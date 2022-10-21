Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languagesRickyManhattan, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
7 Jurors Chosen In Trump Trial, 2 Publicly Admit Disliking Former PresidentTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Drew McIntyre Pays Special Tribute To Missing WWE Star
It was a special day. WWE runs several events every single year and some of them stand out for one reason or another. You never know when you are going to see something special happen in the ring at any given time and it can be fun to go back and look at some classics. One of the bigger current WWE stars is doing just that on the anniversary of a special match.
wrestlingrumors.net
38 Year Old Former WWE Star Willing To Return To Work With Roman Reigns
He wants in too. There has not been a WWE star on as much of a roll as Roman Reigns in decades. Reigns is rapidly closing the gap with the longest WWE Title reigns in company history and the question becomes how far he can take his current reign with the title. A lot of people are interested in getting involved with Reigns, including someone who has been gone for a long time.
wrestlingrumors.net
Lana Explains Why Vince McMahon Dropped Rusev Day Storyline
At least he had a reason. The biggest wrestling story of the year has been the departure of Vince McMahon from WWE. After nearly four decades of McMahon in charge of the company, he has finally stepped down and handed the reins off to someone else. That has caused quite a few changes and now we have a better idea about one of McMahon’s less well received decisions.
wrestlingrumors.net
Goldberg Takes Huge Shot At Roman Reigns: “I Don’t Look Like…A Girl”
That’s a shot. A finishing move is one of the most important parts of any wrestler’s presentation. Having the right signature move is the kind of thing that can make anyone look like a star but even then it has to be done in a certain way. At some point different people are going to wind up using the same moves as others, and now one of the biggest stars in wrestling history doesn’t like how another star uses his signature move.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars
They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: WWE Possibly Reveals Bray Wyatt’s Newest Associate
We might have a glimpse. There are all kinds of things that need to come together to make a wrestling story work in the right way and one of the most important is finding the right people. Putting someone in the wrong spot can mess up quite a bit, especially if the first impression is wrong. Earlier this week, we might have gotten a look at the newest member of a big storyline.
wrestlingrumors.net
Seth Rollins Takes Shot At Fellow WWE Star, Gets Very Harsh Response
It’s not a happy response. There are a lot of people on the WWE roster and a lot of them are not able to get the amount of television time that they would like. With so many wrestlers on the roster, it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. At some point, a wrestler is going to snap and that took place again this week, after some WWE commentary did not sit well.
wrestlingrumors.net
Kurt Angle Reveals Weird Side Effect From Major Surgery
Call it a benefit? While there are parts of it that are a bit different, the athleticism required in professional wrestling is right there with mainstream sports. The wrestlers you see are working hard every time they are in the ring and unfortunately that means they are facing the same risks as everyone else. Now one legend has an interesting story about fixing one of his injuries.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Claims Hulk Hogan Nixed Early Randy Savage WWF Title Plans
There’s a game changer. It takes a special kind of star to rise to the top of WWE. Getting there is not easy and it often means making moves that hurt some people in the process. This might not be the nicest thing in the world, but it is the kind of thing that happens with almost every top star. Now a former WWE name is telling a story about one of the biggest stars WWE has ever seen.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Likely Changing Plans For Next Year’s Saudi Arabia Show
A change of schedule. There are a lot of WWE events throughout the year and some of them get a lot more attention than others. You know one of the bigger events when you see it and many of those take place in major stadiums. It means something when WWE goes to one of those bigger places and that will be the case again next year, but not as it normally happens.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Makes Surprise NXT Debut
She’s the next generation. With so many talented wrestlers in the world today, it can help to have a head start on everyone else. There are ways to make this work, but one of the best is to have family in the business. Having a relative who knows their way around the industry can open up several doors, and now a member of one of the most famous wrestling families has made her debut.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT LVL Up Results – October 21, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s the second week of the Saxton Era and that means…well very little really, as Saxton isn’t as well versed as Nigel McGuinness and not quite as good of a commentator as him either. That more or less leaves the wrestling to carry things and that is a hit or miss bet around here at best. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Sami Zayn Possibly In Line For Huge WWE Push
That would be a way to go. There are all kinds of stars in WWE but Roman Reigns is far ahead of just about everyone else. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for over two years and there is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon. After dominating for so long, it is going to take someone special to take the title from him. Now we know who might be one of his next challengers.
wrestlingrumors.net
Solo Sikoa Describes Usos’ Reaction To Legendary WWE Crash
That’s a serious fall. There have been a lot of major spots throughout the history of wrestling and some of them are rather memorable for a variety of reasons. Sometimes you see something take place that you did not might think possible but it leaves quite the impact. That was the case with one famous spot and now the relatives of the person involved are telling their version of the story.
wrestlingrumors.net
Alexa Bliss Goes Off Fans Who Abuse Wrestlers Online
She has a point. There is a lot that goes into being a professional wrestler and some of the more difficult aspects are often taken for granted. Unfortunately sometimes these aspects can be turned into negative situations that see the wrestlers treated far worse than they deserve. That has happened again and this time a WWE star is not taking any more of what she is hearing.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: AEW And Warner Brothers Discovery Working On Long Term TV Deal
That’s a good place to be. The rise of AEW has changed the wrestling industry in a major way and there is nothing to suggest that the company is going to be slowing down anytime soon. One of the most important assets the company has is its television deal with Warner Brothers Discovery, which puts Dynamite and Rampage on TBS and TNT respectively. That is a great start, and it seems like it might be continuing for a long time to come.
wrestlingrumors.net
International Wrestling Star Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Title Match
That’s serious. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and unfortunately there is no way to know when one of them is coming. Sometimes you see someone get hurt out of nowhere and something has to be done immediately for the sake of their long term health. While details are still unclear, another wrestler had to undergo emergency surgery to deal with a medical issue.
wrestlingrumors.net
Monday Night Raw Results – October 24, 2022
Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. We are less than two weeks away from Crown Jewel and that means the card is going to need a little more build up. Two more matches were added last week and now we are probably going to get either some build towards those matches and/or even more matches added. That is what the show needs so let’s get to it.
Kanye West escorted out after showing up to Sketchers' LA offices uninvited, company says
Kanye West had to be escorted out after showing up to one of the Los Angeles corporate offices of Skechers uninvited on Wednesday, the company said.
wrestlingrumors.net
Conflicting Reports Regarding AEW’s Use Of Thunder Rosa’s Friends
He would know better. There are a lot of people needed to make a wrestling show work. While the stars and familiar names are the ones who receive the most attention, several other people are also included in a variety of roles. That is the case with some of the wrestlers who are there to make others look good and now there is some controversy about a statement involving some of them.
Comments / 0