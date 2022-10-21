Read full article on original website
Apply now: Mecklenburg County offering free support for local small business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Small business owners have an opportunity to get specialized training for free. Mecklenburg County is recruiting for two programs: Business LaunchPad and Get Up and Grow. Business LaunchPad is a five-month program that offers participants access to subject-matter experts, business development resources, and in-kind professional service...
Developer’s plan for 1,000-plus homes in region runs into opposition
LANCASTER COUNTY , S.C. — A rezoning request for a large property in Lancaster County has been recommended for denial by the planning commission. On Tuesday, the commission voted against a recommendation for approval of a rezoning request for 780.4 acres off Van Wyck Road. It also recommended denial of an accompanying development agreement for the property.
UCPS student information made vulnerable due to insufficient security protections, superintendent says
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Private information of students at schools districts and charter schools across the state were left vulnerable by a software misconfiguration by a third-party vendor, Union County Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan told parents in a letter this week. According to the letter, the misconfiguration came...
Charlotte Council to vote on Sugar Creek pedestrian bridge on Monday
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city council will be voting on Monday to accept $250k from a developer. CATS wants to make it easier for people to use the Sugar Creek light rail station. The funds from the developer will be used to build a new pedestrian bridge connecting Raleigh St....
‘A nightmare:’ GCS educators share concerns over W-2 paperwork as paycheck issues continue
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Schools employees say they are growing weary as paycheck issues continue and they inch closer to the end of the year. “Honestly the longer this goes on the harder it is to believe it’s going to be fixed,” said veteran elementary school teacher and Gaston NCAE President Pam Miller.
The Black Political Caucus: Chair talks about mission, work in Charlotte-Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE — For decades, the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg has been one of the most influential Charlotte groups. They’ve also given some of the most sought-after political endorsements. On the Political Beat, Reporter Joe Bruno spoke to BPC Chair Caleb Theodros about the group’s mission and work....
Incumbent councilman challenged by embattled former cop on York County ballot
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A six-term York County Councilman is facing a competitive challenge in this fall’s election from a former Rock Hill police officer who faced scrutiny after a drug arrest last year. William “Bump” Roddey is well-known to the voters of York County. He said his...
Charlotte housing market showing more signs of weakness this fall
CHARLOTTE — After two years of a red-hot housing market in Charlotte, the tide has turned. Local home sales, contract activity and listings fell year over year in September, according to a monthly report from Canopy Realtor Association. About 4,200 homes sold across the 16-county Charlotte region in September,...
$4.7M property in Old Foxcroft tops September’s priciest home sales
CHARLOTTE — A home under construction in Charlotte’s Old Foxcroft neighborhood sold for $4.75 million in mid-September, making it the most expensive residential sale in Mecklenburg County last month. That contemporary, Tudor-style home is being built on the 2000 block of Ferncliff Road, off Sharon Lane. Once complete,...
Gas stations say electric charging stations are not profitable for them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pricey fees are stopping gas stations from adding electric vehicle chargers. Gas stations seem like the obvious choice for electric vehicle chargers. You can take a bathroom, or grab a bite to eat, all while your vehicle powers up. But high costs could stop that from...
Half-constructed Uptown Charlotte property remains vacant, neighbors grow frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors in Charlotte’s First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. The only thing on the lot is a new multi-story parking garage, but no one is allowed to park there. If you frequently visit...
CMS elementary school principal named district’s 2022 principal of the year
CHARLOTTE — The principal of a northwest Charlotte elementary school has been named Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ principal of the year for 2022. Danielle Belton, the principal of Paw Creek Elementary School, was named the winner in a surprise announcement on Friday. Fanfare and cheering greeted Principal Belton at her...
Charlotte city council to vote on Uptown land purchase
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has learned that the city of Charlotte plans to purchase railyard land owned by Norfolk Southern, but the project is not for a park, which a nonprofit group had advocated for. In 2020, Friends of Queen’s Park released renderings showing the group’s vision for transforming...
Developer plans ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville
Oct. 19. By Dave Yochum. Developer Jake Palillo has a total of 270 acres of farmland on Hwy. 73 in Huntersville under contract with tentative plans to build a new-wave resort called Crystal Lagoons. “This is the newest type of development in the country today,” said Palillo, the developer behind...
Second-oldest African-American church in Charlotte turns 157 years old
CHARLOTTE — This weekend was a momentous occasion for the second-oldest African-American church in Charlotte. Rockwell A.M.E. Zion Church turned 157 years old Sunday. The church, which is in Charlotte’s Derita neighborhood, celebrated with a special homecoming service. Rockwell has a rich history in the Queen City, serving...
Duo behind Flipside Café bringing Flip Out Burger to The Power House in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The husband-and-wife team behind Flipside Café will hone their skills with a new, chef-driven burger concept at The Power House. That $18 million adaptive-reuse project — part of Rock Hill’s University Center — is under construction. It will incorporate a brewery, bar and a food hall on the lower level.
North Carolina lands 2 new movies set to film in Charlotte area, New Hanover County
Two feature films will be made in North Carolina thanks to approval from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
Belk Freeway described as ‘traffic-choked relic’ of outdated transportation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The director of research engagement at UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute says Charlotte’s Belk Freeway is a traffic-choked relic of outdated transportation in the city.
Mallard Creek BBQ Returns For 91st Year, After 3 Years Cancelled Due To Pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C – For the first time in three years, an election-season tradition returns this week. The 91st Mallard Creek BBQ will be held Thursday at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Community House. It’s the first time the event has been held since the pandemic. Volunteers will cook 7,500 pounds...
Traffic Alert: I-485 Inner Loop reopened in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An incident involving a tractor-trailer caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop in northwest Charlotte Friday morning. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the two right lanes were closed near Oakdale Drive and mile marker 17. The incident reportedly involved a fuel spill. NCDOT said the […]
