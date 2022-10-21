Read full article on original website
Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices
Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
Apple jacks up pricing for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One
For the first time, Apple is raising its prices for subscriptions to Apple Music and Apple TV+. Let's start with Apple Music which trails only Spotify worldwide in the number of overall users, but is ahead of it in some countries. In the states, Apple is raising the price for an individual Apple Music subscription by 10% taking the monthly cost from $9.99 to $10.99.
Google says that what Pixel Watch users think is burn-in on the display is something else.
With the release of the Google Pixel Watch earlier this month, not only did Google expand the Pixel ecosystem, but it also brought to market an eagerly awaited device that many Pixel and Android users had been looking forward to. But some Reddit subscribers have been complaining about screen burn-in with the always-on display (AOD) belonging to the Pixel Watch. This is a "ghost image" created on a permanent basis and can be annoying since the image does not go away.
Galaxy S23 Ultra camera may counter Apple's Action Mode video with 'ULTRA STABILIZATION'
Back when it announced the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung boasted a new optical image stabilization (OIS) mechanism for the camera. Combining the new OIS tech, it said, with the video digital image stabilization (VDIS) om the software side, resulted in a Super Steady Mode that introduced 48% reduced shaking compared to the phone's predecessor.
Google's Nest Audio smart speaker is on sale at its lowest price ever
In theory, we're still roughly a month away from Black Friday, when the greatest tech products (and not only tech products) traditionally go down to their lowest prices of the year. But traditions are made to be broken, and as has become increasingly customary in recent years, a bunch of major US retailers are essentially discarding their calendars, spreading the holiday cheer early with killer discounts on popular phones and more.
The Xperia 1 III is heavily discounted on Amazon - get some variable zoom magic for cheap now!
Smartphones nowadays all look very similar but there are a few exceptions to this rule. One such is the Xperia lineup of phones, Sony stubbornly keeps on doing what the company thinks a modern smartphone should be. The Japanese brand has a cult following and for a good reason -...
Monday's iOS 16.1 update will bring live scores to iPhone lock screen and Dynamic Island
When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 line early last month, no one expected the company to introduce what was arguably the coolest new iPhone 14 Pro feature. We're talking, of course, about the Dynamic Island. The shape-shifting multitasking notification feature replaced the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Whether you like the Dynamic Island or consider it a gimmick, Apple loves it so much that the feature is expected to turn up next year on all four iPhone 15 models.
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G brings blazing fast charging to T-Mobile starting at the low price of free
When OnePlus officially confirmed the name and key selling point of its next Nord-branded mid-ranger earlier this month, we kind of expected that to be the start of another one of the company's protracted unconventional buzz-building campaigns for an unreleased smartphone. But the 5G-enabled N300 is all of a sudden...
OnePlus’ newest phone is a collaboration with one of the biggest gacha games
OnePlus is no stranger to collaboration with major brands. Some of the company’s limited-edition phones and smartwatches launched in the last couple of years include big names like Cyberpunk 2077, Harry Potter, Flash Silver, McLaren, and Pac-Man. Today, the Chinese handset maker announced it has teamed up with miHoYo...
Virgin Media now offers its Stream for free and BT Sport, Sky Sport, and Sky Cinema at lowered prices
Virgin Media Stream is a service that lets you watch various streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video in one place and get a 10% credit back on your subscriptions. Furthermore, with Stream, everything comes on one bill, and since you don't have long-term contracts, you can cancel your subscriptions at any time. The service is free, but you usually need to pay a one-time-only £35 activation fee.
Vote now: Are you happy with your current carrier?
Smartphones may be one of the best inventions alongside hot water and toilet paper but these little personal communication devices are nothing without the proper service. Now, carriers come and go, and they do so with a truckload of promises. There’s a lot of fine print involved, and at the...
Starting this coming Tuesday, you can expect to see more ads in the Apple App Store
Starting this coming Tuesday, October 25th, Apple will be adding ads related to apps in the App Store's Today tab. These ads also will surface in the section titled "You Might Also Like" which shows a list of a couple of apps that Apple recommends based on the app that you are thinking of installing now. These ads will have a blue background and an "Ad" icon.
Superb deal gets you three months of free cloud gaming with these Chromebooks
Of course you do, compact laptops always come in handy, especially those that don't break the bank. Be it as an ultra-light laptop to bring to school or a work horse netbook that permanently resided at the backseat of your truck, you can't really go wrong with an affordable computing machine. And what do you know, most of these are powered by Google's Chrome OS.
Apple releases iPadOS 16, finally turning your iPad into a multitasking beast
After getting delayed this year, Apple's first public release of iPadOS 16 has just finally started rolling out to compatible tablets. Those include all iPad Pro models, the 5th-gen iPad and up, the 5th-gen iPad mini and up, and the 3rd-gen iPad Air and up. However, certain features will only...
Get the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at a Black Friday price today
Best Buy has sure managed to catch us off guard with an extensive Black Friday 2022 sale roughly a month ahead of time, and although a few of the best phones in the world are the clear headliners of this early holiday promotion at their lowest ever prices, we wouldn't want you to ignore some of the best wireless earbuds out there either.
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
Google's premium Pixel Buds Pro are cheaper than ever before in all four colors
Google's first stab at a Pro-grade alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods with active noise cancellation and other decidedly premium features is undeniably great, but like most of their rivals for the title of best wireless earbuds available right now, the Pixel Buds Pro can be even greater at a cool discount.
Vodafone introduces Essentials Broadband, the ‘most affordable social broadband’ in the UK
According to new research financed by UK carrier Vodafone, almost a million UK families are at risk of "falling on the wrong side of the digital divide" because of the cost of living crisis. And to help households, Vodafone recently launched Vodafone Essentials Broadband, which, according to the company, is "the most affordable social broadband tariff on the market."
The outdated Moto G Stylus (2021) is in style again at an unprecedented 50 percent discount
After LG's shocking mobile industry retirement, the mid-end Moto G Stylus lineup instantly became the first (and only) choice for pen-wielding smartphone fans unwilling to spend a small fortune on a Samsung super-flagship. That might explain why Motorola has felt the need to release so many (slightly) different G Stylus...
Extraordinary new deal knocks $400 off Motorola Edge+ (2022) flagship
Even though it no longer packs the greatest processor available on the Android scene and it sports a considerably lower-res screen than Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, for instance, the 5G-enabled Edge+ (2022) is clearly the closest thing to a "real" flagship Motorola has brought to the US this year. With...
