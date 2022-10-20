ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Huntington, Texas Angler Wins Bassmaster Event on Sam Rayburn

I'm a firm believer in that statement. When you do good things for others, eventually positive things start to happen in your life. Case in point...a few weeks ago, professional angler Keith Combs hosted a C.A.S.T. for Kids fundraising banquet and fishing event in East Texas. This past weekend, the Huntington, Texas native won the St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open at Sam Rayburn presented by Mossy Oak Fishing.
HUNTINGTON, TX
Get This Swag To Wear To The Lighting of Rudolph In Lufkin, Texas

Visit Lufkin has now set a date for the lighting of Rudolph The Red Nose Pumping Unit. The City of Lufkin is making a full day of festivities leading up to the big moment. Vendors will be lining the downtown streets for the event that starts at 2 pm on December 3, 2022. It's being billed as a shopping extravaganza, and they have also made plans for all your favorite local area food trucks to attend.
LUFKIN, TX
Nacogdoches County Woman Charged in Abandonment Case

According to a release by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, a woman was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge for allegedly leaving a young child home alone. Britnie Nicole Jeffress, 28, is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return, which is a state jail felony. She was booked into the county jail on Friday, October 21, and released after posting the $7,500 bond set by a Justice of the Peace.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
Mid-Century Modern Brookhollow Masterpiece In Lufkin, Texas

Today we see many different Mid-Century Modern (MCM) elements come back into style. They are usually recreations of the aesthetic and are limited to furnishings. What if your entire home was legit MCM through and through? I was amazed that I had never seen this house in Brookhollow, as it is essentially a Millennial Valhalla.
LUFKIN, TX
Lufkin, Texas Theater Revives America’s Horror Poet For Halloween

"Words have no power to impress the mind without the exquisite horror of their reality." -Edgar Allan Poe January 19, 1809 – October 7, 1849. Take a glimpse into the mind of America's favorite macabre poet and tortured genius, Edgar Allan Poe, with a local Lufkin Theater group. The Green Room Theater's production of Nevermore: A Night In The Mind Of A Madman is not to be missed.
LUFKIN, TX
The Rainbow Family Once Again Descends On Zavalla, Texas

What do you think of when I say the Rainbow Family is back in town? Bearded hippies? Nudists? That would be generalizing, and hopefully, we are more open-minded than in 1988 when our grandparents’ disapproval of their gathering of about 5,000 individuals in the Angelina National Forest made the news all over the country.
ZAVALLA, TX
Burn Ban Now Officially In Effect Again For Lufkin, Texas

Earlier in the month, Angelina County put out a burn ban for the county. It was officially enacted on October 4th, 2022. It was pretty straightforward, at least to me that we were under a burn ban. I was really confused because driving around Lufkin I was seeing and smelling smoke near Lowe's and I didn't hear about any uncontrolled fires in the area.
LUFKIN, TX
