dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
u.today
Bitstamp Brings Shiba Inu (SHIB) to U.S. Customers
Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has announced that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is now available for trading in the U.S. This comes after the largest European exchange launched SHIB trading in other markets. Bitstamp's American customers will be able to trade the popular meme cryptocurrency against the U.S. dollar and the...
NEWSBTC
Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Snowfall Protocol Are About To Skyrocket In Value – They’re Trending Now!
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are about to experience a huge surge in value, according to recent reports. The three cryptocurrencies have been trending upward in recent weeks, and there is no indication that this trend will reverse any time soon. If you’re thinking of investing in any of these coins, now might be the time to do so!
CoinTelegraph
CashApp adds support for Bitcoin Lightning Network
According to a new page added to its support section on Oct. 25, Cash App — a mobile phone payment processing app created by Block Inc. — has added support for transactions via the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The new feature allows Cash App users to send and receive Bitcoin (BTC) on the faster, more efficient layer-2 protocol. Lightning is ideal for small transactions, with near-instant processing times, compared with the minutes to hours required on the Bitcoin blockchain.
zycrypto.com
XRP Bulls Prepare For Liftoff As Ripple Acquires Long-Requested Documents Of Hinman’s Speech
Blockchain payments startup Ripple Labs has edged closer to a victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple general counsel Stuart Alderoty has just confirmed that the securities watchdog has complied with the court’s order to turn over a veritable trove of emails and other correspondence authored by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman related to a speech where he declared Ethereum (ETH) was not a security.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin ATM operator RockItCoin announced acquisition of Tao Bitcoin
Bitcoin ATM operator RockItCoin has today announced the acquisition of Tao Bitcoin, a regional ATM operator that operates about 56 machines most of which are located in the United States. According to RockItCoin, the new acquisition is part of its strategy to find value and cooperation among smaller and regional...
CoinTelegraph
WBT is soon to be added to another crypto exchange
In August this year, WhiteBIT, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in Europe, released its own token, WBT. The company recently announced that the token would soon be listed on Gate.io, another well-known cryptocurrency exchange. WhiteBIT Token was first listed on the WhiteBIT exchange on Aug. 25, 10:00 am UTC....
CoinTelegraph
What does the global energy crisis mean for crypto markets?
There’s no denying that the world is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis, one that has compounded severely in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic so much so that countries across the globe — especially across Europe and North America — are witnessing severe shortages and steep spikes in the price of oil, gas and electricity.
CoinTelegraph
How not to Bitcoin: User pays 1,000x fee to send 4 BTC
Fat fingers? A Bitcoin (BTC) user spent over $200 to make a transaction, paying astronomically above the average fee. In a transaction that entered Bitcoin block 760,077, a user paid 1,136,000 satoshis, (0.0136 BTC or $220.52) to move 3.8 BTC ($63,000). This extraordinarily high fee is a whopping 1,000 times the usual Bitcoin transaction fee, as at block height 760,077, the average transaction fee was roughly $0.20.
Android Headlines
Best Ways To Trade Cryptocurrency For Android Users In 2023
There are certainly tremendous ways you can trade in the 21st century. Options for trading, investing, buying and selling are endless with the latest AI-integrated technologies that help you make smart decisions in the saturated crypto market. In 2023, the trading of cryptocurrency will be at our mere fingertips. With...
CoinTelegraph
Women remain bullish on crypto investment despite market lull: Survey
The crypto market downturn is proving a difficult storm to weather for both investors and businesses alike in the industry. However, according to new data, this hasn’t stopped women from being bullish on crypto. A new survey conducted by BlockFi, a crypto trading and investment platform, asked women across...
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
This Is Why BitMEX Co-Founder Arthur Hayes Believes Solana and Others Won’t Beat Ethereum Yet
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has high hopes for Ethereum, saying that competitors like Solana would not beat it. Hayes is bullish on Ethereum because of the amount of development going on in its ecosystem, which he says is more important than transactions per second or lower gas fees. Ethereum does...
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
CoinTelegraph
WhatsApp down again? Google searches spike after the outage
Some 2 billion WhatsApp users were left without service on Oct. 25 as the biggest messaging application worldwide went offline. Meta, the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp, has yet to clarify what led to the outage. Users took to social media platforms like Twitter to share hilarious memes about the...
CoinTelegraph
How CZ built Binance and became the richest person in crypto
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the founder and CEO of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, is one of the most influential crypto personalities today, but his story is a true rags-to-riches one. CZ was born in a village in Jiangsu, Shanghai, and his family migrated to Vancouver, Canada, in the 1980s...
CoinTelegraph
Fireblocks launches crypto payment engine with Checkout.com and Worldpay as pilot partners
Following a successful pilot phase, digital asset custody platform Fireblocks has launched its new payment engine for merchants, opening up pathways for businesses to settle and accept cryptocurrency transactions across jurisdictions. Fireblocks’ new Payments Engine is said to provide “turnkey solutions” for businesses that want to integrate digital assets into...
