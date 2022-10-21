ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
u.today

Bitstamp Brings Shiba Inu (SHIB) to U.S. Customers

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has announced that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is now available for trading in the U.S. This comes after the largest European exchange launched SHIB trading in other markets. Bitstamp's American customers will be able to trade the popular meme cryptocurrency against the U.S. dollar and the...
CoinTelegraph

CashApp adds support for Bitcoin Lightning Network

According to a new page added to its support section on Oct. 25, Cash App — a mobile phone payment processing app created by Block Inc. — has added support for transactions via the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The new feature allows Cash App users to send and receive Bitcoin (BTC) on the faster, more efficient layer-2 protocol. Lightning is ideal for small transactions, with near-instant processing times, compared with the minutes to hours required on the Bitcoin blockchain.
zycrypto.com

XRP Bulls Prepare For Liftoff As Ripple Acquires Long-Requested Documents Of Hinman’s Speech

Blockchain payments startup Ripple Labs has edged closer to a victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple general counsel Stuart Alderoty has just confirmed that the securities watchdog has complied with the court’s order to turn over a veritable trove of emails and other correspondence authored by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman related to a speech where he declared Ethereum (ETH) was not a security.
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin ATM operator RockItCoin announced acquisition of Tao Bitcoin

Bitcoin ATM operator RockItCoin has today announced the acquisition of Tao Bitcoin, a regional ATM operator that operates about 56 machines most of which are located in the United States. According to RockItCoin, the new acquisition is part of its strategy to find value and cooperation among smaller and regional...
CoinTelegraph

WBT is soon to be added to another crypto exchange

In August this year, WhiteBIT, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in Europe, released its own token, WBT. The company recently announced that the token would soon be listed on Gate.io, another well-known cryptocurrency exchange. WhiteBIT Token was first listed on the WhiteBIT exchange on Aug. 25, 10:00 am UTC....
CoinTelegraph

What does the global energy crisis mean for crypto markets?

There’s no denying that the world is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis, one that has compounded severely in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic so much so that countries across the globe — especially across Europe and North America — are witnessing severe shortages and steep spikes in the price of oil, gas and electricity.
CoinTelegraph

How not to Bitcoin: User pays 1,000x fee to send 4 BTC

Fat fingers? A Bitcoin (BTC) user spent over $200 to make a transaction, paying astronomically above the average fee. In a transaction that entered Bitcoin block 760,077, a user paid 1,136,000 satoshis, (0.0136 BTC or $220.52) to move 3.8 BTC ($63,000). This extraordinarily high fee is a whopping 1,000 times the usual Bitcoin transaction fee, as at block height 760,077, the average transaction fee was roughly $0.20.
Android Headlines

Best Ways To Trade Cryptocurrency For Android Users In 2023

There are certainly tremendous ways you can trade in the 21st century. Options for trading, investing, buying and selling are endless with the latest AI-integrated technologies that help you make smart decisions in the saturated crypto market. In 2023, the trading of cryptocurrency will be at our mere fingertips. With...
CoinTelegraph

Women remain bullish on crypto investment despite market lull: Survey

The crypto market downturn is proving a difficult storm to weather for both investors and businesses alike in the industry. However, according to new data, this hasn’t stopped women from being bullish on crypto. A new survey conducted by BlockFi, a crypto trading and investment platform, asked women across...
Fortune

Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto

Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
Benzinga

As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week

In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
CoinTelegraph

WhatsApp down again? Google searches spike after the outage

Some 2 billion WhatsApp users were left without service on Oct. 25 as the biggest messaging application worldwide went offline. Meta, the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp, has yet to clarify what led to the outage. Users took to social media platforms like Twitter to share hilarious memes about the...
CoinTelegraph

How CZ built Binance and became the richest person in crypto

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the founder and CEO of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, is one of the most influential crypto personalities today, but his story is a true rags-to-riches one. CZ was born in a village in Jiangsu, Shanghai, and his family migrated to Vancouver, Canada, in the 1980s...
CoinTelegraph

Fireblocks launches crypto payment engine with Checkout​.com and Worldpay as pilot partners

Following a successful pilot phase, digital asset custody platform Fireblocks has launched its new payment engine for merchants, opening up pathways for businesses to settle and accept cryptocurrency transactions across jurisdictions. Fireblocks’ new Payments Engine is said to provide “turnkey solutions” for businesses that want to integrate digital assets into...

