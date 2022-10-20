ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

A Popular Zoo Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Illinois

Illinois is full of haunted locations but one of the most popular places for ghosts is a famous zoo in Chicago. Illinois Is A Popular Destination For Ghost Hunters. When it comes to destinations for ghost hunters to investigate, Illinois is a popular location. Especially, in Chicago. There's a long history of tragedies in the Windy City that makes it quite the scene for paranormal activity.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

5 Illinois Towns Among The Best to Visit For Halloween

If you're looking for that one place in Illinois that you need to visit for Halloween how about five?. Whether you're looking for the best candy shop, a haunted town to explore, or the best place to get a costume, Illinois has some of the best places this Halloween to visit to do all of those and more.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois’ Stink Bugs: Some Stuff You Maybe Didn’t Know

In a piece a few weeks back, I told you all about the varying bugs here in Illinois that are doing their level best to find a way into your house before the weather turns too cold. Some of the bugs on the list were boxelder bugs, Asian lady beetles, Western conifer seed bugs, millipedes, centipedes, sow bugs, and of course, the stink bug.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?

Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Carjacking On Illinois Highway Is Straight Out Of Action Movie

This carjacking on a busy Illinois tollway is the perfect example of when an action movie becomes a reality. I know it's not new, but I still feel like I should mention it. Crime has gotten really bad in Illinois. There are no signs of it getting any better anytime soon. It's not just one area, it's all over the state. Plus, criminals have gotten a lot braver.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
Q985

What’s Illinois’ Deepest Lake, And How Deep Is It?

I was watching a documentary the other day about the Pacific Ocean's Mariana Trench, the deepest part of any ocean on the planet. Its depth has been measured at 11,034 meters, or since we're all Americans here, 36,201 feet. That's 6.85 miles deep. Since Illinois is, the last time I...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

If Clowns Give You Nightmares You Should Avoid This Illinois Neighborhood

Are you afraid of clowns? If so you are not alone, a lot of adults are. In a group of 10 adults could you guess how many are scared of clowns? A fear of clowns, in person or in images, is a real thing, it's called coulrophobia. According to Cleveland Clinic, if clowns make you anxious, make your heart race, makes you nauseous, or make you sweat, you have a legitimate fear.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing

Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?

This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

New Kind Of Halloween Fun With Haunted Car Wash Coming To IL & WI

Finally, the haunted car wash is coming to Illinois and Wisconsin to scare the clean car out of visitors. Different Kinds Of Haunts Are Available In Illinois And Wisconsin. When I was a kid and first going to haunted houses, there wasn't a lot of variety. They were basically set up in old abandoned buildings. Nowadays, there are all sorts of different kinds and styles. To name a few, you've got...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Of All The Comfort Foods, Illinois Loves This The Most

In dealing with all the things we've dealt with over the last couple of years, one thing is pretty clear--we're reaching for "comfort foods" here in Illinois and everywhere else a lot more than ever before. In a recent workplace discussion of our favorite comfort foods, I went with some...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

The Best Halloween Race In Illinois Is Happening This Weekend

If you're looking for some fun festivities to help get you into the Halloween spirit, there's an event you definitely want to check out this weekend. If you want a truly unique Halloween-themed event to help you get into the spirit of the season, I highly suggest making your way to a special race this weekend. Trust me, you've never seen anything like it before. It's not running, driving, or biking. It's the 10th annual Casket Races.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy