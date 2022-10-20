WINDERMERE, Fla. – The California men's golf team will wrap up its 2022 fall schedule in the Sunshine State at the Isleworth Collegiate, co-hosted by Central Florida and West Virginia at Isleworth Golf & Country Club on Oct. 23-25. Less than two weeks removed from winning the Alister Mackenzie Invitational – Cal's first team victory since spring 2019 – at Sonoma Golf Club, the Golden Bears will face off with 14 of the nation's top programs at the Isleworth Collegiate in Windermere. The three-day, 54-hole event is consistently recognized as one of the premier collegiate golf tournaments in the country. Formerly known as the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational, the Isleworth Collegiate was founded in 2003. Cal previously won the tournament in 2012 and 2017 and has participated in the event every year since 2011, other than 2020 when it was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

