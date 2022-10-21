ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

WSVN-TV

Florida’s gubernatorial race pits incumbent DeSantis against former Gov. Crist

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - In the race for Florida’s governor sits a Republican incumbent and a former Republican turned Democrat hoping to sway middle-of-the-road voters. “I think they deserve a governor that has a heart, that really thinks about them every day instead of his political future,” said Democratic candidate Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Early voting in the 2022 midterms begins

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Election Day is still a few weeks away, but early voting begins Monday. Voters can go to various locations across Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties to cast their ballots. Many people have already been voting through mail-in ballots. Voters have until Saturday, Oct. 29 to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13

‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Florida governor debate on October 24, here’s how to watch

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The only scheduled debate between Ron DeSantis (R) and Charlie Crist (D) will be on Monday, October 24. The debate will be streamed on mypanhandle.com and on Antenna TV at 6 p.m. (CT). According to the Associated Press, the debate was delayed because of Hurricane Ian and will be happening […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New interactive map: How to see Gov. DeSantis’ big campaign donations across FL and elsewhere

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has received large amounts of campaign dollars in areas such as Miami, with $12.3 million; Fort Lauderdale, with $7.4 million, and about $6 million in Palm Beach. The numerous contributions are part of new analysis entitled “Influence Watch,” to provide the public with access to DeSantis’ campaign contributions and to […] The post New interactive map: How to see Gov. DeSantis’ big campaign donations across FL and elsewhere appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican arrested after illegally voting in Florida elections

Alford Nelson, a 57-year-old Jamaican was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly voting as an unqualified elector in Broward County, Florida earlier this year by using a counterfeit birth certificate. Nelson voted twice in Broward County using the name Alfred Samuels. He was released from jail without having to post bail...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement

Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

First Lady DeSantis: 'Mamas' Proud of Gov. Ron DeSantis for Saying No to School Vaccine Mandates

Earlier this week, the CDC unanimously voted to add the controversial COVID-19 vaccine into the childhood immunization schedule. While the CDC is not making the shot mandatory, there are fears that states and schools will make it so. As a result, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) spoke at a press conference saying that no Florida school district will be able to implement vaccine mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

How Large Will Ron DeSantis's Margin of Victory be Over Charlie Crist?

With less than 3 weeks to go until the 2022 midterm elections, talk around both Republican and Democratic political circles is not whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will defeat Charlie Crist, but by how much of margin will he defeat Florida’s most prolific political campaign, Charlie Crist. The most recent...
FLORIDA STATE

