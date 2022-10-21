With the snip of a ribbon, construction ended at the 1.6 MW Jean Duluth Solar project in Duluth, Minn., this week, marking the completion of the first of three new solar efforts advanced by Minnesota Power.

The three projects will provide more than 20 MW of power, or about 2,500 MW hours, to the region and the company’s overall system. However, the bulk of new power will be centered on the 15.2 MW solar array near Sylvan Hydro Station, with the remaining 5.6 MW to run from Laskin Energy Center in Hoyt Lakes, Minn.

“This project is the first of three solar projects Minnesota Power is building in Northern Minnesota today to support the regional economy and to generate more local renewable energy — a win-win-win for our customers, communities, and the climate,” Bethany Owen, ALLETE chair, president and CEO, said. “We’re proud and excited to make the investment in these solar projects that support local jobs, local manufacturing, and local communities, exactly as we planned and exactly what the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission envisioned when they approved the projects in 2021.”

All projects will utilize solar panels built in-state and erected with union construction labor. Contractors settled the 3,770 panels comprising Jean Duluth on about 8.5 acres of land leased from the city of Duluth. The panels are bifacial, so they can collect both direct sunlight and light reflected off the ground to produce electricity.

When complete, the triad of projects will bring Minnesota Power’s total solar portfolio to approximately 30 MW. Its goals are to achieve full carbon-free energy by 2050 for its 145,000 customers.

The post First of three solar projects providing more than 20 MW begins operations under Minnesota Power appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .