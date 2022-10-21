Read full article on original website
Related
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Billions of Google and Gmail users warned to check their accounts over hacking threat
GOOGLE is warning users to check their accounts or you risk being hacked. If you've got a Google account – including Gmail or Google Drive – then you could be putting yourself in unnecessary danger. Google has issued five tips to users to help them protect themselves. "We...
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers
IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
Gizmodo
DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube
DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
Google TV and Family Link updates help parents better supervise their kids and what they watch
Google TV brings more parental controls with its latest update. Family Link is also being updated with a new UI for streamlined access.
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
ZDNet
How to FaceTime on Android
For far too long, Android users have been excluded from Apple's flourishing apps and services, including iMessage and FaceTime. While the former will take a process to fix, and your texts from Android devices will continue to remain green for the foreseeable future, Apple has been a little more open about its video-calling platform.
Phone Arena
Google says that what Pixel Watch users think is burn-in on the display is something else.
With the release of the Google Pixel Watch earlier this month, not only did Google expand the Pixel ecosystem, but it also brought to market an eagerly awaited device that many Pixel and Android users had been looking forward to. But some Reddit subscribers have been complaining about screen burn-in with the always-on display (AOD) belonging to the Pixel Watch. This is a "ghost image" created on a permanent basis and can be annoying since the image does not go away.
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
Google's new iOS 16 widgets are brilliant iPhone upgrades
If you use Google things on your iPhone, these widgets are fantastically useful
‘Hey Google’ isn’t working on some Pixel Buds Pro
If you have a pair of Pixel Buds Pro and Google has gone AWOL on your voice commands, you aren’t alone. As reported by 9to5Google, dozens of reports have popped up on social media and across the internet from Pixel Buds Pro owners who have discovered that interacting with the Google Assistant by voice on their earbuds has stopped working.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Here’s How to Use Google's New Privacy Tool to Scrub Your Personal Info From Search Results
The search engine's new Results About You tool makes it easier to keep your email and physical address from being seen online.
Gmail makes it easy to personalize your bulk emails
Google has introduced built-in tags to make mail merges look more personalized for Workspace customers.
Comments / 0