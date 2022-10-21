Read full article on original website
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
Fort Belvoir barricade situation resolved
Police and personnel from the FBI Washington Field Office are responding to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir in southeastern Fairfax County.
FBI: Person in custody following hours-long 'barricade situation' at Fort Belvoir in Virginia
FORT BELVOIR, Va. — A person is in custody after FBI and other law enforcement officials responded to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County Sunday, authorities said. According to officials, Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials and the FBI Washington Field Office’s (WFO) National Capital Response Squad,...
Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
Police investigate double shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in Northwest DC on Sunday evening. Police first responded to the scene in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7 p.m. They confirmed shortly afterward that two people were injured. Police said that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries and have […]
2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus
Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
Shooting in Rockville; One Male Victim Transported to Hospital
Update Per Rockville City Police 10/23/22 – 9:45 pm: On October 23, 2022 shortly before 6:00 p.m. the Rockville City Police Department responded to a shooting on the Unity Bridge in the 100 block of Frederick Ave. An adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound, he was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
‘Barricade’ situation at Fort Belvoir; FBI, military responding
FBI agents and military police responded to a barricade suspect at Fort Belvoir, Virginia on Sunday. According to a statement provided to American Military News by the FBI’s Washington Field Offic. “The FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad responded to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir, Virginia,...
15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA
Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
Update: Two men shot. “4-6 gunshots in Columbia Heights at 6:30pm”
Update from MPD: “The Third District is currently investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of 14th Street, NW. Two adult males sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The 3000 block of 14th Street is closed. Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact 202-727-9099.”. Readers report (Sunday):
Maryland man arrested for killing 28-year-old engaged in 'intimate encounter' inside DC residence
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. arrested a man from Maryland accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old, who was engaged in an intimate encounter with someone else, inside a residence in Northeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland faces was taken into custody for...
Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
Shooting in Navy Yard around 12:45pm, Multiple Shots Fired Reported
From MPD: “Shooting Investigation in the 1500 block of South Capitol St. SE. No lookout. “15 or so gun shots in Navy Yard on the intersection of Van St SE and N St. You could hear a car peel out immediately after. Large police presence now.”. “heard about 8-10...
Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault
Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
Driver leaves scene after car slams into apartment building
WASHINGTON — A car slammed into an apartment building in Northeast D.C. just after midnight on Monday morning. Firefighters said the three-story apartment building had to be evacuated while a damage assessment was being made. D.C. firefighters were called to the area 4500 block of Clermont Drive Northeast because...
Woman claims suspect threw 'gallon of urine' on her in downtown D.C.
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A suspect has been arrested after a woman reported a gallon of urine was thrown on her as she was walking in downtown D.C., police say. Officers responded to the 1500 block of K Street NW around 9:30 a.m. on Friday in reference to an assault.
Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Man arrested in DC after allegedly pouring gallon of urine on woman
A man was arrested for assault after allegedly throwing a gallon of urine on a woman walking on a sidewalk in downtown Washington. D.C. Friday morning.
