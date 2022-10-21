GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Schools employees say they are growing weary as paycheck issues continue and they inch closer to the end of the year. “Honestly the longer this goes on the harder it is to believe it’s going to be fixed,” said veteran elementary school teacher and Gaston NCAE President Pam Miller.

