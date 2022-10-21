Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Pursuit reaching 115 mph ends when suspect crashes into 2 East Sacramento homes, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital Saturday after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase from Highway 99 to an East Sacramento neighborhood where he crashed into two homes. Just before 4 p.m., deputies observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway...
49-year-old man shot in Stockton by passenger in vehicle overnight Saturday
STOCKTON — A 49-year-old man walking in the area of Union and Flora streets in Stockton was shot by someone in a vehicle Saturday night. There have been no arrests.Around 9:45 p.m., the suspect vehicle stopped, a passenger exited and fired multiple gunshots at the pedestrian, according to Stockton Police.The man was taken to an area hospital where police say he was in stable condition.The suspects are described as three Hispanic male adults.
Man in his 20s killed in Grant Union High School shooting; no suspect information at this time
SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Police are now investigating a homicide after responding to a report of gunshots being fired at a Grant Union High School a football game Friday night.A man in his mid-20s was killed, and there is no suspect information at this time, according to police.Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department following reports of a shooting in a school parking lot. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, but there were no victims at the scene. A short time later, officers were notified that a shooting victim had self-transported to a local hospital where he later died.The motive for this incident remains under investigation, however investigators believe a disturbance among a group of approximately 20 subjects preceded the shooting. Due to the circumstances, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to take over the investigation where they found one firearm at the scene, according to police. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased after next of kin have been notified.
CBS News
Police investigating stabbing in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Madison Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information, including a suspect description, has been released...
sacpd.org
Homicide count in Sacramento matches last year's numbers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As gunfire rang out following a disturbance at Sacramento's Grant Union High School during a football game leaving a man dead Friday night, the city hit a grim milestone. The deadly shooting, feet away from crowds of families and high school football game attendees, marked the...
Multiple guns off Sacramento streets after weekend of arrests, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they arrested 17 people between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16 and took guns off the streets in the process. Police reported 12 incidents that led to guns being found, with half of them beginning as traffic stops. On Oct. 14, there were five incidents. Officers conducted three traffic […]
Over 270 firearms received in Sacramento Police’s second gun buyback of the year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In its second gun buyback event of the year, the Sacramento Police Department said it collected 275 guns on Saturday. Community members exchanged their unwanted firearms for $50 gift cards per gun, culminating in over $12,000 in gift cards given out during the four-hour event. Police said the process was anonymous, […]
Former CapRadio director identified as East Sacramento shooting victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department have now identified the victim in Thursday's fatal East Sacramento shooting. Charles Starzynski was a long-time figure in the city’s journalism ranks, working at Capitol Public Radio News as a former program director. Starzynski was at the ground-breaking ceremony of the...
Thieves who allegedly targeted Sacramento pizza joint arrested after returning the same day
SACRAMENTO - Two suspects have been arrested following a violent incident at a business in Sacramento. Sacramento police say that around 5:20 p.m., officers were called out to a pizza place in the 1700 block of 15th Street. They say two men entered the business, then one man threw something at one of the victims, and the other brandished a knife.The two men left and were later found by police in the 2800 block of 47th Avenue and taken into custody. Police say the men had been at the business earlier in the day and had stolen a tip jar. The incident is under investigation.
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Police investigating Thursday afternoon homicide
Four arrested in Vallejo sideshow
Four people were arrested after a sideshow in Vallejo on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Vallejo Police Department.
KCRA.com
Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested in teen's 2020 disappearance, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 15-year-old Rancho Cordova boy disappeared in 2020. Roughly two years later, a Sacramento City Unified School District teacher was arrested in connection. Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges related to the detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing...
Man arrested in Hawaii after fatal September shooting
HONOLULU — A man was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii Friday in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred Sept. 13 at Cheers Sports Bar on West El Camino Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Toese Asiata, 34, was arrested by officials after allegedly killing one and injuring another...
Mother Of Potential Stockton Serial Killer Victim Praises Police Chief At Candlelight Vigil
Loved ones and city leaders gathered at Stockton city hall to remember the six men who were murdered in what police believe was the work of a serial killer. Loved ones and city officials gathered in Stockton, California, to remember the six known murder victims of a possible serial killer.
Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in Hawaii, police say
Fleeing driver on Hwy. 99 crashes into 2 vehicles and 2 homes before being arrested
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - One person is under arrest after a wild chase in Sacramento County. The pursuit began just before 4 p.m. Saturday on Highway 99 near Calvine Road. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies spotted a wanted driver. They tried to pull the driver over but the vehicle took off, leading deputies on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 115 miles per hour. The suspect later exited the freeway and crashed into two cars but continued to drive until they hit two homes and got stuck inside the car near 51st and B streets. There's no word yet on what charges the driver is facing.
Authorities say suspected Stockton serial killer used ghost gun
STOCKTON (CBS SF/AP) — A Stockton man suspected of killing three men who police have said were among six victims of a serial killer may have used a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun, police said.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15. Police had been conducting surveillance on him as he drove through the streets of Stockton and officials said he was armed with a handgun and may have been "out hunting" for another victim.Brownlee was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and...
KCRA.com
