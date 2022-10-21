Dominion Energy Virginia acquires energy storage project from East Point Energy

Dominion Energy Virginia has acquired the Shands Energy Storage project in Sussex County from East Point Energy.

The 15.7 megawatts(MW)/62.8 megawatt-hours (MWh) Shands project will be one of the largest standalone storage projects in Virginia when it becomes operational in 2023.

“Dominion Energy remains committed to delivering clean, reliable energy to our customers in Virginia. The company is once again excited to work with East Point Energy and announce another utility-scale energy storage project,” Brandon Martin, Dominion’s manager of business development of energy storage, said. “This project represents another critical step in expanding the energy storage program within the Commonwealth of Virginia. The project will continue to support the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), as further expansion of energy storage within the Commonwealth will play an invaluable part in ensuring grid reliability during periods of high demand and periods of inherently intermittent renewable generation.”

The acquisition is part of Dominion’s 2022 Clean Energy request for proposals (RFP), and it is the second project that Dominion has acquired from East Point as a result of this RFP process. The first is the 20 MW Dry Bridge Energy Center project, which will come online later this year.

“East Point is excited to partner with Dominion Energy once again with the Shands project, continuing to work to improve the reliability of the grid in our home state of Virginia,” East Point Energy CEO Andrew Foukal said.

