Related
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
The US Sun

Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers

IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
SlashGear

Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud

There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
Gizmodo

DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube

DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
Android Authority

How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
ZDNet

How to FaceTime on Android

For far too long, Android users have been excluded from Apple's flourishing apps and services, including iMessage and FaceTime. While the former will take a process to fix, and your texts from Android devices will continue to remain green for the foreseeable future, Apple has been a little more open about its video-calling platform.
Phone Arena

Google says that what Pixel Watch users think is burn-in on the display is something else.

With the release of the Google Pixel Watch earlier this month, not only did Google expand the Pixel ecosystem, but it also brought to market an eagerly awaited device that many Pixel and Android users had been looking forward to. But some Reddit subscribers have been complaining about screen burn-in with the always-on display (AOD) belonging to the Pixel Watch. This is a "ghost image" created on a permanent basis and can be annoying since the image does not go away.
TechRadar

Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better

On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
BGR.com

‘Hey Google’ isn’t working on some Pixel Buds Pro

If you have a pair of Pixel Buds Pro and Google has gone AWOL on your voice commands, you aren’t alone. As reported by 9to5Google, dozens of reports have popped up on social media and across the internet from Pixel Buds Pro owners who have discovered that interacting with the Google Assistant by voice on their earbuds has stopped working.

