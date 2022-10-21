Read full article on original website
Related
All The "House Of The Dragon" Episode 10 Interesting Details And Moments
The Season 1 finale was a huge episode.
American Idol contestant Pia Toscano releases her debut album ‘I’m Good’
We saw Pia Toscano take the stage of American Idol back in 2011, becoming one of the people’s favorite contestants but unfortunately, she was eliminated later on in the season. Since the singing competition show the singer has gone on to achieve great things in her musical career. She released her debut album in October […]
It’s Michael Bublé Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 6 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Dancing with the Stars will welcome Michael Bublé to the ballroom. Not only will the night celebrate the Grammy Award-winning recording artist’s music as the 10 remaining couples perform new dances to his hit songs, but he will join Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli as a guest judge.
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
Comments / 0