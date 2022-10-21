According to a new page added to its support section on Oct. 25, Cash App — a mobile phone payment processing app created by Block Inc. — has added support for transactions via the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The new feature allows Cash App users to send and receive Bitcoin (BTC) on the faster, more efficient layer-2 protocol. Lightning is ideal for small transactions, with near-instant processing times, compared with the minutes to hours required on the Bitcoin blockchain.

