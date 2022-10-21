ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says

Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

EDSPC Welcomes First Ward Councilman Oldham to Board of Directors

EDSPC welcomed a new member to its board of directors Wednesday when it met for a quarterly meeting at noon at US Bank, 3615 W. Broadway. First Ward Councilman Tom Oldham represents the City of Sedalia on the board. He replaces former First Ward Councilman Jeff Leeman, who stepped down from Council several weeks ago. Leeman's seat was filled by Jack Robinson.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes

WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For October 24, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of October 17th, Officers conducted a vehicle check the Yeager's Cycle store, 3001 South Limit Avenue. An on scene investigation resulted in one male suspect being arrested. Kevin Patrick Kares, 50, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Kares was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Seen Out the Window: Industry, Nature & One of the Tallest Dorms [Pictures]

I recently took some time off to visit family and friends in the Chicago area and rode Amtrak to get there instead of driving. Looking out my window I saw a lot. Nature, industry, the grittiness of St. Louis, the industrial remnants of Illinois, a capitol dome, and even the highest point between St. Louis and Chicago in Bloomington-Normal. Keep scrolling to check out 29 pictures I took on my rail journey between Warrensburg and Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

UCM Hosts ‘Victory Vertical Piano’ Program

The University of Central Missouri School of Visual and Performing Arts is hosting a public musical presentation about the World War II-era “Victory Vertical Piano” program by 2010 UCM Distinguished Music Alumnus Dr. Garik Pedersen at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in Hart Recital Hall, located in the Utt Music Building.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

