Sacramento, CA

CBS Sacramento

49-year-old man shot in Stockton by passenger in vehicle overnight Saturday

STOCKTON — A 49-year-old man walking in the area of Union and Flora streets in Stockton was shot by someone in a vehicle Saturday night. There have been no arrests.Around 9:45 p.m., the suspect vehicle stopped, a passenger exited and fired multiple gunshots at the pedestrian, according to Stockton Police.The man was taken to an area hospital where police say he was in stable condition.The suspects are described as three Hispanic male adults.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man in his 20s killed in Grant Union High School shooting; no suspect information at this time

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Police are now investigating a homicide after responding to a report of gunshots being fired at a Grant Union High School a football game Friday night.A man in his mid-20s was killed, and there is no suspect information at this time, according to police.Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department following reports of a shooting in a school parking lot. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, but there were no victims at the scene. A short time later, officers were notified that a shooting victim had self-transported to a local hospital where he later died.The motive for this incident remains under investigation, however investigators believe a disturbance among a group of approximately 20 subjects preceded the shooting.  Due to the circumstances, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to take over the investigation where they found one firearm at the scene, according to police. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased after next of kin have been notified.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Police investigating stabbing in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Madison Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information, including a suspect description, has been released...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacpd.org

Homicide Investigation - 1400 Block of Grand Avenue

On October 21, 2022 shortly before 10 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department following reports of a shooting in a parking lot at Grant Union High School. Evidence of a shooting was found however there were no victims at the scene. A short time later, officers were notified that a shooting victim had self-transported to a local hospital. The victim, a male in his mid-20's, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Homicide count in Sacramento matches last year's numbers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As gunfire rang out following a disturbance at Sacramento's Grant Union High School during a football game leaving a man dead Friday night, the city hit a grim milestone. The deadly shooting, feet away from crowds of families and high school football game attendees, marked the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Former CapRadio director identified as East Sacramento shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department have now identified the victim in Thursday's fatal East Sacramento shooting. Charles Starzynski was a long-time figure in the city’s journalism ranks, working at Capitol Public Radio News as a former program director. Starzynski was at the ground-breaking ceremony of the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thieves who allegedly targeted Sacramento pizza joint arrested after returning the same day

SACRAMENTO - Two suspects have been arrested following a violent incident at a business in Sacramento. Sacramento police say that around 5:20 p.m., officers were called out to a pizza place in the 1700 block of 15th Street. They say two men entered the business, then one man threw something at one of the victims, and the other brandished a knife.The two men left and were later found by police in the 2800 block of 47th Avenue and taken into custody. Police say the men had been at the business earlier in the day and had stolen a tip jar. The incident is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Police investigating Thursday afternoon homicide

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred Thursday afternoon. On October 20, 2022 around 12:35 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 3900 block of N Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man arrested in Hawaii after fatal September shooting

HONOLULU — A man was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii Friday in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred Sept. 13 at Cheers Sports Bar on West El Camino Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Toese Asiata, 34, was arrested by officials after allegedly killing one and injuring another...
HONOLULU, HI
FOX40

Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in Hawaii, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Hawaii was arrested in connection with a September killing in Sacramento, the police department said. Sacramento Police on Friday said 34-year-old Toese Asiata was arrested in Honolulu on a homicide warrant. The homicide that Asiata is a suspect in happened on Sept. 13.  Police responded to reports of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fleeing driver on Hwy. 99 crashes into 2 vehicles and 2 homes before being arrested

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - One person is under arrest after a wild chase in Sacramento County. The pursuit began just before 4 p.m. Saturday on Highway 99 near Calvine Road. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies spotted a wanted driver. They tried to pull the driver over but the vehicle took off, leading deputies on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 115 miles per hour. The suspect later exited the freeway and crashed into two cars but continued to drive until they hit two homes and got stuck inside the car near 51st and B streets.  There's no word yet on what charges the driver is facing. 
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities say suspected Stockton serial killer used ghost gun

STOCKTON (CBS SF/AP) — A Stockton man suspected of killing three men who police have said were among six victims of a serial killer may have used a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun, police said.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15. Police had been conducting surveillance on him as he drove through the streets of Stockton and officials said he was armed with a handgun and may have been "out hunting" for another victim.Brownlee was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and...
STOCKTON, CA

