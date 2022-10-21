Read full article on original website
Gospel in the Park
The 15th Anniversary of the Lincoln Park Music Festival featured a “Gospel In The Park”concert. The event, hosted by Rev. Kevin E. Taylor of Unity Fellowship Church and Newark Councilwoman-at-Large Rev. Louise Scott-Rountree, brought music, praise, and fellowship to downtown Newark on July 27. Attendees were gobsmacked by...
Restaurant Founded by Dorothea and Jon Bon Jovi to Fight Food Insecurity Reopens at Rutgers-Newark
Rock star and Jersey icon Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea yesterday helped celebrate the grand reopening of JBJ Soul Kitchen, which fights food insecurity on the Rutgers University–Newark campus through donations and volunteer service. In partnership with Rutgers-Newark (RU-N) and campus food service provider Gourmet Dining, the...
Newark Symphony Hall CEO Taneshia Nash Laird announces planned departure
Newark Symphony Hall CEO and President Taneshia Nash Laird is stepping away from her role next month, according to a post on her LinkedIn page. Laird joined the organization in November 2018 after a national search, succeeding interim Executive Director Leon Denmark. During her time — which she described as...
Jersey City native wins Breakthrough award at Montclair Film Festival
Director and writer Elegance Bratton from Jersey City was presented with the Breakthrough Award for his film The Inspection at the Montclair Film Festival. The film is inspired by Bratton’s real-life experiences. Elegance Bratton, Winner of the Breakthrough Award at the 2022 Montclair Film Festival for his film, The...
Executives Experience a Night of Homelessness with Sleep Out
On Nov. 17, business executives throughout the state will experience a night of homelessness by volunteering in Covenant House New Jersey’s Sleep Out event. The goal of Sleep Out Executive Edition is more than just raising funds for the organization, which provides immediate shelter and care for homeless youths aged 18-21.
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
Lore retires, leaving lasting legacy in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Health and Human Services Director Karen Lore has retired after 34 years of township service. Born in Jersey City, Lore attended Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington and received her Bachelor of Arts from Kean University. Her master’s degree in social work is from Rutgers University. It was while working at a mental health outpatient facility in East Orange that she read a help-wanted ad for a Bloomfield social service specialist. She applied.
Lottery winners! Three $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winner, winner, winner! Three tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for the Saturday Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize winning tickets were bought at: The Nor-Cross service station on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone Mega News on […]
Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings Nashville Chicken to Paramus
Fans of hot and spicy Nashville-style chicken can now get their fix right in Bergen County. The popular Hot Chikn Kitchn chain is expanding nationwide, and their first New Jersey location is in Paramus. The restaurant specializes in Nashville-style chicken and also offers a variety of sandwiches, tenders, and sides.
Restaurant entrepreneur from Brooklyn brings his flavor to Communipaw Avenue
A new healthy food cafe, Nûrish JC, had a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 19, after opening its doors in Jersey City. The cafe’s concept, which first launched in Brooklyn in 2020, comes from entrepreneur Elijah M. Bah, who immigrated to New York City from Africa as a child and began his food industry career as a teen, working at various shops.
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.
Jersey City, it’s time to rename Christopher Columbus Drive | Opinion
Racism is complicated, has a long history and how it first became entwined with the Enlightenment – the basis of our Constitution – is an area that scholars have really only recently begun much-needed study. What is clearly apparent by now is that if you are not an...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Snake found on flight from Florida to New Jersey
A snake was found Monday, October 17 on board a United Airlines passenger flight on the way from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed by airport staff after the flight landed. United told CBS News that after “being alerted” to the presence...
Two new Journal Square skyscrapers approved in Jersey City
In perhaps a decade from now, those who live or walk in the Journal Square neighborhood will be looking up more after two new skyscrapers were approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Oct. 11. The approved 1,189-unit mega project will bring two towers, one that is 49-stories tall...
Newark peace activists call women’s killers ‘no better than the Klan’
Newark peace activists rallied Wednesday night outside a laundromat where a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot earlier this month, decrying what they believe was black-on-black violence and comparing her killer or killers and others to the Ku Klux Klan. “You will never be forgiven for killing good people,” said Sharif...
Football: Ali Hillman throws three touchdowns as Newark Central defeats Highland Park
Ali Hillman propelled Newark Central past Highland Park 44-6 in Newark as he finished 5-for-8 for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Newark Central (2-6) took control early as it took a 28-0 lead into halftime before allowing just six points in the second half. Quran McMillan led Newark Central receiving...
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket
The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit
New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
The Real Deal: New Jersey residents slowly return to offices after pandemic
New Jersey residents in the tri-state area are slowly returning to their offices after the pandemic.
