Labor shortages in the swine industry are now worse than they have been in a long time. For the issue, there are several solutions, such as learning to adapt to the new generations of workforce as well as seeking out employees from other countries. In this episode, I talk with Victor Ochoa about how the TN Visa works and how it can bring in more employees, as well as what Millennials value the most and how we need to adapt our hiring processes to attract more of the younger employees.

1 DAY AGO