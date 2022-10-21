Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying Migrants
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three years
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The City
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is Decreasing
Recent Border Events El Paso Sector
riviera-maya-news.com
American woman medically evacuated from Carnival cruise ship by Mexican Navy
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — An American woman who suffered a health issue was evacuated from a Carnival cruise ship Monday. The unnamed woman was medically evacuated from a Carnival Vista ship after Isla Mujeres authorities received the request. Personnel from the Secretary of the Navy from the Ninth Naval...
riviera-maya-news.com
New submarine electric cables announced for Holbox, Cozumel and Isla Mujeres
Holbox, Q.R. — New submarine electric power lines will be installed for the islands of Holbox, Cozumel and Isla Mujeres. On Monday, Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa met with the General Director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Manuel Bartlett Díaz. After their afternoon meeting, Lezama Espinosa announced their...
Weekend fire damages apartment in Las Cruces, may have killed a pet inside
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department continues to investigate what caused a fire that damaged an apartment on Colorado Avenue over the weekend and may have killed a pet inside. Firefighters were dispatched to the fire on the 1900 block of Colorado shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. When they […]
Pair receives life for killing US consulate worker, 2 others
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Two gunmen with the Barrio Azteca gang were sentenced to life imprisonment Monday for killing a U.S. consulate worker, her husband and the husband of another consulate worker in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, officials said. The pair had been found guilty by a federal jury in February of the fatal March […]
Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years
JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- United States Navy Veteran Gerardo Sotelo Pinales is set to return to his hometown of El Paso after being in Juarez for 28 years. He was deported after he started doing drugs at his young age. Sotelo was living in a homeless shelter in Juarez. He suffered different health difficulties while in The post Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years appeared first on KVIA.
riviera-maya-news.com
Body of dead man found wrapped in tarp in Isla Mujeres
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Isla Mujeres police responded to the report of a wrapped body in greenery on the Continental Mainland Sunday. Area residents made the call to 911 after stumbling upon the dead body of an adult. The unidentified person was wrapped in white canvas and left on...
El Paso man who stashed meth in SUV’s muffler learns his punishment
Gilberto Lopez attempted to smuggle a load of meth by hiding it in the muffler of an SUV, but a drug-sniffing dog spotted it during an inspection at the border.
What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed
EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management closed the Migrant Welcome Center Thursday, citing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's discontinuation of sending migrants to the City. A city spokesperson said CBP had had a significant decrease in encounters with migrants. This comes after new policy action The post What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed appeared first on KVIA.
Armed teen burglarizes bakery in the Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old male was arrested early Sunday morning after witnesses reported a burglary of a business at the 8000 block of Mesa St. Officers responded to the reported burglary of business at the Arcoiris Bakery and found the front glass door broken and the cash register damaged. TAC officers investigating […]
Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces. They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years. Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
Experience vs. running county as a business: Samaniego faces Giner in county judge race
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Incumbent El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego is running for re-election and is facing independent challenger Guadalupe Giner. “There’s an alternative and somebody who’s not running with a party,” said Guadalupe Giner, an independent candidate for El Paso County judge. Giner says her focus is on lowering taxes in the county. […]
KVIA
Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
KFOX 14
3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
KFOX 14
One person taken to hospital with serious injuries near Santa Teresa
Sunland Park — The Sunland Park Fire Department, Doña Ana County Fire, and the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting Sunday on mile marker 6 near Pete Domeinci. According to the Sunland Fire Department, several agencies responded to a gunshot victim in the Pete...
KVIA
WATCH: Funeral services for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano
EL PASO, Texas– A funeral mass will be held to remember fallen Dallas Police Officer Jacob Isaiah Arellano in his hometown of El Paso Friday morning. The mass will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Socorro, near the high school he attended. The church is located...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season for parts of the region
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season. El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight. The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and...
KFOX 14
El Paso businessman raises wages to attract workers amid worker shortage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There is a worker shortage across the U.S. and an El Paso business owner explains how he's combatting the worker shortage. El Paso business owner and co-owner of Mac's Downtown, Greg Wayne, has been in the industry for over 10 years. Wayne said he's...
El Paso Police investigating after man found dead in central
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a "suspicious death" after a man was found dead in an alley during a welfare check. The body was found in an alley on the 6200 block of Trowbridge in central El Paso. Police officials have not released any other information at this time including the The post El Paso Police investigating after man found dead in central appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man accused of spitting on police officer
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery on a peace officer Friday. Johnny Perez of Las Cruces was arrested and accused of the alleged crime. A police officer was called to a Circle K at 2001 Bataan Memorial West regarding a report...
