Jacksonville Humane Society partners with VyStar and Subaru of Jacksonville for free adoptions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society partners with VyStar Credit Union and Subaru of Jacksonville to offer free adoptions on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22.

Friday adoptions will take place at the Jacksonville Humane Society on 8464 Beach Blvd., from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday adoptions will take place at Subaru of Jacksonville on 10800 Atlantic Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sponsored by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Saturday’s event is a part of Subaru Loves Pets promotion.

“Working together is lifesaving and JHS is proud to partner with VyStar Credit Union and Subaru of Jacksonville,” said Denise Deisler CEO of the Jacksonville Humane Society. “When we work together, animals win.”

Pets will be spayed and neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Additional fees may apply.

