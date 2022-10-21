Read full article on original website
New Rapyd Research Highlights Latin America as a Global Leader in Payments and Fintech Innovation Noting Speed and Security as Top Disbursement Priorities for Workers and Consumers
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Rapyd, the leading fintech-as-a-service partner, today released its 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report. The report analyzes the findings of a survey Rapyd conducted in June 2022 to more than 3,000 online consumers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru on their most-commonly used and preferred ways to get paid. The findings illustrate that with the region’s hypergrowth in local and cross-border business, LATAM is emerging as a primary market for expansion by global businesses. Contractors, workers and suppliers are seeking quick and secure payouts and disbursements in their preferred method across multiple countries. The report shows that: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005049/en/ LATAM: Most Important Disbursement Features By Country. Data source: Rapyd 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report
NASDAQ
LatAm Tech Weekly: Q3 Venture Capital Numbers for LatAm – Lower But With Positive Headwinds
This article is part of the LatAm Tech Weekly Series, written by Julia De Luca and powered by Nasdaq. Through Nasdaq’s global network, we partner with Latin American companies to support their entire business lifecycle to elevate their brand and access the global markets. Learn more about Latin American Listings here.
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
The globalization myth
Globalization is taking a beating. Its diminishing number of defenders face a rising chorus of critics, particularly in the United States, that blame it for wage stagnation, increased inequality, and the hollowing out of once vibrant industrial towns. Yet these often acrimonious debates miss the real underlying trend in trade...
CoinTelegraph
CashApp adds support for Bitcoin Lightning Network
According to a new page added to its support section on Oct. 25, Cash App — a mobile phone payment processing app created by Block Inc. — has added support for transactions via the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The new feature allows Cash App users to send and receive Bitcoin (BTC) on the faster, more efficient layer-2 protocol. Lightning is ideal for small transactions, with near-instant processing times, compared with the minutes to hours required on the Bitcoin blockchain.
CoinTelegraph
What does the global energy crisis mean for crypto markets?
There’s no denying that the world is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis, one that has compounded severely in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic so much so that countries across the globe — especially across Europe and North America — are witnessing severe shortages and steep spikes in the price of oil, gas and electricity.
CoinTelegraph
The Madeira Bitcoin adoption experiment takes flight
This spring, the Madeiran archipelago “adopted” Bitcoin (BTC). Madeira’s President, Miguel Albuquerque, was invited onto the stage at Bitcoin Miami 2022 by Jan3 CEO Samson Mow to announce the promise. The president announced, “I believe in the future, and I believe in Bitcoin.” Days prior, Albuquerque was...
swineweb.com
Podcast: Victor Ochoa: Keeping up with the latest changes in the swine workforce.
Labor shortages in the swine industry are now worse than they have been in a long time. For the issue, there are several solutions, such as learning to adapt to the new generations of workforce as well as seeking out employees from other countries. In this episode, I talk with Victor Ochoa about how the TN Visa works and how it can bring in more employees, as well as what Millennials value the most and how we need to adapt our hiring processes to attract more of the younger employees.
Biden’s plan to ‘outcompete China’ requires more human talent
Last week, President Biden declared that the national strategy is to “outcompete China.” To facilitate that objective, U.S. officials are unsurprisingly imposing new restrictions on exports of key technologies, such as semiconductors. But to truly increase America’s technological edge over China, the Biden administration will need to make key reforms to high-skilled immigration.
CoinTelegraph
Kazakhstan among top 3 Bitcoin mining destinations after US and China
For over a year, the oil-rich Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has maintained its position as the third-biggest contributor to Bitcoin (BTC) mining after surpassing Russia back in February 2021. As of January 2022, Kazakhstan contributed to 13.22% of the total Bitcoin hash rate, positioned right after the historical leaders...
CoinTelegraph
Volumes on crypto investment products drop to 2-year low: CoinShares
On Oct 24, European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares published its “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” which revealed that digital asset investment products saw $5 million worth of cumulative outflows last week in a continuation of what it calls an “apathetic period” that began in September 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Women remain bullish on crypto investment despite market lull: Survey
The crypto market downturn is proving a difficult storm to weather for both investors and businesses alike in the industry. However, according to new data, this hasn’t stopped women from being bullish on crypto. A new survey conducted by BlockFi, a crypto trading and investment platform, asked women across...
CoinTelegraph
Planet IX is creating a new framework for esports by implementing on-chain gaming
Stockholm, Sweden, 24 October, Chainwire – Planet IX, the biggest play-to-earn (P2E) and nonfungible token (NFT) project on Polygon, has entered into a strategic merger with the disruptive 3D art and gaming studio ArcadeNFT. As part of the collaboration, Planet IX will be able to incorporate a much sought-after smart contract developed by ArcadeNFT.
CoinTelegraph
Ecosystem is bullish on the metaverse, no matter what the numbers imply
An initial interpretation of DappRadar numbers on Oct. 11 reported extremely low engagement numbers for Decentraland, one of Web3’s most-hyped metaverses. The numbers shocked the community, as the platform has a current market evaluation of $1.2 billion. Shortly after the initial report broke, both DappRadar and Decentraland verified that...
TechCrunch
Shutterstock to integrate OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 and launch fund for contributor artists
The partnership between Shutterstock and OpenAI will see the latter’s DALL-E 2 image-generating AI system integrating with Shutterstock content and made available to Shutterstock users worldwide — with the integration slated to launch “in the coming months”. AI-generated imagery refers to machine learning technology that’s been...
CoinTelegraph
Global Bitcoin payments market projected to reach $3.7B by 2031: Research
The global Bitcoin (BTC) payments market will reach $3.7 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031, with private keys and hardware driving the sector expansion, Allied Market Research forecasted in a report published on Oct. 24. According to the document, operational...
ffnews.com
UK start-up CLOWD9 launches as the world’s first cloud native, decentralized payments processing platform
CLOWD9, the world’s first cloud native, cloud certified, decentralized, payments processing platform, has launched today, revolutionizing the technology that sits behind global payments transactions. The UK based fintech, founded by a team of payments experts, is an enabler for banks and fintechs, providing them with unrivalled controls, functionality and data with global coverage by design.
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: OpenSea dominance fades, Azuki skateboards fetch $2.5M and more
Nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has seen its competitors chomping at its ankles this year as they gain market share — turning the market from a “monopoly” into an “oligopoly,” a new report states. Binance Market Pulse released on Oct. 20, says there has been...
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M
Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
CoinTelegraph
Fidelity to beef up crypto unit by another 25% with 100 new hires
$4.5 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly set to hire another 100 people to bolster the firm’s growing digital assets division — a stark contrast to the recent squeezing out of crypto-talent. A Fidelity representative told Bloomberg on Oct. 22 that the firm has begun a...
