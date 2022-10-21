Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried Provides Update for Cardano (ADA) Listing on FTX
Crypto billionaire and Founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has hinted that Cardano (ADA) could finally be getting its spot listing. The Altcoin is currently the only top 25 crypto without a spot listing on the FTX exchange,. FTX to List Cardano (ADA) Soon. A crypto enthusiast took to Twitter to...
Ways to Increase Gains With Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC), and The Hideaways (HDWY)
Settling for less will lead to unwanted work outputs or even an unhealthy lifestyle. This goes for investing as well, to achieve higher market gains, one must acquire the best tokens that fit their portfolio. The question is where do you start?. Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC), and The Hideaways (HDWY)...
Crypto Industry More Attractive to Investors Due to Regulatory Action
A recent MLIV Pulse survey shows an increased willingness from U.S. investors to invest in cryptocurrencies. The majority of respondents believe that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) will range between $17,600 and $25,000 at the end of the year. A correlation between BTC and S&P 500 risk aversion remains. As...
CFTC Boss Rostin Behnam Reaffirms Ethereum’s (ETH) Classification as a Commodity
Addressing the ongoing debate on token classification, Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairperson Rostin Behnam has reiterated the agency’s stance that Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency, is a commodity. CFTC Classifies Ethereum as a Commodity. Speaking about the CFTC’s current and future role in the regulation of the fintech...
Binance USD (BUSD) Is Winning the “Second Great Stablecoin War”
Binance USD (BUSD), the stablecoin issued by the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has seen its market capitalization surge over the last few months amidst what is now referred to as the “Second Great Stablecoin War.”. BUSD Market Cap Surges. BUSD is beginning to reap the benefits of the...
City of Fukuoka Is Becoming the Blockchain Hub of Japan
Global attention to blockchain technology is affecting policy creation on the national level in Japan. The country’s hi-tech landscape is seeing increasing usage of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). Japan’s sixth-largest city, Fukuoka, recently became the Web3 hub as more blockchain-related businesses settled in the city, thanks...
Smart Contract Security Audit: What it Means and Best Practices for Crypto Projects
The phrase smart contract is prevalent in crypto since it is the backbone of decentralization in most blockchain applications. In case you’re wondering, smart contracts are self-executing digital contracts with a predefined agreement between all stakeholders (e.g., buyer and seller). While these predefined terms and conditions are put into lines of code and stored on the blockchain, they are automatically executed once all parties involved have fully met or fulfilled their respective sides of the contract.
Blockchain Use Cases: Top 12 Real World Applications For Blockchain Technology in 2022
Blockchain technology has gained extensive adoption in recent years, with several use cases and applications emerging throughout various sectors. At Bitcoin’s inception, the idea that people around the world would one day be able to purchase their houses, cars, and clothing using cryptocurrency was little more than a far-off dream. However, today, given its wide range of applications and rising popularity, it is safe to say that blockchain technology has cemented its place in the world for years to come, especially due to its efficacy in addressing the flaws endemic to existing centralized systems.
Can Aave Continue to Rally? BudBlockz Presale Shows Serious Growth
Decentralized finance (DeFi) has emerged as a strong investment theme for many cryptocurrency investors. Recently, Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges has also announced a major interest in the DeFi sector. Aave ($AAVE) has been a strong DeFi Token in the past and has spent the second half of October rallying increasing in value by approximately 30%. Today we are going to assess if AAVE can continue its current rally and we look at a new cryptocurrency that may provide better long-term investment opportunities for investors. BudBlockz ($BLUNT) is a new token set to launch on exchanges later this year. The presale phase of the $BLUNT Token has shown massive growth and it could continue to provide handsome returns long into the future too.
Crypto Users Search for Workarounds for Making Payments
As the adoption of crypto advances, businesses have increasingly opted to make crypto available as a payment method for their clients—either by accepting crypto payments directly, or by integrating third-party payment processors. In 2019, AT&T became the first mobile operator to accept cryptocurrency payments, and ever since, big names...
FTX (FTT) to Provide One-Time Compensation to Recent Phishing Attack Victims
Crypto exchange FTX (FTT) announced on Monday that it’s going to give a one-time $6 million compensation to the victims of a recent phishing attack that gave hackers access to conduct unauthorized trade on some users’ accounts. FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet that while FTX...
