Corn: 2 to 3 cents lower. Soybeans: Steady to 2 cents higher. Wheat: 4 to 9 cents lower. GENERAL COMMENTS: Winter wheat futures fell to a one-month low overnight on prospects for moisture relief in the U.S. Plains. Corn also fell, while soybeans were steady to slightly firmer. Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.7% to an eight-week high, while front-month crude oil futures are down around 50 cents. U.S. stock index futures signal a weaker open, while the U.S. dollar index is weaker.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO