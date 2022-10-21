This Is How Much Money Nebraska’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry

Read full article on original website
kiowacountypress.net
Small businesses back minimum-wage initiative on Nebraska ballot
(Nebraska News Connection) Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said...
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on state taxes, spending
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - With inflation and supply chain issues pushing our pocketbooks to the limit, 6 News asked the candidates for governor of Nebraska about possible solutions. While no governor has a magic wand — and must work with the Legislature on policy — what he or she believes...
Small Nebraska towns get spiffed up with federal funding boost
Five Nebraska towns have been awarded a total of about $2 million to develop projects ranging from sprucing up Main Street to building a center for seniors.
WOWT
Bioscience providing high-end jobs in Nebraska
Nebraska inmates get an opportunity to take to the stage. Sunny skies and breezy south winds today with very warm conditions. High temperatures reach the low 80s today, with record highs in the upper 80s likely Sunday.
Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts
LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday at Elwood to vote on a […] The post Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Outside spending flows into Nebraska congressional race between Bacon, Vargas
OMAHA — Millions of dollars have poured into the race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, a hefty sum that analysts say reflects a competitive contest. In the neighboring 1st Congressional District, impressive, but not nearly as aggressive, spending also has occurred. Unsurprisingly for a Republican-dominated state and given...
kcur.org
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
doniphanherald.com
District 5 state ed board: Penner, Raikes offer ideas to address teacher shortages, rebuild trust
AURORA — At the center of the race for the District 5 seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education are two words: teachers and trust. Staffing shortages — one of education's most pressing post-pandemic issues — continue to plague Nebraska schools, both urban and rural. Meanwhile, the controversy over health education standards has many wondering how the Nebraska Department of Education and the board can restore the public's trust.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Alcohol inspections were held in Chase and Perkins Counties on Oct. 21 by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said they checked a total of 10 businesses on Friday. All of the businesses had reportedly checked the minor's ID but one of them still sold alcohol to the minor or a non-compliance rate of 10%.
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
News Channel Nebraska
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
O'NEILL, Neb. -- A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O'Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people for immigration violations and costing...
WOWT
Outside money pours into Nebraska’s second congressional district race
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - All eyes are on Nebraska’s 2nd district, with Cook Political Report declaring the race a toss-up. That means a lot of outside money is flowing inside this race. 67%of Bacon’s campaign donations are coming from out of state. 46% of Vargas’ donations are from...
doniphanherald.com
Don Walton: Clerk did not accurately define O'Donnell's role in the Legislature
Patrick O'Donnell's title of clerk of the Legislature is misleading and vastly understates his role; if this was the private sector, he could be called manager. Working under the leadership of the elected Speaker and the Legislature's executive board. His approaching departure could be potentially jarring, at least early on,...
KETV.com
Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission signs off on rules for sports gambling in state
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska takes a step toward allowing gambling on sports. The state's racing and gaming commission signed off Friday on the rules for sports betting in Nebraska. "What this means for Nebraska is we're connecting the dots based upon what the voters intention was," Nebraska Racing &...
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
