Read full article on original website
Related
‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says
Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
New Mule Grant Funds Financial Gap for Missouri Students
In an effort to ensure cost does not dampen a student’s ability to pursue their higher education goals, the University of Central Missouri announces the new Mule Grant program. An initiative just in time for students who are residents of the state of Missouri and plan to begin their...
EDSPC Welcomes First Ward Councilman Oldham to Board of Directors
EDSPC welcomed a new member to its board of directors Wednesday when it met for a quarterly meeting at noon at US Bank, 3615 W. Broadway. First Ward Councilman Tom Oldham represents the City of Sedalia on the board. He replaces former First Ward Councilman Jeff Leeman, who stepped down from Council several weeks ago. Leeman's seat was filled by Jack Robinson.
O’Fallon fire crew helping with rural Missouri brush fire
The low humidity, dry air, and high winds made for dangerous fire conditions.
Video of Wildfire Consuming Wooldridge, Missouri That Closed I-70
A terrible brush fire appears to be consuming much of Wooldridge, Missouri on Saturday with parts of I-70 being closed due to lack of visibility from wildfire smoke. UPDATE: KSDK reporting that nearly half of the town of Wooldridge, Missouri was burnt. The Missouri Highway Patrol now reporting that I-70 is now open.
KOMU
Missouri emergency services warn elevated fire danger to continue through weekend
BOONE COUNTY — In response to major fires across Mid-Missouri Saturday, the Boone County Fire Prevention District is advising against open burnings until weather conditions change. The National Weather Service warns that high winds, one of the components contributing to dangerous fire conditions across the state, are expected to...
Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millions
View of Sanborn Field from the adjacent Bond Life Sciences Center on the University of Missouri campus.Iwtwb8, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1964, the Sanborn Field located on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia (MU), Missouri was named a National Historic Landmark.
KOMU
Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes
WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
KOMU
Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 24, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of October 17th, Officers conducted a vehicle check the Yeager's Cycle store, 3001 South Limit Avenue. An on scene investigation resulted in one male suspect being arrested. Kevin Patrick Kares, 50, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Kares was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
Seen Out the Window: Industry, Nature & One of the Tallest Dorms [Pictures]
I recently took some time off to visit family and friends in the Chicago area and rode Amtrak to get there instead of driving. Looking out my window I saw a lot. Nature, industry, the grittiness of St. Louis, the industrial remnants of Illinois, a capitol dome, and even the highest point between St. Louis and Chicago in Bloomington-Normal. Keep scrolling to check out 29 pictures I took on my rail journey between Warrensburg and Chicago.
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details About His Plans For 2,200 Acres
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
kmmo.com
I-70 CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS DUE TO LARGE FIRE IN COOPER COUNTY
A portion of Interstate-70 was closed due to a major brush fire during the afternoon hours of Saturday, October 22. Authorities report that I-70 was closed from Mile Marker 106 to 117 due to there being zero visibility caused by the fire. The fire started in Woolridge when a combine...
UCM Hosts ‘Victory Vertical Piano’ Program
The University of Central Missouri School of Visual and Performing Arts is hosting a public musical presentation about the World War II-era “Victory Vertical Piano” program by 2010 UCM Distinguished Music Alumnus Dr. Garik Pedersen at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in Hart Recital Hall, located in the Utt Music Building.
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0