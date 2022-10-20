Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Skeleton Craze Returns to Manitou SpringsColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
CDOT hosts educational sessions on Colorado 83 roundabout projectHeather WillardColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Castle Rock, Denver metro exempt from afternoon Red Flag WarningHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
calbears.com
Bears In The Mix At Isleworth Collegiate
WINDERMERE, Fla. – Redshirt sophomore Tony Chen carded a 1-under-par 71 to pace the California men's golf team in the first round of the Isleworth Collegiate at Isleworth Golf and Country Club on Sunday. The Golden Bears are tied for eighth place in a talented 15-team field – seven...
calbears.com
Cal Dominates In Tie Versus Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – Keely Roy scored on an 83rd-minute penalty kick to give the California women's soccer team a 1-1 tie with Oregon on Sunday on Papé Field. The Golden Bears' record stands at 9-4-4 (4-3-1 in the Pac-12), while the Ducks are 4-6-6 (2-4-2 Pac-12). Cal dominated...
calbears.com
Bears Take On Treasure Island
BERKELEY – California rugby returns to the West Coast Collegiate 7s tournament on Treasure Island for the first time since 2019. The two-day event will take place this Saturday and Sunday, with matches running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. This year, the tournament will be located at the Gaelic Athletic Association Field on Treasure Island, and spectators can purchase tickets on-site. Fans can also follow along on Twitter for live updates.
calbears.com
Bears Close Out Weekend Against UCLA
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-13, 0-10 Pac-12) closed out their final home weekend in October on Sunday with an early-afternoon matchup against UCLA (10-9, 4-6), hoping to build off of their improved play on Friday with a victory against the Bruins. Ultimately, it was the latter who found themselves in the win column at the end of the day, out-performing the Bears on both offense and defense in a 3-0 sweep.
calbears.com
Bill McClintock Inducted Into Cal Athletic Hall of Fame
BERKELEY – California men's basketball alumnus Bill McClintock was inducted into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame during a gala at Pauley Ballroom on Friday night. A forward for the Golden Bears, McClintock was a member of Cal's 1959 NCAA championship squad and the 1960 NCAA runner-up team. He totaled eight points in the Bears' 71-70 victory over West Virginia in the '59 title game and started for Cal the following season. A two-time all-conference selection, he earned honorable mention All-America honors as a junior and third-team All-America recognition as a senior. McClintock received the Nibs Price Award as Cal's MVP in 1960-61 and the team's Most Inspirational Award in 1959-60. He finished his career with 740 rebounds (8.8 rpg), which ranked second in school history at the time (now 10th). He also ranks 11th on Cal's season rebounding list with 289 from 1959-60 (10.6 rebounds per game) and grabbed a career-best 20 rebounds at UCLA in 1961. As a senior, he led the Bears in scoring (15.0 points per game) and rebounding (10.6 RPG).
calbears.com
Cal Finishes Fall Slate At Isleworth Collegiate
WINDERMERE, Fla. – The California men's golf team will wrap up its 2022 fall schedule in the Sunshine State at the Isleworth Collegiate, co-hosted by Central Florida and West Virginia at Isleworth Golf & Country Club on Oct. 23-25. Less than two weeks removed from winning the Alister Mackenzie Invitational – Cal's first team victory since spring 2019 – at Sonoma Golf Club, the Golden Bears will face off with 14 of the nation's top programs at the Isleworth Collegiate in Windermere. The three-day, 54-hole event is consistently recognized as one of the premier collegiate golf tournaments in the country. Formerly known as the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational, the Isleworth Collegiate was founded in 2003. Cal previously won the tournament in 2012 and 2017 and has participated in the event every year since 2011, other than 2020 when it was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
calbears.com
Bears Play Stellar Defense But Come Up Short
BERKELEY – The Cal women's field hockey team had another stellar defensive day. However, the Golden Bears came up short as No. 17 James Madison came away with the 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Underhill Field. Statistically, the game looked very one-sided with the Dukes (10-6) outshooting the...
calbears.com
Bears Play Final Home Game Of 2022
BERKELEY – The California field hockey will play its final home contest of the 2022 season on Sunday when James Madison comes to Underhill Field this weekend. The Bears and Dukes will square off at 1:00 p.m. Sunday's game will have live video on Cal Live Stream 6 and live stats, both can be accessed on the field hockey schedule page.
calbears.com
Bears Take Set Before Falling To Trojans
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-12, 0-9 Pac-12) returned to Haas Pavilion on Friday night after two weeks on the road, hosting the surging USC Trojans (16-4, 8-1), who entered the weekend as one of the nation's leading offensive teams. The Bears kept things competitive and clinched their first Pac-12 set in nearly a month before falling 3-1 to the Trojans.
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
Sierra snowstorm to bring strong winds to the Bay Area
A stark change from the hot weather this week is coming this weekend. The culprit is a fast-moving storm headed for the Sierra, which will bring snow to the passes and churn up the Bay winds.
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
theeastcountygazette.com
The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Most Popular City San Francisco
San Francisco is a fantastic metropolis that overflows with conveniences and entertainment options. People, restaurants, and nightlife spots come in all shapes and sizes. With every sizable metropolis, some locations are more secure than others. Dishonest people and bad actors indeed coexist in any community, but some regions seem to have a higher concentration of both, making it less safe to live in or visit.
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
Car discovered in backyard of California home was likely buried in 1990s, police say
Police say the vehicle was buried before the current homeowner moved into the property. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.
Power Shutoffs possible this weekend if you live in this part of the Bay Area
Sign up for PG&E alerts/updates here: PGE Emergency Site – Safety Shutoff Details (KRON) — Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible for some parts of the Bay Area this weekend due to a weather system that could bring northerly winds to parts of the region, according to PG&E. The northerly wind event, combined with drought […]
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of power shutoffs in 11 California counties
Napa and Sonoma counties are among the 11 in northern California where PG&E might cut off electricity to customers due the risk of wildfires in the area. Pats of northern Napa and Sonoma counties are likely to lose power on Sunday and Monday, PG&E said.
1 dead after head-on collision in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died after colliding head-on with another vehicle on Friday evening in Tracy, according to officials. The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said the crash happened on Tracy Boulevard near Grimes Road. After an extensive extrication operation was conducted, they found that one of the drivers died from their […]
