Idaho State

Is Idaho The Best State For “Freedom”?

In a country that prides itself on being the "land of the free", just where exactly does Idaho land on the "freedom" scale? While freedom can encompass a variety of things, the folks over at FreedomInThe50States.org actually came up with a formula to determine just how "free" a state in the good ol' US of A actually is.
How To Get Paid To Talk About Movies in Boise

If you're in the market for a job and love movies, there is a spot here in Boise that might be just what you're looking for. According to Indeed.com, Regal Edwards Boise IMAX Theater is hiring for the position of "movie researcher" and is paying up to $18 an hour for the part-time job.
Idaho Alligator Caught By Fish and Game, Help Them find the owner

Usually, one can find an alligator in Florida or other southern states. However, the nation is reacting to an alligator that has been found in Idaho. Yes, that's right, an alligator has been found in the Gem State. Idahoans are used to mountain lions, bears, and other wild animals; however, we can now add alligators to the list of dangerous wild animals roaming in our state.
The Boise Man in the Neon Roller Skates on Cole [true short story]

Sitting there, waiting for the light to change at Cole and Fairview, the dreary weather made for a drab traffic scene. It was a Monday like any other before he caught my eye. On days like these, I usually rely on people-watching to liven things up. Unfortunately, the driver to my left was an uninspiring mouth-breather with zilch to lend my imagination. Drat. A frickin' eon had passed since I rolled to a stop at one of Boise's busiest intersections.
The Best French Fries In Boise According To You

I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
Idaho Students’ Exam Scores Lowest In A Decade…But Why?

Sure, Idaho gets made fun of a lot for producing a lot of potatoes. If you've lived here more than a few weeks, you'll get used to it. That comes with the territory. However, we haven't heard the punchline about Idaho's youth not performing in the classroom. Unfortunately, that punchline is becoming a reality for the Gem State.
Updated Boise Winter Weather Predictions Say It’s Going to Be a Wet One

Just a few weeks ago we shared the NOAA’s initial winter forecast for Boise and the surrounding area. As cooler temperatures settle in, that forecast has shifted a bit!. Honestly, the first forecast didn’t give us much to go on. When it came to if temperatures were going to be above or below normal, it was a toss-up for the Boise area. The forecast showed us “equal chances of temperatures above or below average.” It also showed equal chances of above or below-normal precipitation.
What Happened to the Popular Paddles Up Poke in Caldwell?

Caldwell’s gorgeous Indian Creek Plaza is a classic example of “If you build it, they will come.”. If you’re not familiar with the backstory behind the development of Indian Creek Plaza, we dove deep into it a few months back. This is an abridged version. Over 70 years ago, Indian Creek was stinky and rats, so local leaders decided the best way to solve the problem was to entomb the creek under cement.
