually starts Oct. 1, but the board delayed the start of burn season because of a lack of rain and the risk of fire spread.
US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock. Rick Snodgrass, the U.S. Forest Service “burn boss,” was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Grant County Jail, where he was conditionally released, District Attorney Jim Carpenter said in a statement. Carpenter warned that Snodgrass’ federal employment “will not protect him if it is determined that he acted recklessly.”
idesignarch.com
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
AccuWeather
Fatal multi-vehicle pileup occurs amid fog on Oregon highway
At least one person has been killed in the chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 that involved over 50 vehicles, including several tractor trailers, authorities said. At least one person was killed in a pileup involving over 50 vehicles on a highway in western Oregon Wednesday, and authorities believe thick fog in the area was a factor in the chain-reaction crash.
More than 38 tons of marijuana seized from farm near Newberg
Sheriff's office leads bust on Stone Road that reveals a large-scale storage and transport operation. The largest marijuana seizure in the century-plus history of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office went down this week on a farm in rural Newberg. YCSO deputies, with help from other public safety agencies, descended on a farm at 14750 N.E. Stone Road on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18. "Investigators found the entire property had been converted to facilitate the growth, storage, processing and packaging of marijuana to be shipped or transported out of the area," a YCSO release said. "Investigators recovered documents and evidence suggesting this...
2 victims of fatal I-5 crashes that closed freeway for hours identified by police
The identities of two people who died after multiple multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Linn County have been released by law enforcement. The first fatality came in the first pileup, which started about 8 a.m. near Halsey at the Oregon 228 interchange, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
Lebanon-Express
Albany candidate McGhee's aim: To be a voice for those who feel 'muzzled'
Ramycia McGhee wants to see people that look like her in positions of leadership. “Not many people look like me in the community,” she said. “But I want them to hear us.”. McGhee spends most of her time in front of a classroom at Linn-Benton Community College teaching...
Ballot mix-up has city, county, state scrambling for a solution
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan instructs county to conduct a new election for three city council spots not property listed on ballots Due to a clerical error voters will have to wait to cast their ballots for three spots on the Newberg City Council. When local voters opened their ballots on Friday they discovered that only residents of Districts 2, 4 and 6 saw listed the respective candidates for the three districts, even though the city's charter requires all voters to weigh in on council races. "Voting in Newberg is at-large. Every resident in Newberg votes for mayor and all...
247Sports
