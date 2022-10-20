ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

‘Twister’ sequel to start filming in spring 2023: reports

By Nexstar Media Wire, John Clark
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbpX4_0ihfMA1n00

( WTVO ) — Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly gearing up to begin production on a “big-scale” sequel to the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster, “Twister.”

According to Deadline , the script for the sequel, titled “Twisters,” has been written by Mark L. Smith, who wrote “The Revenant.” The film will be co-financed by Universal and Warner Bros, who distributed the original.

Deadline reports that “Free Solo” directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserheli and Travis Knight, director of the animated “Kubo and the Two Strings,” are under consideration to take the job.

‘Safety concerns’ shutter 20 Starbucks locations, including stores trying to unionize

Jan De Bont directed the original, which starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as storm chasers pursuing a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma.

Deadline also reported the studio is intent on luring Hunt back for the sequel. Still, no casting information has been released, ET reports .

Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, also starred in the original, which raked in $494 million worldwide and was scripted by Michael Crichton.

Some fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure for a sequel that can’t include Paxton and Hoffman, with one even writing it “shouldn’t be made.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois inmates convicted of ‘stomping’ other inmates inside federal prison

(WTVO) — Two federal inmates will serve more time behind bars after being convicted of assaulting two other inmates inside the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois.  George Richard Gaunt, 34, who’s already serving time for bank robbery, has been sentenced to 14 more years behind bars while 29-year-old Kelly Bryan Schneider, who’s currently doing time for […]
THOMSON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Multiple injuries in accident on 3rd and College

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch confirmed there were multiple injuries in a crash Monday evening on US-41 near College Ave. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles. This story will continue to be updated as we learn more information.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crews continue to work multiple-structure fire in Wheatland

WHEATLAND, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews continue to battle a blaze in Wheatland where multiple structures have been reported to be on fire. The fire is reportedly in the 600 block of E. Old Highway 50. The call for the fire came in just before 5:00 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but Knox […]
WHEATLAND, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Merom woman arrested for impaired driving in stolen vehicle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Reports of a stolen vehicle and a short foot chase led to charges of theft and DUI for a Merom woman. According to Indiana State Police, after receiving a report of a stolen Chevy truck, a trooper was able to locate the white truck in question at around 9:15 Thursday […]
MEROM, IN
WTWO/WAWV

3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1,000 people expected to attend “Fright Night”

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As Halloween inches closer, the Sullivan FFA chapter is putting the finishing touches on their annual “Fright Night”. All of the fun and festivities will take place at the Ag barn located behind Sullivan Middle School on Saturday, October 22 from 5-9 p.m. Kevin Cross, Sullivan FFA chapter advisor, said there […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Goin’ 2 The Endzone Week 10 Scores

Riverton Parke 55 @ North Central 22 Sullivan 35 @ North Putnam 14 Brebeuf Jesuit 35 @ Northview 7 Covenant Christian 66 @ Parke Heritage 0 North Knox 0 @ Southmont 31 Washington 7 @ Pike Central 28 Red Hill 38 @ Carlyle 45 Greencastle 24 @ Cascade 50 Olney 34 @ Casey-Westfield 6 North […]
WTWO/WAWV

Freddie Mercury’s 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow heads to auction

(Motor Authority) – A 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow owned by Queen frontman Freddie Mercury is heading to auction with RM Sotheby’s on November 5, with proceeds from the sale going to the Superhumans Center, a charity providing aid to Ukraine. While the Silver Chalice-painted sedan was registered in the United Kingdom when it was new, […]
WTWO/WAWV

2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Edinburgh woman dies after being hit by car in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive. The driver, a 28-year-old Bersain J. Ozaeta, 28, of Columbus, told police […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy