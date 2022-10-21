Ohio State brings in big names for first Big Noon Kickoff; confirmed visitor list

Mark Pantoni will have his hands full this weekend. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — It’s been four weeks since Ohio State last hosted recruits in Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes’ last home game was Oct. 1 when they defeated Rutgers, and then they traveled to Michigan State followed by an off week.

Now with the off week behind it, No. 2 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) returns to the field both at home, and that means recruits will be in town to take in the Buckeyes host Iowa.

Lettermen Row dives into who we know and have confirmed attending this Saturday’s Big Ten cross-division game inside the Horseshoe.

Carnell Tate

Four-star IMG Academy wide receiver and 2023 Ohio State commit Carnell Tate will finally take his official visit to Columbus this weekend.

Tate had some interesting news surrounding him last week when it was reported that he was going to visit Tennessee for the Volunteers’ game against Alabama. Ultimately he did not make the trip to Knoxville, but he will be in Columbus where he will spend plenty of time with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

Tate visited for a game earlier this fall when Ohio State hosted Wisconsin. He also visited three games last season.

Micah Hudson

Consensus 2024 five-star Temple (Texas) Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson will make his first visit to Ohio State this weekend.

The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver hasn’t left Texas for a game-day visit thus far in his recruitment, so for Hartline and the Buckeyes to get the first go is major. Lettermen Row previewed Hudson’s visit Thursday evening with the help of Texas A&M recruiting analyst Tim Verghese from Aggie Scoop.

Quinton Martin

Four-star 2024 Belle Vernon (Pa) athlete Quinton Martin will make his long-awaited game-day visit to Ohio State this weekend.

Martin has an incredibly unique skill set and is a major priority for multiple teams in the Big Ten besides the Buckeyes. They’re battling Penn State for Martin, and it’s a minor, but important, win that Ohio State is hosting Martin during the Nittany Lions’ whiteout weekend.

Vaboue Toure

Four-star 2024 Irvington (N.J.) safety Vaboue Toure will make his first game-day visit to Ohio State this weekend.

Toure recently picked up his offer from the Buckeyes when safeties coach Perry Eliano was in New Jersey to visit 2023 safety commit Jayden Bonsu.

Mantrez Walker

2025 Buford (Ga) linebacker Mantrez Walker excitedly makes his visit to Ohio State this weekend.

Walker is definitely a name to watch and potentially will leave Columbus with a Buckeyes offer to his name.

