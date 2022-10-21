ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Trail, NC

businesstodaync.com

Developer plans ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville

Oct. 19. By Dave Yochum. Developer Jake Palillo has a total of 270 acres of farmland on Hwy. 73 in Huntersville under contract with tentative plans to build a new-wave resort called Crystal Lagoons. “This is the newest type of development in the country today,” said Palillo, the developer behind...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Traffic Alert: I-485 Inner Loop reopened in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An incident involving a tractor-trailer caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop in northwest Charlotte Friday morning. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the two right lanes were closed near Oakdale Drive and mile marker 17. The incident reportedly involved a fuel spill. NCDOT said the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

