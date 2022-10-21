Entergy Texas, New Fortress Energy to partner on green hydrogen project

Entergy Texas and New Fortress Energy will collaborate on the development of a green hydrogen project in Southeast Texas.

As part of the agreement, Entergy Texas will work with New Fortress Energy (NFE) to construct a new substation and transformer connections on the site of NFE’s 120-megawatt industrial-scale green hydrogen plant near Beaumont, Texas.

“New Fortress Energy’s facility is a significant development for Southeast Texas, and Entergy Texas is excited about this partnership,” Eliecer Viamontes, president and CEO of Entergy Texas, said. “This project, in addition to the proposed hydrogen-enabled Orange County Advanced Power Station, points to the continued advancement of the hydrogen industry.”

The facility, which is expected to be one of the largest in North America, will use proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis technology from Plug Power to produce more than 50 tons per day (TPD) of green hydrogen. Ultimately, the facility will be scalable to nearly 500 megawatts.

The agreement also establishes a framework for NFE and Entergy Texas to collaborate in several other vital areas, including the development of new renewable generation resources; commercial offtake of green hydrogen from the NFEs facility to Entergy Texas’ Orange County Advanced Power Station or other plants in Entergy Texas’ portfolio; and pipelines and underground hydrogen storage to enhance the green hydrogen value chain.

“We are proud to collaborate with Entergy, a leading provider of reliable and sustainable electricity, as we expand our green hydrogen initiatives,” said Wes Edens, chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy. “We believe Southeast Texas is an optimal location for our first green hydrogen facility and look forward to delivering scalable solutions to meet the significant needs of industrial customers across the region alongside Entergy and our other partners.”

New Fortress Energy anticipates commencing commercial operations at its first green hydrogen facility as early as 2024.

