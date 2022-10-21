Read full article on original website
The Wharton School’s Dean on what it takes to become a prepared leader
On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, Alan Murray talks with Erika James, Dean of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and coauthor of the book The Prepared Leader, about the ways leadership has changed in recent years. Though “leadership is relatively fundamental,” James says, as of recently, “there are so many more stakeholders that one needs to be responsive to,” and … so much more information accessible immediately that one has to attend to.” Murray and James also discuss preparing for crises and what it means to be a prepared leader, the power of vicarious learning, and much more.
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Mercedes Beras-Goico, Wharton School
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania / The Lauder Institute. “Optimistic and resilient Latina, passionate about empowering others through financial education.”. Hometown: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Fun Fact About Yourself: I am a fierce indoor cycler, having completed nearly 500 SoulCycle classes and counting!. Undergraduate School and Major:...
