Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in the following video clip. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 5:47am, an unknown male attempted to gain entry to Italian Express Restaurant located at 2641 Girard Ave. After an unsuccessful attempt at gaining entry, the suspect fled in an unknown direction. Although the suspects face cannot be seen clearly, he arrives and leaves the location on a distinctive bicycle, is wearing distinctive clothing that might help identify the suspect.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO