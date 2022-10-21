ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
USA TODAY

Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents

A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
profarmer.com

USDA raises food price forecasts for 2022 and 2023

USDA raised its forecasts for food price inflation in 2022 and 2023 from their September forecasts, now seeing 2022 prices for all food rising 9.5% to 10.5% (9% to 10% prior), food at home (grocery store) prices jumping 11% to 12% (10.5% to 11.5% prior) and food away from home (restaurant) prices rising 7% to 8% (6.5% to 7.5% prior).
profarmer.com

First Thing Today | October 24, 2022

Price pressure to start the week... Grain and soy futures faced pressure from weak outside markets overnight. As of 6:30 a.m. CT, corn futures are trading 3 to 4 cents lower, soybeans are mostly 12 to 13 cents lower and wheat futures are 4 to 6 cents lower. Front-month crude oil futures are around $1 lower and the U.S. dollar index is around 400 points higher.
profarmer.com

After the Bell | October 24, 2022

Corn: December corn fell 2 3/4 cents to $6.81 1/2. Corn fell on pressure from a strong dollar, soft export demand and an accelerating U.S. harvest. Late today, USDA reported harvest at 61% complete as of Sunday, up from 45% a week earlier and ahead of the 52% average for that date for the previous five years. Harvest progress was slightly below trade expectations for 62% complete.
profarmer.com

Ahead of the Open | October 25, 2022

Corn: 2 to 3 cents lower. Soybeans: Steady to 2 cents higher. Wheat: 4 to 9 cents lower. GENERAL COMMENTS: Winter wheat futures fell to a one-month low overnight on prospects for moisture relief in the U.S. Plains. Corn also fell, while soybeans were steady to slightly firmer. Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.7% to an eight-week high, while front-month crude oil futures are down around 50 cents. U.S. stock index futures signal a weaker open, while the U.S. dollar index is weaker.
