Boston College at Wake Forest odds, picks and predictions

The Boston College Eagles (2-4, 1-3 ACC) and No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1, 1-1) play Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Boston College vs. Wake Forest odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Eagles surprised Louisville 34-33 on Oct. 1 as 13.5-point underdogs, but that is BC’s only victory in 5 tries against an FBS foe this season. Boston College is also just 1-5 ATS overall, scoring 14 or fewer points on 3 occasions. This is a poor team, and it is coming off a 31-3 loss at home to Clemson 2 weeks ago.

The Demon Deacons can already attain bowl eligibility with a victory, but Wake Forest obviously has much higher aspirations. The Deacs have a 51-45 overtime loss to Clemson on Sept. 24 as their only blemish and are 5-1 ATS overall.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Boston College at Wake Forest odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 7:52 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Boston College +850 (bet $100 to win $850) | Wake Forest -1800 (bet $1,800 to win $100)

: Boston College +850 (bet $100 to win $850) | Wake Forest -1800 (bet $1,800 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Boston College +20.5 (-112) | Wake Forest -20.5 (-108)

: Boston College +20.5 (-112) | Wake Forest -20.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 60.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Boston College at Wake Forest picks and predictions

Prediction

Wake Forest 45, Boston College 17

Wake Forest (-1800) will cost you 18 times your potential return. And while it’s hard to envision a toothless Boston College offense cobbling together enough yardage and points to threaten the Deacs, you still can risk this much for such a little reward.

AVOID.

WAKE FOREST -20.5 (-108) is a great play, especially since this game is at home. The Deacs have rolled up 41.2 PPG to rank 14th in the nation, and their defensive numbers are sufficient. Wake Forest will be more than able to handle B.C. The Eagles are yielding 29.0 PPG (84th), and will offer very little resistance against QB Sam Hartman and company.

OVER 60.5 (-108) is worth a look, although play it lightly.

The concern here is not Wake Forest, as it should be able to put up plenty of offense. The concern is whether or not Boston College can contribute to the total. BC managed just a field goal against Clemson, and it was blown out 44-14 at Florida State and 27-10 at Virginia Tech earlier in the season.

Wake Forest’s offense is on par with Clemson’s, as we saw in that tremendous OT loss. It will score points, but we need BC to at least get to double digits to have this inch across the finish line. The better bet is laying the points.

