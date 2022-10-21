Read full article on original website
CashApp adds support for Bitcoin Lightning Network
According to a new page added to its support section on Oct. 25, Cash App — a mobile phone payment processing app created by Block Inc. — has added support for transactions via the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The new feature allows Cash App users to send and receive Bitcoin (BTC) on the faster, more efficient layer-2 protocol. Lightning is ideal for small transactions, with near-instant processing times, compared with the minutes to hours required on the Bitcoin blockchain.
What does the global energy crisis mean for crypto markets?
There’s no denying that the world is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis, one that has compounded severely in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic so much so that countries across the globe — especially across Europe and North America — are witnessing severe shortages and steep spikes in the price of oil, gas and electricity.
Crypto platform Freeway halts services, citing ‘unprecedented volatility’
Crypto platform Freeway has halted some of its services, citing “unprecedented volatility” in the foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets in “recent times.”. In an Oct. 23 post, the platform announced it is halting buys and deposits and will “not be buying Supercharger simulations until our new strategies are implemented.”
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to create crypto platform
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) disclosed on Oct. 24 the creation of a blockchain-based platform to expand its trading services to cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as part of a new strategic plan for 2023 to 2027. Regarding its venture into crypto and the creation of a digital asset...
The Madeira Bitcoin adoption experiment takes flight
This spring, the Madeiran archipelago “adopted” Bitcoin (BTC). Madeira’s President, Miguel Albuquerque, was invited onto the stage at Bitcoin Miami 2022 by Jan3 CEO Samson Mow to announce the promise. The president announced, “I believe in the future, and I believe in Bitcoin.” Days prior, Albuquerque was...
Public Bitcoin miners’ hash rate is booming — But is it actually bearish for BTC price?
The share of the Bitcoin (BTC) network controlled by publicly held mining companies could grow to 40% by mid-2023, according to a new report by Hashrate Index. But this could bring more stress to an already bearish BTC market. Public Bitcoin miners’ hash rate jumps 295% in a year.
Ecosystem is bullish on the metaverse, no matter what the numbers imply
An initial interpretation of DappRadar numbers on Oct. 11 reported extremely low engagement numbers for Decentraland, one of Web3’s most-hyped metaverses. The numbers shocked the community, as the platform has a current market evaluation of $1.2 billion. Shortly after the initial report broke, both DappRadar and Decentraland verified that...
Least volatile ‘Uptober’ ever — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the last week of “Uptober” in a firmly average mood as the trading range to end all trading ranges continues to stick. After a welcome attempt to break out, BTC/USD remains bound to a narrow corridor now in place for weeks. Some of the lowest...
Bitcoin price hits $19.5K into weekly close as trader predicts ‘green week’
Bitcoin (BTC) saw fresh gains on Oct. 23 as the weekend delivered a potential launchpad for the bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it spiked above $19,500 as the weekly close approached. While modest, the $300 move punctuated otherwise flat trading behavior, Bitcoin notoriously rangebound...
How CZ built Binance and became the richest person in crypto
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the founder and CEO of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, is one of the most influential crypto personalities today, but his story is a true rags-to-riches one. CZ was born in a village in Jiangsu, Shanghai, and his family migrated to Vancouver, Canada, in the 1980s...
Women remain bullish on crypto investment despite market lull: Survey
The crypto market downturn is proving a difficult storm to weather for both investors and businesses alike in the industry. However, according to new data, this hasn’t stopped women from being bullish on crypto. A new survey conducted by BlockFi, a crypto trading and investment platform, asked women across...
Volumes on crypto investment products drop to 2-year low: CoinShares
On Oct 24, European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares published its “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” which revealed that digital asset investment products saw $5 million worth of cumulative outflows last week in a continuation of what it calls an “apathetic period” that began in September 2022.
Mastercard and Paxos help banks offer crypto, Jack Dorsey details new social platform and Tesla hodls BTC: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 16-22
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Mastercard taps Paxos...
Why are Bitcoin whales accumulating BTC? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss why Bitcoin (BTC) whales are accumulating right now and why this could be significant. Could this lead to the next bull run?. To kick things off, we break down the latest news in the markets this week:
Symbiosis, an OccamX strategic partner, now has Milkomeda and continues to change the game
Oct. 17, 2022 — Symbiosis is a cross-chain liquidity aggregation protocol. OccamX’s partner is now adding the Milkomeda chain to its protocol. Milkomeda thus joins the list of Symbiosis partners, which also includes Blueshift. OccamX launched its decentralized exchange in collaboration with Milkomeda, a sidechain on Cardano and...
Gold vs BTC correlation signals Bitcoin becoming safe haven: BofA
Despite the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market, investors have been increasingly looking at Bitcoin (BTC) as a safe haven, a new study suggests. The rise in the correlation between Bitcoin and gold (XAU) is one of the major indicators demonstrating investors’ confidence in BTC amid the ongoing economic downturn, according to digital strategists at the Bank of America.
GEM Digital commits $50M to mobile game company Manc
Manc secured $50 million in an investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited as a strategic partner. Manc (Mancium), a mobile game company, has announced that it has secured an investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited for its utility token Mancium. Manc is a mobile game development company that has already released three mobile games and reached over 3 million downloads.
What are governance tokens, and how do they work?
Governance tokens are a type of cryptocurrency that allow tokenholders to vote on the direction of a blockchain project. The primary purpose of governance tokens is to decentralize decision-making and to give holders a say in how the project is run. Governance tokenholders are usually more invested in the project’s...
Planet IX is creating a new framework for esports by implementing on-chain gaming
Stockholm, Sweden, 24 October, Chainwire – Planet IX, the biggest play-to-earn (P2E) and nonfungible token (NFT) project on Polygon, has entered into a strategic merger with the disruptive 3D art and gaming studio ArcadeNFT. As part of the collaboration, Planet IX will be able to incorporate a much sought-after smart contract developed by ArcadeNFT.
Pan-African crypto exchange Yellow Card wins virtual asset license
African crypto exchange Yellow Card has received a significant regulatory approval to continue expanding its operations across the continent. Yellow Card has obtained a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license from the Non-Bank Financial Institution Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) of Botswana, according to the Oct. 19 announcement. The new license officially...
