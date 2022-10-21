ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

First of three solar projects providing more than 20 MW begins operations under Minnesota Power

By Chris Galford
Daily Energy Insider
Daily Energy Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJ0JF_0ihetCXl00

With the snip of a ribbon, construction ended at the 1.6 MW Jean Duluth Solar project in Duluth, Minn., this week, marking the completion of the first of three new solar efforts advanced by Minnesota Power.

The three projects will provide more than 20 MW of power, or about 2,500 MW hours, to the region and the company’s overall system. However, the bulk of new power will be centered on the 15.2 MW solar array near Sylvan Hydro Station, with the remaining 5.6 MW to run from Laskin Energy Center in Hoyt Lakes, Minn.

“This project is the first of three solar projects Minnesota Power is building in Northern Minnesota today to support the regional economy and to generate more local renewable energy — a win-win-win for our customers, communities, and the climate,” Bethany Owen, ALLETE chair, president and CEO, said. “We’re proud and excited to make the investment in these solar projects that support local jobs, local manufacturing, and local communities, exactly as we planned and exactly what the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission envisioned when they approved the projects in 2021.”

All projects will utilize solar panels built in-state and erected with union construction labor. Contractors settled the 3,770 panels comprising Jean Duluth on about 8.5 acres of land leased from the city of Duluth. The panels are bifacial, so they can collect both direct sunlight and light reflected off the ground to produce electricity.

When complete, the triad of projects will bring Minnesota Power’s total solar portfolio to approximately 30 MW. Its goals are to achieve full carbon-free energy by 2050 for its 145,000 customers.

The post First of three solar projects providing more than 20 MW begins operations under Minnesota Power appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boreal.org

Historic redevelopers across Minnesota troubled as tax credit ends

Developer Jon Commers gestures toward a set of bars between the kitchen and living area in a unit in the old historic county jail that’s being repurposed into an apartment building on Oct. 6, 2022. Photo: Dan Kraker | MPR News. A century ago, the granite façade of one...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Plans in the Works for Former Bagley Building Downtown

DULUTH, Minn.–The new owner of the former Bagley Jewelry building in downtown Duluth gave us a tour today of the historic property and an update on what’s moving inside. Maria McKechnie is the new owner of the building. She’ll be moving her current business, Northland Special Events, inside of the Bagley Building after housing her business across the street for nearly the past decade. McKechnie tells us she’s more than thrilled to anchor on West Superior Street for years to come.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

HERMANTOWN: Initial Findings Released by NTSB After Fatal Plane Crash

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Initial findings have been released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) after a plane crashed into a home earlier this month, killing the pilot and the two passengers on board. Hermantown resident Jason Hoffman said he and his wife were both sleeping when the plane...
HERMANTOWN, MN
WDIO-TV

Family safe after fire in Gary New Duluth damages home

Sunday fire crews responded to a structure fire in Gary New Duluth at 12:35am. Duluth fire crews report seeing the fire coming from the back deck that climbed two stories. This was a fast moving fire due to the open doors with in the building and the nature of the building’s construction.
DULUTH, MN
drydenwire.com

Hayward Man Arrested For 5th OWI In Washburn County

WASHBURN COUNTY -- Mason Christopher Bajanen, 47 years of age, from Hayward, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense, according to a news release from the WSP. WSP says that A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped...
HAYWARD, WI
boreal.org

Woman identified, charged in Hibbing campaign mail theft

A woman has been charged with a felony for removing campaign mail from a Hibbing residence on October 15. According to the criminal complaint, 61-year-old Lisa Fitzpatrick admitted she placed a political flyer in a mailbox, removed a different political pamphlet from the mailbox, and placed it in her bag.
HIBBING, MN
Bring Me The News

Teen saves family's lives after alerting them to Duluth house fire

A teenager "likely" saved their family's lives after a fire destroyed their home in Duluth, with authorities saying a charcoal grill was the likely cause. The fire department said a teenager in the home on the 1500 block of 101st Avenue West alerted a sibling and their parents, who were all able to escape without injuries along with the three family dogs.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Hibbing PD Investigating Woman Removing Flyer From Mailbox, Woman Confessed

UPDATE (October 21, 12:10 p.m.) — The Hibbing woman who was caught on video putting a flyer into a mailbox and taking another one out, has confessed. Hibbing Police learned that the 61-year-old woman was volunteering to distribute campaign materials. A member from the specific campaign called her after watching the footage and she admitted to taking the pamphlet from the mailbox.
HIBBING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Task force seizes guns, drugs, and nearly 100k

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A substantial amount of money, drugs, and weapons are now off the street thanks to the execution of a search warrant. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, October 18, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force searched the residence of a 22-year-old man.During the search, the LSVOTF discovered a large amount of cash, illicit drugs, firearms, controlled substance pills, digital scales, and other distribution-related items. The uncovered evidence indicates that the 22-year-old Virginia man was selling a substantial amount of controlled substances from his residence.The search warrant came following an investigation that was initiated by the LSVOTF.The 22-year-old was on probation at the time of the search for a second degree assault and fifth degree possession charge in February of 2022. He was arrested for violation of probation, and a request for new charges including first and second degree sales of controlled substances have been forwarded to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.
VIRGINIA, MN
kdal610.com

Giant Drug Bust In Virginia

VIRGINIA, MN (KDAL) – The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has arrested 22 year Tyler Allan Lawrence following the execution of a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th Street South in Virginia. In the raid this week officers seized over 92 thousand dollars in cash, 2...
VIRGINIA, MN
WDIO-TV

A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County

A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
PINE COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date

'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
DULUTH, MN
Daily Energy Insider

Daily Energy Insider

87
Followers
283
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Energy Insider is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy and regulation news that is helping to shape an evolving energy sector. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top energy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting the energy industry, including investments in power plants, pipelines and renewable sources of energy.

 https://dailyenergyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy