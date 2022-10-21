Here in Idaho, the lottery is a very important thing. Of course, the lottery serves several purposes--and all of them are valid. First, the lottery is fun and Idahoans love to play--you could argue there is potential for being a little addictive for some, but who doesn't love money? The Idaho lottery PAYS as we have seen, time and time again--real Idahoans are winning money from the many popular games. Of course, with all of the money that it rakes in, it's important to note as well that the Idaho Lottery cashes out local schools. In fact, since 1989, the Idaho Lottery claims that it has given away over $961 million--funding public schools!

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO