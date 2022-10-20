Read full article on original website
A Popular Zoo Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Illinois
Illinois is full of haunted locations but one of the most popular places for ghosts is a famous zoo in Chicago. Illinois Is A Popular Destination For Ghost Hunters. When it comes to destinations for ghost hunters to investigate, Illinois is a popular location. Especially, in Chicago. There's a long history of tragedies in the Windy City that makes it quite the scene for paranormal activity.
5 Illinois Towns Among The Best to Visit For Halloween
If you're looking for that one place in Illinois that you need to visit for Halloween how about five?. Whether you're looking for the best candy shop, a haunted town to explore, or the best place to get a costume, Illinois has some of the best places this Halloween to visit to do all of those and more.
Illinois’ Stink Bugs: Some Stuff You Maybe Didn’t Know
In a piece a few weeks back, I told you all about the varying bugs here in Illinois that are doing their level best to find a way into your house before the weather turns too cold. Some of the bugs on the list were boxelder bugs, Asian lady beetles, Western conifer seed bugs, millipedes, centipedes, sow bugs, and of course, the stink bug.
Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?
Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
Should Illinois Adapt A New School Cellphone Policy For The Entire State
In a world where young and old are glued to screens, a school district in Michigan has a new cellphone rule intended to will help students achieve higher grades while improving their mental health. This might be a first for Michigan and if it works other districts... (RPS 205?) may want to consider.
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
Carjacking On Illinois Highway Is Straight Out Of Action Movie
This carjacking on a busy Illinois tollway is the perfect example of when an action movie becomes a reality. I know it's not new, but I still feel like I should mention it. Crime has gotten really bad in Illinois. There are no signs of it getting any better anytime soon. It's not just one area, it's all over the state. Plus, criminals have gotten a lot braver.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Watch a Farmer in Illinois Harvest Soybeans During a Snowstorm
This was one of those moments where it wasn't the time of year for a snowfall, but the weather in Illinois said "Hold my beer". A farmer in Illinois shared video of his harvest of soybeans during a snowstorm. Tony Dickson just shared this video on YouTube via Storyful with...
Illinois Is One Of The Best States For Spotting Extraterrestrial Life In October
If you believe in life on other planets and in other galaxies you might be suspect about only spotting UFOs in October. Based on a variety of reports it is a fact that people report spotting unidentified flying objects year round. For whatever reason, most of the reports happen in October and Illinois is one of the top states for sighting a UFO.
What’s Illinois’ Deepest Lake, And How Deep Is It?
I was watching a documentary the other day about the Pacific Ocean's Mariana Trench, the deepest part of any ocean on the planet. Its depth has been measured at 11,034 meters, or since we're all Americans here, 36,201 feet. That's 6.85 miles deep. Since Illinois is, the last time I...
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
Wisconsin in Exclusive Club. Chosen for Rare Show with Country Legend
I seem to remember hearing more than once over the past 10 to 15 years that the last time you could see the "King of Country" live on tour was about to happen. And according to our friends at The Boot, it was just over a decade ago (September 26, 2012) that George Strait announced he was "retiring from touring."
If Clowns Give You Nightmares You Should Avoid This Illinois Neighborhood
Are you afraid of clowns? If so you are not alone, a lot of adults are. In a group of 10 adults could you guess how many are scared of clowns? A fear of clowns, in person or in images, is a real thing, it's called coulrophobia. According to Cleveland Clinic, if clowns make you anxious, make your heart race, makes you nauseous, or make you sweat, you have a legitimate fear.
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
Illinois Treasurer Returns Record Unclaimed $11 Million To Estate
This sounds like a Hollywood plot when you think about it. The old "relative that I didn't know about died and left behind millions of dollars" scenario is evidently alive and well here in the state of Illinois. The Illinois State Treasurer's unclaimed property website has handed out some big...
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
New Kind Of Halloween Fun With Haunted Car Wash Coming To IL & WI
Finally, the haunted car wash is coming to Illinois and Wisconsin to scare the clean car out of visitors. Different Kinds Of Haunts Are Available In Illinois And Wisconsin. When I was a kid and first going to haunted houses, there wasn't a lot of variety. They were basically set up in old abandoned buildings. Nowadays, there are all sorts of different kinds and styles. To name a few, you've got...
Of All The Comfort Foods, Illinois Loves This The Most
In dealing with all the things we've dealt with over the last couple of years, one thing is pretty clear--we're reaching for "comfort foods" here in Illinois and everywhere else a lot more than ever before. In a recent workplace discussion of our favorite comfort foods, I went with some...
The Best Halloween Race In Illinois Is Happening This Weekend
If you're looking for some fun festivities to help get you into the Halloween spirit, there's an event you definitely want to check out this weekend. If you want a truly unique Halloween-themed event to help you get into the spirit of the season, I highly suggest making your way to a special race this weekend. Trust me, you've never seen anything like it before. It's not running, driving, or biking. It's the 10th annual Casket Races.
