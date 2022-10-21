ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

thepositivecommunity.com

Gospel in the Park

The 15th Anniversary of the Lincoln Park Music Festival featured a “Gospel In The Park”concert. The event, hosted by Rev. Kevin E. Taylor of Unity Fellowship Church and Newark Councilwoman-at-Large Rev. Louise Scott-Rountree, brought music, praise, and fellowship to downtown Newark on July 27. Attendees were gobsmacked by...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark Symphony Hall CEO Taneshia Nash Laird announces planned departure

Newark Symphony Hall CEO and President Taneshia Nash Laird is stepping away from her role next month, according to a post on her LinkedIn page. Laird joined the organization in November 2018 after a national search, succeeding interim Executive Director Leon Denmark. During her time — which she described as...
NEWARK, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Executives Experience a Night of Homelessness with Sleep Out

On Nov. 17, business executives throughout the state will experience a night of homelessness by volunteering in Covenant House New Jersey’s Sleep Out event. The goal of Sleep Out Executive Edition is more than just raising funds for the organization, which provides immediate shelter and care for homeless youths aged 18-21.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?

Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
WESTFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Lore retires, leaving lasting legacy in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Health and Human Services Director Karen Lore has retired after 34 years of township service. Born in Jersey City, Lore attended Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington and received her Bachelor of Arts from Kean University. Her master’s degree in social work is from Rutgers University. It was while working at a mental health outpatient facility in East Orange that she read a help-wanted ad for a Bloomfield social service specialist. She applied.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
PIX11

Lottery winners! Three $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winner, winner, winner! Three tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for the Saturday Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The prize winning tickets were bought at: The Nor-Cross service station on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone Mega News on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bestofnj.com

Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings Nashville Chicken to Paramus

Fans of hot and spicy Nashville-style chicken can now get their fix right in Bergen County. The popular Hot Chikn Kitchn chain is expanding nationwide, and their first New Jersey location is in Paramus. The restaurant specializes in Nashville-style chicken and also offers a variety of sandwiches, tenders, and sides.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Restaurant entrepreneur from Brooklyn brings his flavor to Communipaw Avenue

A new healthy food cafe, Nûrish JC, had a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 19, after opening its doors in Jersey City. The cafe’s concept, which first launched in Brooklyn in 2020, comes from entrepreneur Elijah M. Bah, who immigrated to New York City from Africa as a child and began his food industry career as a teen, working at various shops.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
HILLSDALE, NJ
WDBJ7.com

Snake found on flight from Florida to New Jersey

A snake was found Monday, October 17 on board a United Airlines passenger flight on the way from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed by airport staff after the flight landed. United told CBS News that after “being alerted” to the presence...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket

The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
LYNDHURST, NJ
waer.org

SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

