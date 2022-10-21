Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Florida’s gubernatorial race pits incumbent DeSantis against former Gov. Crist
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - In the race for Florida’s governor sits a Republican incumbent and a former Republican turned Democrat hoping to sway middle-of-the-road voters. “I think they deserve a governor that has a heart, that really thinks about them every day instead of his political future,” said Democratic candidate Charlie Crist.
floridapolitics.com
Lincoln Project ad labels Ron DeSantis’ ‘intimidation’ vs. ‘favoritism’ as ‘tyranny’
‘That’s not democracy. That’s not voter integrity. Florida knows what to call it: tyranny.’. The Lincoln Project is accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of favoritism with Florida’s election process, summing up his actions as “tyranny.”. Bearing that word as its title, a new ad released Monday from...
Click10.com
Early voting in the 2022 midterms begins
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Election Day is still a few weeks away, but early voting begins Monday. Voters can go to various locations across Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties to cast their ballots. Many people have already been voting through mail-in ballots. Voters have until Saturday, Oct. 29 to...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13
‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.16.22
It was a winning week for Lee County debris haulers, but not so much for Charlie Crist. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will debate each other on Monday night, and both sides will believe they won. That’s the one thing we can be sure about as the...
Florida governor debate on October 24, here’s how to watch
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The only scheduled debate between Ron DeSantis (R) and Charlie Crist (D) will be on Monday, October 24. The debate will be streamed on mypanhandle.com and on Antenna TV at 6 p.m. (CT). According to the Associated Press, the debate was delayed because of Hurricane Ian and will be happening […]
Florida General Election Endorsements from The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board
The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board has interviewed candidates, studied the issues and followed political developments for months leading up to the November elections. As part of that process, we've written endorsement editorials to help you sort the political claptrap from the facts and to present the issues in context.
floridapolitics.com
Ethics panel asks Gov. DeSantis to pull Doug Underhill from Escambia Co. Commission at Don Gaetz’s urging
At the suggestion of Gaetz, a member, the panel upped the punishment from $12,500 to $35,000 and removal from office. The Florida Commission on Ethics is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove embattled Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill from office one month before the end of his term. The panel...
New interactive map: How to see Gov. DeSantis’ big campaign donations across FL and elsewhere
Quality Journalism for Critical Times In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has received large amounts of campaign dollars in areas such as Miami, with $12.3 million; Fort Lauderdale, with $7.4 million, and about $6 million in Palm Beach. The numerous contributions are part of new analysis entitled “Influence Watch,” to provide the public with access to DeSantis’ campaign contributions and to […] The post New interactive map: How to see Gov. DeSantis’ big campaign donations across FL and elsewhere appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican arrested after illegally voting in Florida elections
Alford Nelson, a 57-year-old Jamaican was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly voting as an unqualified elector in Broward County, Florida earlier this year by using a counterfeit birth certificate. Nelson voted twice in Broward County using the name Alfred Samuels. He was released from jail without having to post bail...
Independent Florida Alligator
Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement
Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
floridianpress.com
Broward Elections Supervisor Shuts Down Reporter for Asking About Illegal Voter's Arrest
Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott was visibly bothered when grassroots activist and independent reporter Chris Nelson confronted him over the recent arrest of Alford Samuels for illegally voting in Broward County. Nelson asked Supervisor Scott for comment over Samuels' recent arrest, but Scott quickly shut him down, stating...
floridianpress.com
First Lady DeSantis: 'Mamas' Proud of Gov. Ron DeSantis for Saying No to School Vaccine Mandates
Earlier this week, the CDC unanimously voted to add the controversial COVID-19 vaccine into the childhood immunization schedule. While the CDC is not making the shot mandatory, there are fears that states and schools will make it so. As a result, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) spoke at a press conference saying that no Florida school district will be able to implement vaccine mandates.
WPTV
Ballot drop boxes take center stage in Florida midterms following comment by Sen. Marco Rubio
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.S. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio made headlines Tuesday during his debate with his Democratic challenger Val Demings when he said election drop boxes could be "blown up." He made the claims at a debate after Demings remarked on the number of drop boxes reduced...
Crist is Ahead of DeSantis, According to One Poll
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist believes that Hurricane Ian’s response hurt the incumbent. “It got him a lot of air time,” Crist said. “We’ll see how people feel about their property insurance.”
floridianpress.com
How Large Will Ron DeSantis's Margin of Victory be Over Charlie Crist?
With less than 3 weeks to go until the 2022 midterm elections, talk around both Republican and Democratic political circles is not whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will defeat Charlie Crist, but by how much of margin will he defeat Florida’s most prolific political campaign, Charlie Crist. The most recent...
Click10.com
More than 1 million Floridians have already cast their ballots for the Midterm Elections
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Early voting for the Midterm Elections begins on Monday in South Florida, but more than 1 million people in the Sunshine State have already voted. According to the Florida Department of Elections, 437,612 registered Democrats have already voted by mail. A total of 399,116 registered Republicans...
Coral Springs Says Water District Broke Law, ‘Misled’ Customers on Ballot Question
Vice Mayor Joshua Simmons at Wednesday’s commission meeting. “The President of Coral Springs Improvement District decided to falsely accuse me of violating a state law all because I dared to ask people to vote ‘Yes’ on the November 8th ballot…”. The Coral Springs Improvement District,...
click orlando
Florida sees 20,045 new cases as CDC panel says COVID shots should be added to recommended vaccinations
ORLANDO, Fla. – With concerns rising about a possible winter surge of cases, a panel of experts has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 shot to the list of recommended vaccines for children. The panel voted Thursday on the recommendation, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will...
Early voting begins Monday: Here is a guide to help you cast that ballot.
Early voting begins across Palm Beach County on Monday. Want to skip the lines? You can make an appointment, and see a sample ballot, at www.pbcelections.org. What do you need to...
