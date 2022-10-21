ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 3

ConservativeForLife YouBet
3d ago

Give it time and even more new insights will appear. That female cop that said she’d have reacted differently if her child were within the school should NEVER hold any post of real responsibility again.

Reply
3
Ken Friday
4d ago

We were told in the beganning,they were on a stand down,and waiting,when DPS came there and the DPS officer came there,then he went in,now the story changes,The way in the beganning do make sence,now in reallity what happened to bring this back up now,or is this another Democratic inserrection?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbap.com

Texas DPS Fires 1st Officer Related to the Uvalde Massacre

Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired its first officer in connection with the failed response to the Uvalde school massacre. A termination notice was served on State Trooper, Sgt. Juan Maldonado Friday. No details were provided about his role during the shooing on may...
UVALDE, TX
kurv.com

First Texas State Police Officer To Respond To Uvalde Shooting Fired

The first Texas state police officer to respond to the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is being fired. Texas state police officer Sargeant Juan Maldonado was fired Friday, months after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the school. The Texas Department of Public Safety did not...
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre

UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Families of Robb victims organize ‘Remember Their Names Festival’

UVALDE – Monday marks five months since the Robb Elementary tragedy, five months since 19 children and two teachers were murdered. The families of the Uvalde victims are working together now on a special project to honor their loved ones. “Just something that brings happiness out of such a...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy