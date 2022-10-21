This Is How Much Money North Dakota’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry

Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
North Dakota gets younger with one of the highest birth rates in the country
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Recent research on birth rates in the United States has placed North Dakota at a very high ranking. North Dakota ranks number three out of all 50 states for the highest birth rate, falling behind only Utah and Alaska. Because of the high number of babies born, North Dakota was the only state to get younger, with the average age of the state’s population dropping from 37 to 35.2.
740thefan.com
North Dakota’s Prairie Dog fund adding up
BISMARCK (KCND) – Oil tax money is now flowing into the city and municipal infrastructure fund. That’s commonly referred to as the “Prairie Dog” fund. For September, collections exceeded what was forecast by $77 million. For the biennium to date, collections are $598 million over that forecast.
voiceofalexandria.com
Federal regulations could strain North Dakota's electric power grid
(The Center Square) - Rapid changes in the energy industry are one of the greatest threats to the resilience of North Dakota’s electric power grid, according to the director of North Dakota’s Transmission Authority. While current grid operations meet the state’s needs, a “major amount” of planned generation...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota harvest reports
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weather dictates many things when it comes to farming. The spring snowstorms provided moisture to help improve this year’s crop yield significantly over last year. Monday’s moisture and snowfall is bringing the harvest to a halt temporarily, but there’s good news in Monday’s USDA crop report.
Holle hopes to become youngest elected lawmaker in North Dakota
He's 18 years old, but if elected, Holle would become the youngest lawmaker in the state.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Nice: Bismarck natives reconnect in Florida; help clean up from Hurricane Ian
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hurricane Ian was the deadliest hurricane to strike Florida since 1935. Nearly a month later, residents are still cleaning up the mess the Category 4 hurricane made. But in the midst of tragedy, there is good news and a North Dakota connection. While the storm destroyed...
voiceofalexandria.com
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
Pastor Darryl Webb and other members of the new progressive coalition called We Choose Us outside the Ramsey County Courthouse last week. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Right-wing activists are continuing an election-year campaign to change how Minnesota elections are administered — filing lawsuits, questioning the integrity of election equipment,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota ranks third worst for teeth in country
(Fargo, ND) -- It may be time to check-in with your dentist. North Dakota is coming in near the bottom of the list for dental health. Nationally accredited website 'Byte' ranks the Peace Garden State as the third worst for teeth. The study found overall that 67% of Americans are...
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: In the real world, Alaska’s choice isn’t taxes v. no taxes, it’s what kind of taxes
In a recent news article in the Kenai Peninsula Clarion (“Alaska House candidates trade views at forum”), Justin Ruffridge, a Republican who is running to represent House District 7, is quoted as saying this:. Ruffridge said he was persuaded by a recent article out of the Alaska policy...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota unemployment rate falling fastest in country, North Dakota not far behind
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota appears to still be the place to be if you're looking to successfully land a job. The state's unemployment rate is falling faster than any other state in the country. WalletHub says over the last three years Minnesota's unemployment rate is down one-point-six points to...
cowboystatedaily.com
PacifiCorp: In Reversal, Wyoming Coal Now Secondary To Wind And Solar
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The installation of carbon capture technologies could fundamentally change the role coal-fired electrical generation plays in a field of multiple energy sources. Coal generation once was a base load source that provided 24/7 energy as needed with wind and solar supplementing...
Montana newspapers sold to Minnesota company
The Adams Publishing Group based in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, will purchase Yellowstone Newspapers, which started with the Miles City Star in 1957.
Do You Carry A Sidearm When Hunting In Minnesota Or Wisconsin?
When rifle hunting deer for example, you're of course out there with your main firearm. What about some kind of a sidearm though? It's almost Minnesota Deer Season Opener, with Wisconsin Rifle Season shortly after, so it's a good time to discuss the topic. We deer hunt about 25 minutes...
Distracted driving? Many North Dakota drivers were in September — here’s how many.
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Vision Zero and law enforcement agencies across North Dakota have created a campaign to create awareness for distracted driving across the state: U Drive. U Text. U Pay. According to a press release from Vision Zero, law enforcement in the state worked overtime in September for the campaign and issued a […]
Slightly above average hunter success for west-central Montana’s opener
Hunters in the west-central part of Montana found the first true blast of cold fall weather and a few more animals than in recent years.
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR certifies a state record hybrid sunfish
An angler caught a one pound 12-ounce hybrid sunfish from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as tying the weight-based state record. The record fish’s weight ties that of a hybrid sunfish caught from the Zumbro River in 1994. Aaron Ardoff...
mtpr.org
Your voter info pamphlet has some bad info, and polls show Tranel catching up to Zinke
Polls and pundits suggest Montana's western district congressional race is tightening. New ads emphasize a mining ban and an "anti-business" bent. And, your voter information pamphlet has some bad information. Sally Mauk Rob, we talked a little bit last week about how some national political analysts had changed their assessment...
Can You Guess Where North Dakota’s Best Chili Hails From?
An online article took a look at who has the BEST chili in every state.
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
Miss North Dakota USA 2022: Her take on the competition controversy
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Miss USA Pageant took place on October 3rd, and North Dakota’s very own Miss North Dakota USA 2022 SaNoah LaRocque competed against 50 other contestants for the crown. Though LaRocque did not win the competition, KX News reached out to learn about her experience, the current pageant rumors and more. […]
