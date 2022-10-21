ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight

With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon women's basketball picked inside the Top 3 for preseason polls

The Oregon women's basketball program heads into Kelly Graves' ninth season as the head coach and for yet another year the Ducks will challenge for the Pac-12 Championship. The preseason Pac-12 polls were released on Tuesday ahead of the league's media day event and the Ducks were well represented in the media and coaches polls.
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Backyard burning in Linn County open for the season

The Linn County Fire Defense Board has lifted its burn ban. Backyard burning is open until Dec. 15. It will open again after that on March 1. The burn season usually starts Oct. 1, but the board delayed the start of burn season because of a lack of rain and the risk of fire spread.
LINN COUNTY, OR
The Associated Press

US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock. Rick Snodgrass, the U.S. Forest Service “burn boss,” was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Grant County Jail, where he was conditionally released, District Attorney Jim Carpenter said in a statement. Carpenter warned that Snodgrass’ federal employment “will not protect him if it is determined that he acted recklessly.”
SALEM, OR
idesignarch.com

Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting

This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
EUGENE, OR
AccuWeather

Fatal multi-vehicle pileup occurs amid fog on Oregon highway

At least one person has been killed in the chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 that involved over 50 vehicles, including several tractor trailers, authorities said. At least one person was killed in a pileup involving over 50 vehicles on a highway in western Oregon Wednesday, and authorities believe thick fog in the area was a factor in the chain-reaction crash.
LINN COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

More than 38 tons of marijuana seized from farm near Newberg

Sheriff's office leads bust on Stone Road that reveals a large-scale storage and transport operation. The largest marijuana seizure in the century-plus history of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office went down this week on a farm in rural Newberg. YCSO deputies, with help from other public safety agencies, descended on a farm at 14750 N.E. Stone Road on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18. "Investigators found the entire property had been converted to facilitate the growth, storage, processing and packaging of marijuana to be shipped or transported out of the area," a YCSO release said. "Investigators recovered documents and evidence suggesting this...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Ballot mix-up has city, county, state scrambling for a solution

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan instructs county to conduct a new election for three city council spots not property listed on ballots Due to a clerical error voters will have to wait to cast their ballots for three spots on the Newberg City Council. When local voters opened their ballots on Friday they discovered that only residents of Districts 2, 4 and 6 saw listed the respective candidates for the three districts, even though the city's charter requires all voters to weigh in on council races. "Voting in Newberg is at-large. Every resident in Newberg votes for mayor and all...
NEWBERG, OR
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy