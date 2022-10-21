Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous Neighborhoods
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in Nevada
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnable
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find out
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las Vegas
lasvegasmagazine.com
Welcome to the neighborhood at The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro in Las Vegas
When you grab a bite from The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro, you’re participating in a family enterprise. Many of the dishes are named after family members, and family members are partners in the company and even work in the venue—Buddy Valastro’s father-in-law, Mauro Belgiovine, makes the mozzarella for the eatery fresh every day. (And boy, is it ever good!)
New Las Vegas Strip Casino Reinvents a Sin City Staple
The covid pandemic literally stopped Las Vegas' growing momentum in its tracks. In February 2020, the city had just added the former Oakland Raiders and a number of new casino projects were in the works, with one nearing completion. That doesn't seem like a big deal given the massive construction...
Eater
DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzeria Is Headlining the Strip’s Newest Food Hall
The newest food hall headed to the Las Vegas strip has announced more of its 12 forthcoming restaurants and bars, and they include DJ Steve Aoki’s ever-expanding pizza empire, Pizzaoki. Pizzaoki is joining the lineup at Proper Eats, the new food hall opening at the Aria Resort and Casino,...
vegas24seven.com
WhiskyFest comes to Las Vegas (Dec. 2)
—Whisky Lovers to Sample the World’s Best Whiskies On December 2nd— What: For the first time ever, Whisky Advocate magazine presents WhiskyFest, the leading whisky festival in North America, in Las Vegas! The festival, which also takes place in New York and San Francisco this year, as well as Chicago earlier this year, offers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. Distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, while educational seminars, featuring their own tastings, will be running throughout the evening as well.
International Beer Brand Opening Largest Brewpub on Las Vegas Strip
The bar features 96 taps, which is one of the largest beer offerings of any BrewDog bar in the world
Las Vegas Weekly
Big Jerk Caribbean gets bigger with its second Las Vegas location
Silverado Ranch neighborhood-favorite Big Jerk has come a long way from its food truck days, and months ago the spicy and soulful sensation pulled off the ultimate expansion just west of I-15 on Sahara. Taking over an expansive former Mexican eatery space, one of the Valley’s top Caribbean restaurants is now much more than a casual, comfortable spot for lunch, dinner or takeout. The new second location has more seating inside and out and stays open late, bringing in DJs and other entertainment after-hours and launching “Rhythm and Brunch” on Sundays at noon. The additional programming is somewhat reminiscent of local parties that used to take over the restaurants, bars and lounges on this stretch of Sahara in years past, fun and easy nightlife that’s been gone for a while.
I grew up just outside of Las Vegas. Here are 8 of my favorite things to do and see around town that don't involve the Strip.
There's more to Las Vegas, Nevada, than casinos and nightclubs — read a local's list of places to visit, including a water park and nature preserve.
Chicken N Pickle coming to Henderson in late 2023
Coming to the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, Chicken N Pickle is a three-acre, multi-level, unique indoor/outdoor experience.
963kklz.com
Win Second Row Elton John Tickets With Mike and Carla
We want to give you a magical night. Elton John‘s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour is coming to Las Vegas on Nov. 1 at Allegiant Stadium. This may be one of the last possible times that Elton performs in Sin City!. For over 50 years, Elton John...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Relax and recharge right in your own Las Vegas hotel room with Lapis & Oak Spa and Salt Lounge
Bring the massage right to your hotel room with Lapis & Oak Spa and Salt Lounge. A licensed massage therapist will arrive with a Vibra-therm table and provide custom massage, including everything from aromatherapy to percussion therapy. 702.848.2424, lapisandoak.com.
Black Rodeo USA saddles up in Las Vegas showcasing African American cowboys
African American cowboys and cowgirls are reintroducing the legacy of their ancestors of the Wild West in Black Rodeo USA.
Building Permit Issued for First Las Vegas Cajun Crack’n
More seafood boil is headed to the Las Vegas Valley
Fox5 KVVU
Chicken N Pickle, sports and entertainment venue, to open first location in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson on Thursday announced that a new restaurant and pickleball facility is set to open its first location in Southern Nevada. According to a news release, Chicken N Pickle will open near the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways in Henderson.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Preservation Foundation hosting ‘Tombstone Tales’ at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Preservation Foundation is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting its annual walking tours of a Las Vegas cemetery. The 90-minute “Tombstone Tales” will be held at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery, Woodlawn Cemetery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
963kklz.com
Best Places To Celebrate Halloween: See Where Las Vegas Ranks
A list just came out of the best places to celebrate Halloween this year. And three places in Clark County landed in the top ten! The study is the ninth of its kind by SmartAsset, an online resource that provides consumer-focus financial information. The test measured 146 cities in the United States across ten metrics. The study measured Halloween festiveness, safety, weather and family-friendliness.
963kklz.com
New Family Fun Center Coming To Henderson
There’s a new family fun center coming to Henderson! The city just announced the first Nevada location of Chicken N Pickle, newslv.com reported. The new family fun center will be located on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway. Currently the Chicken N Pickle company has six locations across the United States, with six more being developed.
‘Restaurant Row’ takes shape in North Las Vegas
As a restaurant row started to take shape in North Las Vegas, those who live nearby shared what these changes mean to them as business owners offer excitement over opportunity.
localadventurer.com
Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas – What You Need to Know
Gilcrease Orchard is a favorite spot for locals to pick up fresh produce throughout the year, but the most popular time to visit the farm is during pumpkin season. Not only do people visit to pick pumpkins but also to get apple cider and apple cider donuts. Thank you Travel...
Fast & Furious Comes To Life
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Fast & Furious will come to life this weekend with Fuel Fest at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. JC Fernandez talks with the man behind it all, Cody Walker.
947wls.com
The band Chicago announces 2023 Vegas Residency
Fans of the band Chicago, you better book your flight to Vegas…. Chicago has announced their return to the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. The band will be performing an eight-show residency. The shows will take place in February and March next year. Source: RTT News.
