Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
A 'nail bandit' has been littering Dallas intersections with roofing nails
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Many Dallas drivers have been extra cautious behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called "nail bandit." Police say he's been blanketing high-traffic intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear. Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money, and convenience seeping out of her front right tire. "I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we pulled into the garage, and he said, 'Mom, what is that noise?'" she said.By the next morning, her tire was deflated, and she was calling a tow truck. She found out one of...
Weir: Denton County Commissioners put $650 million proposition on the ballot
On August 16, 2022, the Denton County Commissioners Court unanimously called for a $650 million bond election proposition to be on the ballot Nov. 8, to improve roads, bridges, and highways. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22) bond election is the first road improvement bond program sought by Denton County since 2008, about 14 years ago.
WFAA
The Fort Worth bordello-turned-hotel where some guests 'didn't leave'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fair warning: Anyone who checks out the Fort Worth Stockyards may want to think twice before checking in at Miss Molly’s Hotel. Located on the second floor above the Star Café, Miss Molly’s is reportedly haunted. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,”...
fox4news.com
Man who sold gun to terrorist who took hostages at Carrollton synagogue sentenced to 95 months in prison
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A man who sold a gun to the terrorist who took hostages at a Carrollton synagogue earlier this year has been sentenced to 95 months in federal prison. Henry Williams pleaded guilty earlier this year to selling a handgun to Malik Akram back in January. Authorities say...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Continues Search for Justice in University Park Father's Murder as City Dedicates Playground in His Honor
With its smooth, open surfaces and accessible playground equipment, today’s version of Coffee Park was Chris Murzin's wildest dream come true. “Jack, our oldest son who is special needs and is in a wheelchair, would've been his inspiration,” said Chris’s wife, Christina Murzin. Twelve years ago, Murzin...
KWTX
North Texas police officer pleads guilty to official oppression
KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - A former North Texas police officer pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in pepper spraying and arresting a man who filmed his son’s interactions with Keller police. Former Keller Police Sergeant Blake Shimanek pled guilty to official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor, regarding the August...
'This is their home' | Fort Worth Developers show what potential senior living community would look like for Stop Six
FORT WORTH, Texas — Leaders and residents of a Fort Worth neighborhood that hasn't had much attention provided to it for growth the past few decades were able to get a glimpse of a project that could change the living situation for many. Friday, developers provided a site tour...
3 North Texas cities work out arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in three North Texas cities have worked out a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, to try to stop crime from spreading.Police from White Settlement and Lake Worth have started patrolling in defined areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth. Officers will have the authority to make traffic stops and arrests, even if they are not within the boundaries of the city where they work.The locations include sections of highways like Loop 820, I-30 and Jacksboro Highway, but also neighborhood roads like Cahoba Dr. and Shore View Dr. around the...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. Incident Report. LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to...
Arlington high school student arrested after handgun, marijuana found in backpack, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington high school student was arrested on Friday after a handgun and marijuana were found inside his backpack, police said. Police said that on Friday morning, staff at Sam Houston High School notified school resource officers about the items found in an 18-year-old's backpack "during an administrative search."
dallasexpress.com
New Seafood Restaurant to Open in Fort Worth
Fort Worth will be home to a new seafood restaurant, Walloon’s, which is opening next summer in 2023. Owned by Marcus Paslay, the Fort Worth chef who runs Provender Hall, Piatello Italian Kitchen, and Clay Pigeon restaurant, Walloon’s is looking forward to serving coastal-southern delicacies in Paslay’s fourth restaurant launch.
Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle
AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
tcu360.com
Appealing alcohol violations at TCU
Last year, 834 alcohol violations, or AVs, were given out across campus, and 15 alcohol-related arrests were made, according to TCU Police. Students receive AVs when they have violated TCU’s alcohol policies or federal law. However, when a student receives an AV, they have the option to appeal it through the online portal on Substance Use and Recovery Services at TCU (SURS).
Dallas Observer
Plano Woman Faces a Second Lawsuit Over Racist Attack Against Four Indian Americans
A second woman has filed a lawsuit against Esmeralda Upton, a Plano resident caught on video attacking and hurling racist insults at a group of Indian American women as they were winding down a night out in late August. Indrani Banerjee and three friends met at the restaurant Sixty Vines...
wbap.com
Student Arrested for Threatening to “Shoot-up” DFW School
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Bedford Police Department responded quickly to arrest a student who threatened to carry out a school shooting at Harwood Junior High. According to Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams, the incident occurred late Wednesday night. Williams said the department determined that the student did not possess any firearms or means to follow through with a shooting, but he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
Texas Attorney General Calls For Prosecution Against Drag Shows That Allow Kids
The controversial drag show at Ebb & Flow caught national attention from the media. Now, Attorney General Ken Paxton wants prosecutors to look for laws pertaining to children attending drag shows. The October 15 drag show at Ebb & Flow quickly became a viral sensation after a video was shared...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano's Ebb and Flow owner responds to backlash following drag show
After receiving backlash for hosting a drag brunch event at Ebb and Flow on Oct. 15, owner Dallas Hale says the parents were warned of the explicit nature of the show. “I was there personally to run the door and make sure everything went off without a hitch,” Hale said. “I personally met them at the door and explained to them, and their response was that they go to drag shows all the time, and their daughter goes to drag shows.”
'Faith, Hope & Love': Inside Dallas' Cathedral of Hope, the world's largest LGBTQ-friendly church
DALLAS — As someone who's been living in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for all of six months, I've noticed that North Texas is the proud home to some of the most random things -- from "Barney & Friends" and Post Malone to Chili's and 7-Eleven. But I never would've...
Denton County voters to decide on $650M transportation bond
As early voting begins Monday, Denton County voters will consider a transportation bond worth $650 million to fund road improvement projects throughout the county. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program – 2022 (TRIP-22) is listed as Proposition A on the ballot. The program, if approved by voters, will fund more than 119 projects — including state highways, local arterials within cities, safety improvements and county roads and bridges — in more than 32 municipalities and unincorporated areas, according to a county news release.
