El Paso, TX

riviera-maya-news.com

American woman medically evacuated from Carnival cruise ship by Mexican Navy

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — An American woman who suffered a health issue was evacuated from a Carnival cruise ship Monday. The unnamed woman was medically evacuated from a Carnival Vista ship after Isla Mujeres authorities received the request. Personnel from the Secretary of the Navy from the Ninth Naval...
EL PASO, TX
riviera-maya-news.com

New submarine electric cables announced for Holbox, Cozumel and Isla Mujeres

Holbox, Q.R. — New submarine electric power lines will be installed for the islands of Holbox, Cozumel and Isla Mujeres. On Monday, Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa met with the General Director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Manuel Bartlett Díaz. After their afternoon meeting, Lezama Espinosa announced their...
Texoma's Homepage

Pair receives life for killing US consulate worker, 2 others

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Two gunmen with the Barrio Azteca gang were sentenced to life imprisonment Monday for killing a U.S. consulate worker, her husband and the husband of another consulate worker in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, officials said. The pair had been found guilty by a federal jury in February of the fatal March […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- United States Navy Veteran Gerardo Sotelo Pinales is set to return to his hometown of El Paso after being in Juarez for 28 years. He was deported after he started doing drugs at his young age. Sotelo was living in a homeless shelter in Juarez. He suffered different health difficulties while in The post Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
riviera-maya-news.com

Body of dead man found wrapped in tarp in Isla Mujeres

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Isla Mujeres police responded to the report of a wrapped body in greenery on the Continental Mainland Sunday. Area residents made the call to 911 after stumbling upon the dead body of an adult. The unidentified person was wrapped in white canvas and left on...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management closed the Migrant Welcome Center Thursday, citing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's discontinuation of sending migrants to the City. A city spokesperson said CBP had had a significant decrease in encounters with migrants. This comes after new policy action The post What happens to the El Paso Migrant Welcome Center now that it’s closed appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Armed teen burglarizes bakery in the Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old male was arrested early Sunday morning after witnesses reported a burglary of a business at the 8000 block of Mesa St. Officers responded to the reported burglary of business at the Arcoiris Bakery and found the front glass door broken and the cash register damaged. TAC officers investigating […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces.  They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years.  Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

WATCH: Funeral services for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano

EL PASO, Texas– A funeral mass will be held to remember fallen Dallas Police Officer Jacob Isaiah Arellano in his hometown of El Paso Friday morning. The mass will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Socorro, near the high school he attended. The church is located...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police investigating after man found dead in central

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a "suspicious death" after a man was found dead in an alley during a welfare check. The body was found in an alley on the 6200 block of Trowbridge in central El Paso. Police officials have not released any other information at this time including the The post El Paso Police investigating after man found dead in central appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces man accused of spitting on police officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery on a peace officer Friday. Johnny Perez of Las Cruces was arrested and accused of the alleged crime. A police officer was called to a Circle K at 2001 Bataan Memorial West regarding a report...
LAS CRUCES, NM

