news9.com
Oklahoma Teacher Of The Year Rebecka Peterson Discusses Effort To Highlight The Importance Of Teachers
Oklahoma's current teacher of the year is on a mission to highlight the importance of teachers and the work they are doing across the state. Rebecka Peterson joined the News On 6 team on Monday morning to talk about her efforts.
Interim study: Making Oklahoma a Top Ten state for women
An interim study was held Monday at the Capitol to look at ways to improve outcomes for women in Oklahoma.
pryorinfopub.com
Record fish caught in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Oklahoma from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
news9.com
Oklahoma Ranks Low In Nationwide School Testing
The results of a national reading and math test for 4th and 8th graders showed sharp declines during the pandemic. Oklahoma’s results were worse than the national average. "We’re not surprised by that and it underscores our messaging of supporting teachers and school leaders in a variety of ways, recognizing these effects will be felt for years to come." Bryan Koerner, Oklahoma’s Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction, said the National Assessment of Educational Progress mirrored state testing which show the consequences of pandemic disruptions.
KFOR
Well needed rainfall on the way for Oklahoma!
There’s hope for significant rainfall across Oklahoma late Sunday Night, Monday into very early Tuesday Morning. Here’s a look at weather data guidance showing heaviest rainfall central / eastern Oklahoma with less across northwestern OK and Panhandle. Watching!
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 24-28: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. It's spooky season on the Oklahoma Music Minute. But before you guzzle down all the treats or get lost in a corn maze, listen to these songs by Oklahoma artists.
kgou.org
Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks
State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
news9.com
Wet, Windy Morning Across Green Country
Winds are howling across Green Country as one more round of rain and storms moves across the area. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz:. A strong area of low pressure is wrapping up across eastern Oklahoma and helping trigger additional showers and storms for the morning hours on Tuesday. Northern counties will see mainly light additional rain totals, but across far eastern and far southeastern Oklahoma heavier storms are expected.
Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion
Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
Oklahoma’s Now More Dangerous Than California or New York
There was a moment in last week's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate that seemed to have raised a lot of eyebrows. Joy Hoffmeister chimed in that Oklahoma is now more dangerous than California or New York, specifically that Oklahoma has higher violent crime rates than the coast capital states... Governor Kevin Stitt was noticeably flabbergasted by this, asking if anybody could possibly believe such a statement.
Oklahoma man sentenced to life; called “wicked” during hearing
JAY, Okla. (KSNF) – A lifelong friend of a murdered Delaware County, Oklahoma, woman called her killer a “wicked coward” and “greedy” while reading a victim impact statement. John Hackathorn, 54, of Zena, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty on Monday in Delaware County District Court in Jay to the November 2020 slaying of his wife, Mary Ann […]
publicradiotulsa.org
'We do not believe in Kevin Stitt': leaders in the Okla. veteran community endorse Hofmeister for governor
Leaders of Oklahoma’s veteran community are endorsing Democratic candidate for governor Joy Hofmeister. On Friday, news outlet KTUL published a letter to Hofmeister signed by several prominent Oklahoma vets saying they’re forming a team to push for Hofmeister’s election. “We believe in Joy!” the letter reads. “We...
Interim study examines ethics and accountability for Oklahoma’s elected officials
Senator Julia Kirt (D-Oklahoma City) hosted an interim study Monday focused on Oklahoma’s laws for ethics and accountability for elected officials.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Oklahoma Historical Society Seeks Nominations
The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) is now accepting nominations for its Annual Awards program with recipients being recognized at the OHS Awards Banquet scheduled for March 2022. Award nominations are open to all residents and organizations within the state of Oklahoma. There are five awards:. The Historians Hall of Fame...
kosu.org
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
pryorinfopub.com
"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
KTUL
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
news9.com
Oklahoma Adult Athletics Starts Flag Football League
It’s football season in Oklahoma and for some athletes, no matter the age, it is not enough to sit and watch, they need to participate. This is year one for The Oklahoma Adult Athletics flag football league, and these guys are still extremely competitive. “We don’t allow nothing, we...
Black vultures attacking Oklahoma’s livestock while alive, costing ranchers
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away. Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird...
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant is Known Nationwide for its Food & Frights
This 100-plus-year-old restaurant in Oklahoma is well-known across the Sooner State for its awesome menu of delicious, mouth-watering, homemade country-style cuisine. People come from all over the state, even the Nation to experience these incredible dishes. But it's not just the amazing food that people are interested in!. The Old...
