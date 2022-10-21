Read full article on original website
Related
Idahoans Want You Stop Assuming This About Idaho (Gallery)
I have lived in several different states and as you get ready to move, it's easy to assume certain things about those states. Before moving to Idaho its really easy to assume all things potatoes unless you educated yourself. I knew that Idaho was located in the Pacific Northwest, but according to the comments a lot of people aren't really sure where Idaho actually is.
Is Idaho The Best State For “Freedom”?
In a country that prides itself on being the "land of the free", just where exactly does Idaho land on the "freedom" scale? While freedom can encompass a variety of things, the folks over at FreedomInThe50States.org actually came up with a formula to determine just how "free" a state in the good ol' US of A actually is.
How To Get Paid To Talk About Movies in Boise
If you're in the market for a job and love movies, there is a spot here in Boise that might be just what you're looking for. According to Indeed.com, Regal Edwards Boise IMAX Theater is hiring for the position of "movie researcher" and is paying up to $18 an hour for the part-time job.
8 Fun Things You Can Do with Your Dogs in Idaho This Fall
Fall is finally here in Idaho! For now... as Fall tends to be a fairly short season around here. Winter is right around the corner which means the days of us being able to take our dogs out for a nice long walk without our nostrils freezing together are coming to a close.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Idaho Alligator Caught By Fish and Game, Help Them find the owner
Usually, one can find an alligator in Florida or other southern states. However, the nation is reacting to an alligator that has been found in Idaho. Yes, that's right, an alligator has been found in the Gem State. Idahoans are used to mountain lions, bears, and other wild animals; however, we can now add alligators to the list of dangerous wild animals roaming in our state.
Post Malone’s Favorite Restaurants Are a Quick Drive from Boise
Post Malone is, by far, one of the biggest artists on the globe when it comes to contemporary music. There isn't a household in America that doesn't know the name and with hit singles like "Wow", "Rockstar" and "Circles"--there's no denying just how big of a deal Post Malone is.
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
Top 5 Greatest Places for Incredible Brownies in Boise
If you clicked on this, then you’re probably in the mood for some light, cakey, delicious chocolate brownies! I mean, who wouldn’t be in the mood for that? You’re in luck, because we’ve included a list of the top 5 greatest places for brownies in the Boise area 👇
(The Best) Bad Reviews of Idaho Haunted Houses
It's the season of Halloween and it's the perfect time to hit up a haunted house with your friends! The thing is, the word "scary" seems to be subjective these days. What is scary?. One of the horror genre's hottest movies right now is a film called 'Terrifier 2' and...
Idaho Students’ Exam Scores Lowest In A Decade…But Why?
Sure, Idaho gets made fun of a lot for producing a lot of potatoes. If you've lived here more than a few weeks, you'll get used to it. That comes with the territory. However, we haven't heard the punchline about Idaho's youth not performing in the classroom. Unfortunately, that punchline is becoming a reality for the Gem State.
The Best French Fries In Boise According To You
I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
Updated Boise Winter Weather Predictions Say It’s Going to Be a Wet One
Just a few weeks ago we shared the NOAA’s initial winter forecast for Boise and the surrounding area. As cooler temperatures settle in, that forecast has shifted a bit!. Honestly, the first forecast didn’t give us much to go on. When it came to if temperatures were going to be above or below normal, it was a toss-up for the Boise area. The forecast showed us “equal chances of temperatures above or below average.” It also showed equal chances of above or below-normal precipitation.
Buy Your Powerball Ticket at One of Idaho’s Luckiest Lottery Locations
Everything is expensive right now! Gas. Groceries. Housing. Winning the next Powerball drawing wouldn't just make things easier, it would be life-changing!. If you went to bed on Saturday night with dreams of waking up a millionaire, you were probably really disappointed when you checked your ticket on Sunday morning and discovered that you did NOT win the $580 million drawing.
What Happened to the Popular Paddles Up Poke in Caldwell?
Caldwell’s gorgeous Indian Creek Plaza is a classic example of “If you build it, they will come.”. If you’re not familiar with the backstory behind the development of Indian Creek Plaza, we dove deep into it a few months back. This is an abridged version. Over 70 years ago, Indian Creek was stinky and rats, so local leaders decided the best way to solve the problem was to entomb the creek under cement.
Idaho Humane Society Plans Halloween Party For Pets, Humans Alike
Few people love their pets more than Idahoans--with all of the pet-friendly businesses and outdoor activities around us, it's easy for a pet lover to LOVE being in Idaho. The good folks at the Idaho Humane society know this, too. That's why they've planned a full blown, pet-friendly halloween party called "Paws and Pumpkins" where there will be a lot going on for pets AND their owners!
These Super Weird Food Laws Have Us Laughing
Oh yes strange laws that somehow stick around because they maybe have been forgotten or they somehow snuck in there unnoticed. These are always giggle worthy or at least worthy of a good, huh? What? That cant be right, can it?. These food laws from Idaho and surrounding states will...
Idahoans Are Flocking To Local Gas Stations For Popular Game
Here in Idaho, the lottery is a very important thing. Of course, the lottery serves several purposes--and all of them are valid. First, the lottery is fun and Idahoans love to play--you could argue there is potential for being a little addictive for some, but who doesn't love money? The Idaho lottery PAYS as we have seen, time and time again--real Idahoans are winning money from the many popular games. Of course, with all of the money that it rakes in, it's important to note as well that the Idaho Lottery cashes out local schools. In fact, since 1989, the Idaho Lottery claims that it has given away over $961 million--funding public schools!
Non-Candy Halloween Treats for Idaho Children with Special Needs
What goes better with Halloween than candy? Here's a hint: it's not wine or slasher flicks! Listen, I'm not saying you're wrong, it's just not our journey right now. To answer my own question, I think Fright Night's better half is inclusion! Halloween and inclusion go together like:. Witches and...
Idaho Should Have Special Road Rules for Early-Morning Commuters
Back in April 2022, I confessed my desperate bout with the drive-around blues. What Fresh Hell Is This? My Daily Commute From Star to Boise in Gifs is a playful dramedy of sorts. It's a woe-is-me rant spiked with sarcasm and truth only local road warriors can understand. Since then...
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0