wlds.com
Woman Arrested For Toddler’s Death in Southern Macoupin County
A Carlinville woman has been charged in the death of a toddler in Southern Macoupin County. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, a report was made at the Litchfield fire station that a minor child was in distress. It was determined moments later a 3-year old male child was deceased.
heraldpubs.com
Update: Mascoutah Woman Killed In 3-Car Crash Has Been Identified
RANDOLPH COUNTY – Illinois State Police are investigating a three-car crash that resulted in the death of Robin Cumer of Mascoutah on Thursday, Oct. 21. The identity of the victim was released by the Illinois State Police. Illinois State Police reported that a 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Robert...
Man dies after truck crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Jefferson County
HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — An 18-year-old man died early Saturday morning after his truck crashed into a utility pole and caught fire in Jefferson County. The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday in House Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph L. Hale Jr. was driving westbound on Miller Road when his Ford F150 truck traveled off the roadway after Eagles View Drive, struck a utility pole and caught fire.
KMOV
Man robbed at office of violence prevention program, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men robbed a victim while he was working at the office of Cure Violence in St. Louis City, police say. The robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Natural Bridge. A man in his 50s told News 4 he was sitting at his desk when he heard the front door open. Seconds later, two armed suspects came in and pointed guns at him.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police arrest St. Louis juveniles in stolen cars
A group of juveniles from St. Louis are in custody after a brief chase in Alton Friday morning. According to information from the Alton Police Department, a blue Hyundai passenger vehicle reported as stolen out of St. Louis was spotted by a License Plate Reader camera on US 67, coming from Godfrey Road, heading towards the city limits of Alton.
Missouri City Car Thefts So Crazy, Police Giving Away Wheel Locks
You know car theft in your community has reached a critical mass when the police start giving away wheel locks. That's exactly what has happened in a suburb of St. Louis recently. I saw this crazy story shared by several outlets today including The Daily Caller and News Lanes. The...
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Michigan and Loughborough around 11 a.m. The woman who died was shot in the torso. The other was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition early Sunday afternoon.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22
Alexis Quarles: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles. Nathaniel Mebane: Violation of community corrections. The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 am on 10/20/22 and 7 am on 10/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
southernillinoisnow.com
2nd person charged in connection with Centralia residential burglary
Bond has been set at $75,000 for a 38-year-old Centralia man who is the second to be arrested in connection with a residential burglary broken up in progress as a result of a motion detector. Police took Christopher Owens of South Walnut Street into custody on Wednesday in connection with...
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
1-year-old found dead in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
The Child Abuse Unit is investigating an incident that left a one-year-old boy dead in south St. Louis.
recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on drug-related charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted Thursday in two separate drug-related cases by a Madison County grand jury. Brett A. Foster, 37, of Pinckneyville, and Heather N. Lara, 44, of Worden, were both indicted on multiple methamphetamine-related charges Oct. 20. In addition, Foster was indicted on an additional burglary...
Caught on camera: Masked thieves break into 3 south St. Louis businesses
Burglars broke into three businesses in south St. Louis overnight. Some of the burglaries were caught on surveillance video.
KSDK
Parents charged after toddler fatally shoots self in south St. Louis
Police say the 2-year-old was inside a car with his mother while the father was inside an AutoZone. He found a gun and accidentally shot himself in the head.
St. Louis Co. man believes Coldwater Creek is connected to his best friend's cancer death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Going down memory lane, Brendan Foley looked at what he called precious moments Saturday afternoon. In his hands, he shuffled through old photos and handwritten letters. He holds on tight to these times with his late best friend Mike Montgomery. The two grew up...
Investigation Underway After Man Shot to Death in Montgomery
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death on a driveway in Montgomery early Friday morning, according to police. Officials said police responded to calls of an unresponsive person in a driveway shortly before 5:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lebanon. Responding officers located a man with a gunshot wound on the driveway who was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Teen accused of bringing gun to high school football game in Metro East
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) – An 18-year-old is accused of bringing a gun to a football game at a Metro East high school. Tommyandre J. McCarter, of Pontoon Beach, is accused of bringing a gun to the Granite City High School football game on Oct. 14. He was arrested and later released on his own recognizance.
recordpatriot.com
Edwardsville under boil order until further notice
A boil order for Edwardsville was issued Friday after a brief power outage at a nearby water treatment plant. The affected areas include properties using city water services west of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, the nearby apartment complexes Parc at 720 and Reserve, as well as properties on Sand Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center and Gateway Commerce Center Drive east of Interstate 255.
recordpatriot.com
20 years for man running St. Louis drug ring
A St. Louis man who ran a local drug ring has been given a 20-year federal prison sentence. James L. Brownridge, 49, pleaded guilty July 28 to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana. The U.S. Department of Justice's Eastern...
