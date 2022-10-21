Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Fury after Democrats publish and withdraw letter urging Biden to negotiate with Russia – live
Letter was drafted months ago and ‘released by staff without vetting’, says Pramila Jayapal – follow all the latest news
President Joe Biden urges vaccine boosters: 'Now is the time'
President Joe Biden announced a renewed effort to urge Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccines before the holiday season, while also getting his own booster on Tuesday.
Kerry: US not 'obstructing' talk of climate compensation
WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry insisted Tuesday the United States was open to seeking middle ground on a controversy that threatens to overtake an upcoming world climate summit: a growing demand from poorer countries that the United States and other richer companies pay compensation as the culprits most responsible for wrecking the Earth's climate.
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant
The government says the destruction of containers of spent nuclear fuel would lead to a radiation accident and the contamination of several hundred square miles of land.
profarmer.com
USDA raises food price forecasts for 2022 and 2023
USDA raised its forecasts for food price inflation in 2022 and 2023 from their September forecasts, now seeing 2022 prices for all food rising 9.5% to 10.5% (9% to 10% prior), food at home (grocery store) prices jumping 11% to 12% (10.5% to 11.5% prior) and food away from home (restaurant) prices rising 7% to 8% (6.5% to 7.5% prior).
profarmer.com
Ahead of the Open | October 25, 2022
Corn: 2 to 3 cents lower. Soybeans: Steady to 2 cents higher. Wheat: 4 to 9 cents lower. GENERAL COMMENTS: Winter wheat futures fell to a one-month low overnight on prospects for moisture relief in the U.S. Plains. Corn also fell, while soybeans were steady to slightly firmer. Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.7% to an eight-week high, while front-month crude oil futures are down around 50 cents. U.S. stock index futures signal a weaker open, while the U.S. dollar index is weaker.
profarmer.com
After the Bell | October 24, 2022
Corn: December corn fell 2 3/4 cents to $6.81 1/2. Corn fell on pressure from a strong dollar, soft export demand and an accelerating U.S. harvest. Late today, USDA reported harvest at 61% complete as of Sunday, up from 45% a week earlier and ahead of the 52% average for that date for the previous five years. Harvest progress was slightly below trade expectations for 62% complete.
profarmer.com
Boris Johnson Pulls Out of U.K. PM Race; Rishi Sunak Now the Favorite
Election watch | Diesel: supply, demand & price problems | Student loan forgiveness. The last stretch is here before Nov. 8 midterms and momentum in both House and Senate races appears to favor Republicans, based on polls that most voters still do not trust. Voters believe the biggest election issues are the inflation/economy, followed by crime, topics which Republicans score better on. Higher gas prices including surging diesel, and continued food price inflation, are an everyday occurrence for American shoppers.
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
NEW YORK (AP) — The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year, as the proliferation of online-only banks and an improving economy is bringing more Americans into the traditional financial system. A new report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. issued Tuesday found that 4.5% of Americans — representing approximately 5.9 million households — were without a bank account in 2021. That’s the lowest level since the FDIC started tracking the data in 2009 and down from 5.4% of Americans in the 2019 survey data. The decline in unbanked households may partially be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. States and the federal government distributed trillions of dollars in stimulus to Americans after COVID-19 shut down the U.S. economy in March 2020. The benefit programs largely needed a bank account to send the funds quickly to those impacted. “During the pandemic, consumers opened bank accounts to access relief funds and other benefits quickly and securely,” said FDIC Acting Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg, in a statement.
profarmer.com
Cold Storage Report: Beef stocks rise less than normal, pork inventories decline
Beef stocks totaled a September record 522.9 million lbs., up 9.1 million lbs. (1.8%) from August though slightly less than the five-year average increase of 12.6 million lbs. during the month. Beef inventories topped year-ago by 83.2 million lbs. (18.9%) and the five-year average by 47.9 million lbs. (10.1%). Pork...
profarmer.com
Another week of sizable soybean export inspections, at nearly 3 MMT
Export inspections are up 10,927 MT from last week’s tally. Inspections are running 21.6% behind a year-ago, compared to 21% behind last week. USDA projects exports in 2022-23 at 2.150 billion bu., 13% below the previous marketing year. Export inspections are 108,355 MT lower than the previous week’s figure....
Comments / 0