Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~18390 HUDSON RD~MILTON
18390 Hudson Road, Milton, DE 19968 ~ STEPS TO BIKE TRAILS, AND A FEW MINUTES DRIVE TO LEWES & REHOBOTH BEACHES. Wonderfully kept, large 2 story home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is nestled onto this partially wooded lot. Inside you will find a cozy gas burning stove in the family room, kitchen that features great floor plan for cooking with extra prep space and an abundance of cabinets for storage. First floor features 3 bedrooms, which includes large primary bedroom and bath! Looking to entertain? The 2nd floor features 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom, plus the bonus room/game room is being sold with the pool table and is perfect for your guests to have fun, relax, and have privacy of their own. Trex Decking and Screened porch lets you enjoy the great outdoors while looking out to your wooded lot line and fully fenced in yard. Detached garage makes for a great shop as it has electricity, heating and air conditioning, and so much more! Additional features of the home include dual zone heating/air conditioning with gas back up, outside shower, rv hookup, generator, on demand water heater, landscaped yard with irrigation, floored attic storage, and large circular driveway that can easily fit 6+ cars. If you are looking for a large home, with no HOA fees and only country restrictions this is one you will want to see! Schedule your appointment today.
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom wreath orders due Nov. 5
Lewes in Bloom’s annual wreath sale orders are being accepted through Saturday, Nov. 5. The organization’s major fundraiser goes toward the purchase of their 27,000 tulips and other flowers volunteers plant in 18 gardens and 10 planter locations in Lewes. To order 24-inch and 32-inch wreaths, go to...
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success healthy treats drive runs thru Oct. 31
The Jeanine O’Donnell State Farm team and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore team are once again supporting Pathways to Success. With a slightly different slant this year, instead of Snacks for Success, it’s Treats for Success!. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31, from 9...
WBOC
Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bike Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. The Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
Cape Gazette
Barbara Joan Cannon, State Farm retiree
Barbara Joan Cannon, 86, of Frankford, passed away at home Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born March 6, 1936, in Wilmington, daughter of the late Bernard and Martha (Brady) McDermott. Barbara was the youngest of 12 children and she lived most of her life in...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~723 FOX TAIL DR~SALT POND~BETHANY BEACH
723 Fox Tail Drive, Bethany Beach, DE 19930 ~ Are you ready to build your dream home at the beach? Fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful wooded lot in The Salt Pond Community on a cul-de-sac! .28 acre lot is ready for your imagination and design. The impact fees have already been paid for both water and sewer! What makes this community so spectacular is the Salt Pond is less than 2 miles to the Bethany Beach and features exceptional amenities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts and clubhouse with fitness center, kayak launch, basketball and pickle ball. Memberships are also available to The Salt Pond Golf Club - an 18 hole mid-length course. Come see this great lot and discover the possibilities of living in Bethany Beach! Drone Footage Coming Soon!
Cape Gazette
Lunch With a Purpose supports Lighthouse for Broken Wings
More than 220 people attended Lunch With a Purpose Oct. 5 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel in Rehoboth Beach after braving the lingering winds and flooding from the weekend. The host and beneficiary was Lighthouse for Broken Wings. Luncheon guests brought donations for both Lighthouse for Broken Wings and the...
Cape Gazette
Grain Thief to play The Room at Cedar Grove Nov. 3
Boston-based Grain Thief, a five-piece string band, will perform at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The show includes a multi-course wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. “Grain Thief is best known...
WGMD Radio
Rehoboth Beach Camper Fire Under Investigation
Rehoboth Beach fire fighters were called to the Big Oaks Campground off Wolfe Neck Road for a camper fire Friday night just after 11. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire in a 25-foot camper with some extension to another. Lewes firefighters assisted. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Cape Gazette
Luxury Sober Living at Christian Grace Home in Georgetown
Completely renovated Private & Semi-Private Rooms with:. APPLICANTS MUST BE ACTIVE IN RECOVERY and ATTEND MEETINGS OR PHP. (Sorry no S/O’s). PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT Christian-Grace.com.
WMDT.com
Milford bicyclist killed in serious crash on Route 1
MILFORD, Del. – A 36-year-old bicyclist has died following a serious crash on Route 1 near Milford. According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred around 6:26 p.m., Saturday as a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road.
Cape Gazette
30105 Jump Lane in Sandy Cove / Ocean View
SANDY COVE ON THE INDIAN RIVER BAY - Waterfront community with marina, pool, beach, fishing pier, and easy access to the Indian River Bay and Atlantic Ocean! This nicely appointed townhouse has wonderful water and wetlands views. Lots of upgrades including luxury vinyl flooring in great room, dining room, and staircase, tile in kitchen and baths and foyer, granite counters in kitchen, custom window treatments, and more! HOA fees cover lawn care, trash removal, exterior maintenance, flood insurance, and homeowners' insurance. Walk to the community pool, launch your kayak at the community boat ramp, or spend the day relaxing at the private community beach! Park your boat in your garage and launch it at the community boat ramp! Start living the beach life today!
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Like Never Before: $182,715 in Purse Money Available Oct. 27-29 at Georgetown Speedway
GEORGETOWN, DE – Like never before. Georgetown Speedway hosts the most lucrative three-day weekend in Delaware dirt-track history with a combined tripleheader of the Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race, Melvin L. Joseph Memorial and Mid-Atlantic Championship Thursday-Saturday Oct. 27-29. A total of $182,715 in purse money will be...
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents unhappy with builder, city officials
We, the undersigned, are residents of Highland Acres and other neighborhoods in the City of Lewes. Many of us attended the meetings around the controversial decision to approve Mariner's Retreat, previously Highland Heights. We appreciate Aaron Mushrush's article in the Oct. 14 Cape Gazette, but would like to add a few more details.
WGMD Radio
Milford Man Dies after Bicycle Struck by Car Saturday
A Milford man has died after a crash Saturday evening on Bay Road just south of tub Mill Pond Road. Delaware State Police continue to investigate, but say a Honda was southbound behind another vehicle when a 36 year old man on a bike moved into the southbound lane. The first vehicle stopped suddenly – and the Honda swerved into the right lane – and struck the bicycle – ejecting the rider. The bicycle rider was flown to Christiana Hospital in critical condition – but died on Sunday. The 19 year old driver of the Honda was not injured.
WGMD Radio
Phase 2 Ocean City Boardwalk Re-decking Starts Monday
After Sunfest exits Ocean City on Sunday, Phase 2 of the boardwalk re-decking project will get underway. This project will focus on the boardwalk from Wicomico Street to 15th Street. Benches, trash cans and other items will be removed from the east side of the boardwalk and pedestrian and bike traffic may be diverted. This project should be completed by late April.
Cape Gazette
Sea Witch attractions set inside convention center Oct. 28-30
The Sea Witch Festival announced this year’s spooktacular fun includes new activities from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 28 to 30, in the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Convention Center Stage Entertainment, sponsored by Moe’s Southwest Grill, includes Bryan Scar, 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30...
Cape Gazette
Killing the goose that laid the golden egg
I read with interest that the Black Oak development has been approved for New Road by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. The current housing developments being planned for New Road include 292 homes in the Tower Hill development, 89 townhomes in Lewes Waterfront Preserve, 10 single-family homes on New Road and 127 homes in the Black Oak development behind the 10 homes. This is a total of 518 additional homes along New Road.
WBOC
Milford Announces Upcoming Downtown Intersection Changes
MILFORD, Del - The city of Milford and the Delaware Department of Transportation are working together to allow two-way traffic on SW Front Street to help the business community on that street. According to the city, the traffic signals at SE/SW Front Street and South Walnut Street as well as...
Cape Gazette
Virginia Lee Ellingsworth, enjoyed traveling, working
Virginia Lee “Ginny” Ellingsworth, 80, of Milford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. She was born July 27, 1942, daughter of the late Ella Mae and Edward Purcell. Ginny had a love for traveling with her family on vacations, and traveling to...
