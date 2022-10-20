ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Bears In The Mix At Isleworth Collegiate

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Redshirt sophomore Tony Chen carded a 1-under-par 71 to pace the California men's golf team in the first round of the Isleworth Collegiate at Isleworth Golf and Country Club on Sunday. The Golden Bears are tied for eighth place in a talented 15-team field – seven...
BERKELEY, CA
Cal Dominates In Tie Versus Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – Keely Roy scored on an 83rd-minute penalty kick to give the California women's soccer team a 1-1 tie with Oregon on Sunday on Papé Field. The Golden Bears' record stands at 9-4-4 (4-3-1 in the Pac-12), while the Ducks are 4-6-6 (2-4-2 Pac-12). Cal dominated...
EUGENE, OR
Bears Take On Treasure Island

BERKELEY – California rugby returns to the West Coast Collegiate 7s tournament on Treasure Island for the first time since 2019. The two-day event will take place this Saturday and Sunday, with matches running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. This year, the tournament will be located at the Gaelic Athletic Association Field on Treasure Island, and spectators can purchase tickets on-site. Fans can also follow along on Twitter for live updates.
BERKELEY, CA
Bears Close Out Weekend Against UCLA

BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-13, 0-10 Pac-12) closed out their final home weekend in October on Sunday with an early-afternoon matchup against UCLA (10-9, 4-6), hoping to build off of their improved play on Friday with a victory against the Bruins. Ultimately, it was the latter who found themselves in the win column at the end of the day, out-performing the Bears on both offense and defense in a 3-0 sweep.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bill McClintock Inducted Into Cal Athletic Hall of Fame

BERKELEY – California men's basketball alumnus Bill McClintock was inducted into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame during a gala at Pauley Ballroom on Friday night. A forward for the Golden Bears, McClintock was a member of Cal's 1959 NCAA championship squad and the 1960 NCAA runner-up team. He totaled eight points in the Bears' 71-70 victory over West Virginia in the '59 title game and started for Cal the following season. A two-time all-conference selection, he earned honorable mention All-America honors as a junior and third-team All-America recognition as a senior. McClintock received the Nibs Price Award as Cal's MVP in 1960-61 and the team's Most Inspirational Award in 1959-60. He finished his career with 740 rebounds (8.8 rpg), which ranked second in school history at the time (now 10th). He also ranks 11th on Cal's season rebounding list with 289 from 1959-60 (10.6 rebounds per game) and grabbed a career-best 20 rebounds at UCLA in 1961. As a senior, he led the Bears in scoring (15.0 points per game) and rebounding (10.6 RPG).
BERKELEY, CA
Cal Finishes Fall Slate At Isleworth Collegiate

WINDERMERE, Fla. – The California men's golf team will wrap up its 2022 fall schedule in the Sunshine State at the Isleworth Collegiate, co-hosted by Central Florida and West Virginia at Isleworth Golf & Country Club on Oct. 23-25. Less than two weeks removed from winning the Alister Mackenzie Invitational – Cal's first team victory since spring 2019 – at Sonoma Golf Club, the Golden Bears will face off with 14 of the nation's top programs at the Isleworth Collegiate in Windermere. The three-day, 54-hole event is consistently recognized as one of the premier collegiate golf tournaments in the country. Formerly known as the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational, the Isleworth Collegiate was founded in 2003. Cal previously won the tournament in 2012 and 2017 and has participated in the event every year since 2011, other than 2020 when it was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BERKELEY, CA
Bears Play Stellar Defense But Come Up Short

BERKELEY – The Cal women's field hockey team had another stellar defensive day. However, the Golden Bears came up short as No. 17 James Madison came away with the 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Underhill Field. Statistically, the game looked very one-sided with the Dukes (10-6) outshooting the...
BERKELEY, CA
Bears Play Final Home Game Of 2022

BERKELEY – The California field hockey will play its final home contest of the 2022 season on Sunday when James Madison comes to Underhill Field this weekend. The Bears and Dukes will square off at 1:00 p.m. Sunday's game will have live video on Cal Live Stream 6 and live stats, both can be accessed on the field hockey schedule page.
BERKELEY, CA
Bears Take Set Before Falling To Trojans

BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-12, 0-9 Pac-12) returned to Haas Pavilion on Friday night after two weeks on the road, hosting the surging USC Trojans (16-4, 8-1), who entered the weekend as one of the nation's leading offensive teams. The Bears kept things competitive and clinched their first Pac-12 set in nearly a month before falling 3-1 to the Trojans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
OAKLAND, CA
The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Most Popular City San Francisco

San Francisco is a fantastic metropolis that overflows with conveniences and entertainment options. People, restaurants, and nightlife spots come in all shapes and sizes. With every sizable metropolis, some locations are more secure than others. Dishonest people and bad actors indeed coexist in any community, but some regions seem to have a higher concentration of both, making it less safe to live in or visit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Power Shutoffs possible this weekend if you live in this part of the Bay Area

Sign up for PG&E alerts/updates here: PGE Emergency Site – Safety Shutoff Details (KRON) — Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible for some parts of the Bay Area this weekend due to a weather system that could bring northerly winds to parts of the region, according to PG&E. The northerly wind event, combined with drought […]
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E warns of power shutoffs in 11 California counties

Napa and Sonoma counties are among the 11 in northern California where PG&E might cut off electricity to customers due the risk of wildfires in the area. Pats of northern Napa and Sonoma counties are likely to lose power on Sunday and Monday, PG&E said.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

1 dead after head-on collision in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died after colliding head-on with another vehicle on Friday evening in Tracy, according to officials.  The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said the crash happened on Tracy Boulevard near Grimes Road. After an extensive extrication operation was conducted, they found that one of the drivers died from their […]
TRACY, CA

