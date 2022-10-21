Read full article on original website
Early Voting Begins on Monday, Oct. 24th
Early Voting begins Monday, October 24, 2022 for the General Election. –Fairfield Conference Center – 839 E. Commerce Street. Both Early Voting locations will be open Monday, October 24th thru Friday, October 28th from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; and on Monday, October 31st thru Friday, November 4th from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Wortham Honor Rolls
Kinder: Weston Armstrong, Wrynlee Barnes, Jahzeel Gutierrez Ochoa, Carson Lewis, Addeline Mejia, Nicole Ontiveros, Natalie Sesay, and William Shipley. 1st Grade: Branch Battreall, Case Calame, Gabriela Canizales, Mia Chasteen, Remi Commander, Jazylynn Graham, Mason Hogan, Trenton Hogue, Addison Knowles, Isaiah Labbe, Axel Lewis, Evelyn Miller, Isabella Navarro, Lillie Padgett, Ezequiel Ramirez, Noe Rodriquez Villa, Anarae Solley, Smith Toney, Wesson Toney, Ariyah Townes, and Marcy Whisenant.
Food Handlers Training Program Offered Nov. 7
The “Texas Food Establishment Rules (TFER)” was revised and updated and will be effective October 11, 2015. A major change in the revision now requires all food employees to complete an accredited food handlers training program within 60 days of employment, effective September 16, 2016. A food handlers...
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
DPS: Plane crash leaves one dead in Henderson County
LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – DPS confirmed that one person has died after a plane crashed in Henderson County. DPS is responding to the crash and units from Henderson County Sheriff’s office are assisting, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Hillhouse said that the crash happened in the area of Lake Palestine near FM […]
Mexia PD Makes Arrest in Shots Fired Call
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday October 21, 2022 arround 2:20 p.m., Mexia Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Fannin in reference to gunshots being fired. Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries sustained by anyone involved in this incident. Two suspects,...
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just outside Canton in Van Zandt County. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after Noon on Wednesday, Ricky Daniel, 42, of Canton, was traveling westbound on State Highway 64. At the same time, Thelbert Thompson, 89, of Canton, was traveling eastbound on the same road when Daniel apparently drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck Thompson’s vehicle head-on.
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday said the driver killed in a wreck on I-35 was ejected from the vehicle. The chain-collision wreck was reported on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and snarled traffic for hours just north of Hillsboro in Hill County.
