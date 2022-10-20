ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne, MI



The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI
nbc25news.com

Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in St. Joseph County

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Fawn River Township teen was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in St. Joseph County. The crash happened in the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road when a 16-year-old Sturgis teen hit the 13-year-old in the road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Bob Evans pork sausage recalled after blue rubber found inside

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There may be rubber in your Bob Evans pork sausage. About 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products was recalled Monday because it could be contaminated with thin, blue rubber, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Baby formula recall: Baby formula recalled...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $625 million

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Millions of dollars could be won by a lucky lottery player after Monday night's Powerball jackpot. Lottery players have the chance to win $625 million, or $300 million if the cash option is taken, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan lottery: Kalamazoo County man wins over...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Oxford parents advocating for change

OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford community members are looking to start a new law after the announcement Friday on Ethan Crumbley to plead guilty to his charges. Lori Borurgeau is a part of the group "Change4Oxford," a non-profit group that started after the tragic events of November 30, 2021. "My...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Dog will go to rehabilitation home after being stranded on island

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Zaria, a Great Dane that was stranded on an island for roughly a month, will be sent to a rehabilitation home later this week, according to the Clare County Animal Shelter. The animal shelter said on Facebook that Zaria has gained a total of 20.9...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Ascension Genesys Hospital

GRAND BLANC, MI – According to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drug overdoses in the U.S. were deadlier than ever in 2021. To help turn the tide on this epidemic, Ascension Genesys Hospital is joining the Genesee County Sheriff and United Community Addiction Network (UCAN) to host a prescription medication take-back day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
GRAND BLANC, MI



