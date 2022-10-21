Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Addresses Holding Up to $1,900,000,000 BTC Hit 20-Month High: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The number of huge whales holding the largest crypto by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), is on the rise, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that the number of Bitcoin whale addresses holding between 10,000-100,000 BTC ($190,000,000-$1,900,000,000) have reached their highest level since February 2021, as have addresses holding between 10-100 BTC ($190,000-$1,900,000).
dailycoin.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Provides Update for Cardano (ADA) Listing on FTX
Crypto billionaire and Founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has hinted that Cardano (ADA) could finally be getting its spot listing. The Altcoin is currently the only top 25 crypto without a spot listing on the FTX exchange,. FTX to List Cardano (ADA) Soon. A crypto enthusiast took to Twitter to...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
Popular Crypto Analyst: Ethereum Will Soon Start One Of The Biggest Bull Markets Run
Crypto analyst Moustache believes Ethereum could soon start one of the biggest bull market runs. Moustache cited Ethereum’s price trajectory of 2016-2017 as an example, drawing comparisons on how Ethereum’s present price pattern is almost identical to its historical price data of 2016-2017. The recent bear phase of...
Popular Trading Exchange Robinhood lists Aave And XTZ On Their Platfom
Stock and crypto trading app Robinhood lists Aave and XTZ on their trading platform. Robinhood now supports 19 cryptocurrencies in total including memecoins such as DogeCoin and Shiba Inu. Robinhood’s shares jumped 14% on rumors that of acquisition from Sam Bankman Fried. Stock trading app Robinhood listed Aave and...
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com
XRP Bulls Prepare For Liftoff As Ripple Acquires Long-Requested Documents Of Hinman’s Speech
Blockchain payments startup Ripple Labs has edged closer to a victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple general counsel Stuart Alderoty has just confirmed that the securities watchdog has complied with the court’s order to turn over a veritable trove of emails and other correspondence authored by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman related to a speech where he declared Ethereum (ETH) was not a security.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
u.today
Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
MakerDAO Community Votes Coinbase Prime Custody Of $1.6B USDC
The MakerDAO community held a vote and decided to endorse the proposal to have Coinbase Prime provide custody for up to $1.6 billion USDC. MakerDAO will get a reward equal to 1.5% of its USDC holdings. Coinbase’s USDC rewards program will now be available to an institutional customer for the...
thesource.com
Crypto Investors Accuse Coinbase of Turning a Blind Eye To Massive Cryptocurrency Scam
Coinbase has been sued by nearly 100 of its users, who claim that the cryptocurrency giant ignored their complaints and took no action when scammers were able to exploit its Coinbase Wallet to drain tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars from their individual Coinbase accounts. These individuals claim to have lost a total of over $21 million dollars as a result.
dailyhodl.com
Asset Management Giant Fidelity Doubles Down on Crypto With Hiring Spree of 100 Employees: Report
Financial services giant Fidelity is reportedly doubling down on digital assets by looking to expand its crypto unit. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Fidelity Investments is expanding the hiring spree it sparked in May by looking to add 100 new members to its crypto workforce, bringing the total number of employees in its virtual assets division to around 500.
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Indicator Points to Potential Accumulation, According to Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
One indicator suggests that market participants are loading up on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for the long haul, according to the crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock. Lucas Outumuro, the firm’s head of research, notes in a new analysis that the top two crypto assets continue to witness exchange outflows, though this week’s levels were at a reduced pace compared to previous weeks.
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has outlined a framework for limiting industry hacks.
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Casper, rising 33.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired a new head of digital assets regulatory policy, less than a month after CEO Jamie Dimon told lawmakers that cryptocurrencies are "decentralized Ponzi schemes." Aaron Iovine joined the company this week as executive director for digital assets regulatory policy, reports Bloomberg, a newly created role. He was previously head of policy and regulatory for cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network writes Bloomberg.
ambcrypto.com
Gary Gensler questions crypto exchanges’ degree of decentralization
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Gary Gensler has called out the crypto industry again, this time taking aim at the exchanges. Gensler’s comments were made during the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association’s (SIFMA) annual meeting. Centralization among crypto exchanges. The commissioner pointed out the “significant concentration”...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
