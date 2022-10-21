SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Police are now investigating a homicide after responding to a report of gunshots being fired at a Grant Union High School a football game Friday night.A man in his mid-20s was killed, and there is no suspect information at this time, according to police.Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department following reports of a shooting in a school parking lot. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, but there were no victims at the scene. A short time later, officers were notified that a shooting victim had self-transported to a local hospital where he later died.The motive for this incident remains under investigation, however investigators believe a disturbance among a group of approximately 20 subjects preceded the shooting. Due to the circumstances, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to take over the investigation where they found one firearm at the scene, according to police. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased after next of kin have been notified.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO