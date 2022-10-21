Penn State recruiting updates; Lions to honor 2012 team Saturday: Newsstand

Penn State coach James Franklin rides a golf cart during a Nittany Lions camp earlier this summer.

We start with the latest Penn State recruiting news. The Nittany Lions are set for their biggest weekend of the year in terms of hosting prospects. But, that’s not the only update worth passing along today.

We’ll start elsewhere. Four-star Chatanooga, Tenn., safety Boo Carter has put the Lions in his top-12. He is a top-250 player in the On3 Consensus rankings and the No. 22 player at his position in the next cycle. Two Big Ten teams plus numerous SEC programs made the cut, as well, as you can see in the tweet below. In other 2024 news, Penn State offered Nebraska four-star tight end Carter Nelson on Thursday.

In other news, the White Out game visitor list continues to grow. Penn State will host three-star Florida 2024 lineman Jake Guarnera on Saturday. BWI’s Ryan Snyder also added more names to know at this link, as well.

Moving on, Penn State will recognize its 2012 team during Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota, according to a news release. The team is already honored on the wall of champions facade at Beaver Stadium despite never winning a title. It did, however, go 8-4 as the first team to play following the unprecedented sanctions handed down by the NCAA.

The news release says:

“Penn State’s 2012 football team will be recognized between the first and second quarters Saturday.

The 2012 team overcame adversity and banded together through unprecedented circumstances.

The Nittany Lions won eight of the final 10 games of the season, including a 24-21 overtime win over Wisconsin to conclude the campaign.”

Quote of the day

“We did not play the way we are capable of playing, and there’s a ton of reasons why we can get into that. But at the end of the day, offensively, it’s obviously about staying on the field on third down. Defensively, it’s about getting off the field on third down. And that’s going to be critical this week as well because Minnesota wants to win the time of possession. They want to stay on and convert long drives on offense. They’re playing really good complementary football right now.

“So those same things that we need to correct from last week are going to be a huge factor in this week’s game. And, Minnesota, this is a copycat business. They’ve watched the tape and we’re gonna see some of those same things show up again. And obviously, that’s where the corrections are critical.”

—PSU coach James Franklin on his radio show Thursday night.