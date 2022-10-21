Read full article on original website
ConservativeForLife YouBet
3d ago
Give it time and even more new insights will appear. That female cop that said she’d have reacted differently if her child were within the school should NEVER hold any post of real responsibility again.
Reply
3
Ken Friday
4d ago
We were told in the beganning,they were on a stand down,and waiting,when DPS came there and the DPS officer came there,then he went in,now the story changes,The way in the beganning do make sence,now in reallity what happened to bring this back up now,or is this another Democratic inserrection?
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Comments / 3