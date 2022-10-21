ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Spirit's Picks: No. 7 Ole Miss will end the drought at LSU and stay undefeated

By Jake Thompson
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SIp5_0ihfUvvc00
Lane Kiffin is looking for his first win at Baton Rouge as the Ole Miss head coach. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Ole Miss has its toughest test yet against a LSU team that is starting to peak at the right time, setting up a big-time SEC West showdown.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans get trashed for rushing field after beating Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers upset the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday 45-20. Brian Kelly continues an impressive coaching job during his first season at the helm of the Tigers program, and Jayden Daniels scored a combined 5 touchdowns. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half Saturday, too, to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy