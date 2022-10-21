Read full article on original website
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
'People are furious': Jayapal withdraws letter on Ukraine policy amid Democratic anger
A House progressive leader abruptly withdrew a letter pushing the Biden administration to pursue diplomacy in Russia's war with Ukraine, an about-face following furious internal backlash from Democrats who felt blindsided by the move just two weeks before the November midterms.
Elon Musk promised on a video call with bankers that he will close the Twitter deal by Friday, according to a report
The banks are in the process of signing the documents for the debt-financing agreement, multiple people with knowledge of the issue told Bloomberg.
Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents
A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
Inflation could fall back to the Fed's 2% target quicker than the market expects as housing prices are primed for a 20% decline, chief economist says
"We are moving from a market that was suffering from significant excess demand to one where there is a risk of modest excess supply," ING said.
profarmer.com
USDA raises food price forecasts for 2022 and 2023
USDA raised its forecasts for food price inflation in 2022 and 2023 from their September forecasts, now seeing 2022 prices for all food rising 9.5% to 10.5% (9% to 10% prior), food at home (grocery store) prices jumping 11% to 12% (10.5% to 11.5% prior) and food away from home (restaurant) prices rising 7% to 8% (6.5% to 7.5% prior).
profarmer.com
First Thing Today | October 24, 2022
Price pressure to start the week... Grain and soy futures faced pressure from weak outside markets overnight. As of 6:30 a.m. CT, corn futures are trading 3 to 4 cents lower, soybeans are mostly 12 to 13 cents lower and wheat futures are 4 to 6 cents lower. Front-month crude oil futures are around $1 lower and the U.S. dollar index is around 400 points higher.
profarmer.com
After the Bell | October 24, 2022
Corn: December corn fell 2 3/4 cents to $6.81 1/2. Corn fell on pressure from a strong dollar, soft export demand and an accelerating U.S. harvest. Late today, USDA reported harvest at 61% complete as of Sunday, up from 45% a week earlier and ahead of the 52% average for that date for the previous five years. Harvest progress was slightly below trade expectations for 62% complete.
profarmer.com
Ahead of the Open | October 25, 2022
Corn: 2 to 3 cents lower. Soybeans: Steady to 2 cents higher. Wheat: 4 to 9 cents lower. GENERAL COMMENTS: Winter wheat futures fell to a one-month low overnight on prospects for moisture relief in the U.S. Plains. Corn also fell, while soybeans were steady to slightly firmer. Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.7% to an eight-week high, while front-month crude oil futures are down around 50 cents. U.S. stock index futures signal a weaker open, while the U.S. dollar index is weaker.
