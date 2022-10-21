Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
Man wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap baby in Boyce arrested
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - According to the Boyce Police Department, a man wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap a baby was arrested on Friday, October 21. Jaheim Williams is a suspect in a home invasion that happened on Friday, Oct. 14, in Boyce. He turned himself in to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office on October 21. Williams is currently in DC-1 with bond set at $230,000.
kalb.com
Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Chadrick L. James, 18, is also accused of the illegal carrying and discharge of weapons in Mansura. APSO said James committed these offenses...
kalb.com
COURTNEY COCO: Jury selection set to begin Tuesday for David Burns trial
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jury selection begins Tuesday, Oct. 25 for David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19 of Alexandria. The trial is expected to last two weeks, with jury selection possibly lasting the entire first...
kalb.com
Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man on Oct. 20. According to LSP, 39-year-old Clemente Bellah was driving a Toyota SUV eastbound on LA-1146. For reasons unknown, Bellah veered off the road into a ditch, then hit a tree. The vehicle then became engulfed in flamed and Bellah was pronounced dead on the scene.
kalb.com
AFD responds to Sunday night fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday night around 11 p.m. at the corner of Jones Street and Willow Glen Street. Smoke could be seen from the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
kalb.com
Stop the Violence organizers present awards to sponsors
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dwayne ‘The Difference Maker’ Dupar and Frederick Burgess, founder of Stop the Violence, made a surprise stop at Hixson Ford Monday, Oct. 24, and presented two awards, one to Dallas Hixson and another to City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, who they say go above and beyond to make their programs a success.
kalb.com
Settlement reached over Parc England Hotel, Bistro on the Bayou
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just a few days before the case was set to go before a jury, the Bank of Montgomery (BOM) and the England Economic Development and Industrial District (EEIDD) have reached a settlement agreement for litigation over the shuttered Parc England Hotel and Bistro on the Bayou.
kalb.com
Northwood Lena Head Coach Tommy Moore discuss his week nine matchup
COURTNEY COCO: Jury selection set to begin Tuesday for David Burns trial. Jury selection begins Tuesday, Oct. 25 for David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19 of Alexandria. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 54...
kalb.com
Early voting for Fall Primary Election begins October 25
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Early voting in Louisiana for the Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election is set to begin Oct. 25. The polls for early voting will open Tuesday and end Nov. 1. Residents can vote early from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The polls will be closed Sunday, Oct. 30.
kalb.com
Cleco announces 2023 Power of a Promise Scholarship
PINEVILLE, La. - Cleco has announced applications are being accepted for its Power of a Promise Scholarship, which includes full tuition, books, a stipend for incidentals, and a paid internship at the company’s Brame Energy Center near Boyce, La. The Power of a Promise Scholarship, which was established in...
kalb.com
POLL: Do you love or hate candy corn?
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We want to know! Is candy corn a trick or a treat? We asked around the newsroom to see what they had to say about this controversial candy. Watch the video to see all of their reactions and vote in our poll below!
kalb.com
Vote for the Week 9 MedExpress Game of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With two weeks remaining in the 2022 high school football regular season, district championships and a spot in the playoffs are at stake in Week 9. Vote in the poll below for the MedExpress Game of the Week. Let the KALB Sports Team know where you want us to be Friday night. The winner will be revealed on Thursday.
kalb.com
Peabody, Tioga rivalry has some playoff implications
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The district rivalry between Tioga and Peabody will take place this weekend, and both teams are fighting for a win because of the playoff seeding. The Tioga Indians are 6-3 on the season after losing back-to-back games. They currently sit as the 19-seed in Division I playoffs.
kalb.com
Turnovers, slow start too much for NSU to overcome in Homecoming loss to SEMO
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -– At times, the Northwestern State football team has overcome its turnover struggles in 2022. The Demons’ matchup Saturday against No. 18 Southeast Missouri State was not one of those days. Northwestern State committed two first-quarter turnovers and SEMO recovered an onside kick in the...
Comments / 0